The Chainsmokers Announce Miami Show During the World Cup

Although many hotels have been calling the World Cup a “non-event,” claiming bookings aren’t exactly matching the expectations, one upcoming Miami party may get the city a little “Closer” to an eventful summer. Sports Illustrated is launching Beyond the Pitch, a new multi-city nightlife series surrounding the FIFA World Cup, with Miami set to host a stop later this June.

The local edition of the series will take place on June 26 at Daer Nightclub, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, headlined by the Chainsmokers. The Grammy-winning duo, made up of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, is best known for crossover hits such as “Don’t Let Me Down” featuring Daya, and their Coldplay collaboration “Something Just Like This.” They are set to lead what Sports Illustrated describes as a nightlife-driven companion to the global tournament festivities.

According to a press release sent to New Times, Beyond the Pitch was created in partnership with event production and management company Medium Rare and Authentic Live, the event branch of Authentic Brands. The series will roll through four host cities tied to the tournament, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, and New York. Other performers attached to the series include Nelly, Gordo, 50 Cent, and Diplo.

“SI has firmly established itself as the place to be on sports’ biggest weekends,” says Matt Goldstein, EVP of Authentic Live. “Whether it’s Travis Kelce and Justin Bieber or the next generation of athletes and icons, the guest list reads like a who’s who of sports and culture. That’s what we build toward every time.”

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: This Week’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Sports Illustrated notes that the Miami event will coincide with the World Cup’s group-stage matches, with additional performers and activations still expected to be announced. Brand partners attached to the Miami stop include Lenovo, Verizon, and Nautica.

“This isn’t just a tournament; it’s the most significant sporting event of a generation to hit American soil,” said Joe Silberzweig, Founder and CEO of Medium Rare. “We are leaning into that energy to introduce the most high-octane nightlife experiences the global soccer community has ever seen, creating a cultural epicenter in each host city that matches the gravity of what’s happening on the pitch.”

Tickets and VIP tables for all four cities go on sale May 15 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Chainsmokers. 10 p.m. Friday, June 26 at Daer Nightclub at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL, 1 Lucky St, Davie; hardrocknightlife.com; 954- 779-4750. Tickets and preregistration via sibeyondthepitch.com/miami