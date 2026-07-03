My Friend Misty lures you to dance around the table

My Friend Misty is taking its signature underground energy to a new setting this summer with Misty’s Midnight Feast, a 12-hour event at Fooq’s and Lion’s Den on Saturday, July 18, that blends music, food, and nightlife into an immersive experience.

Running from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m., the event is a collaboration with Club Space and will transform the downtown venue into a multiroom experience featuring three stages, more than 30 local and national selectors, curated food offerings, art installations, and plenty of late-night dancing.

Founded by David Sinopoli, Elad Zvi, and Veronica Gessa, better known as Mokybaby, My Friend Misty has built a loyal following by combining music, art, hospitality, and immersive experiences. Most recently, they also expanded with the launch of their own record label.

“My Friend Misty is a party that we created. It is all about experience, music, and the elusive Misty,” Gessa tells New Times.

For Sinopoli, the concept has always been about creating space for sounds that fall outside the mainstream. “We wanted to find a place where we could have an atmosphere that we could play a little bit left-field music, rock and roll, just a space that the music can really sink in perfectly,” he says.

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The idea for Misty’s Midnight Feast grew naturally from the venue itself. Fooq’s owner David Foulquier says the restaurant already encourages guests to linger over food, drinks, and conversation before transitioning into something unexpected. “This (pointing at a section of the restaurant) will be turned into a proper rave room.”

The location’s design also played a major role in selecting the venue. According to Zvi, the layout creates the right energy for the experience. “One of the reasons we decided to do it as well is because of the amazing flow of the restaurant. Energetically wise, it’s a great wabi-sabi kind of flow,” he says.

While food is central to the concept, the focus remains on the dance floor. Headliners include Club De Combat, Paulor, Perel, and Whitesquare, alongside a lineup spanning Miami’s underground music community and beyond.

“It’s time to dance,” Gessa says. “The real ones are gonna be out, and you better be ready to eat your heart out.”

Misty’s Midnight Feast. With Club De Combat, Paulor, Perel, Whitesquare, and more than 30 local and national selectors. 4 p.m. Saturday, July 18, through 4 a.m. Sunday, July 19, at Fooq’s and Lion’s Den, 150 NW 73rd St, Miami. Tickets cost $30 via .