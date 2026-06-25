The best Fourth of July parties in Miami

The Goodtime Hotel's Strawberry Moon pool deck is the place to be on July 4th.

Look, Miami has never needed much of an excuse to throw a party, but the Fourth of July arrives with an especially stacked lineup this year. Between America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, total FIFA World Cup hysteria, and a calendar loaded with major touring artists, the holiday weekend stretches well beyond backyard barbecues and waterfront gatherings.

This year’s highlights include rooftop pool parties, massive waterfront concerts, nightclub appearances from some of the biggest names in music, and, sure, a roller disco. Whether you’re looking for house music under the sun, hip-hop until sunrise, or an all-day festival atmosphere, you have options.

Here, in chronological order, are the best Fourth of July 2026 parties and happenings in Miami this year.

Rick Ross is never too far from a Miami party. Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

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Rick Ross and G-Eazy at E11even Miami

Few venues embrace holiday weekends quite like E11even. This year, the 24-hour ultraclub stacks two major headliners across Independence Day weekend, with G-Eazy performing on July 3 and Rick Ross on the proper holiday. Expect booming production, aerial performers, and a crowd that never, ever checks the time. Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, at E11even Miami, 29 NE 11 St., Miami; 305-829-2911. Tickets cost $40 to $75 via 11miami.com.

Strawberry Moon Independence Day Pool Party

Pool parties and the Fourth of July always go together in Miami, and Strawberry Moon is once again delivering one of the beach’s biggest daytime gatherings. International DJ Nautik takes over The Goodtime Hotel’s signature pool deck for an afternoon of house music, cocktails, cabanas, and bottle service. Red, white, and blue attire is encouraged, though the biggest accessory might be… sunscreen. Noon Saturday, July 4, at the Goodtime Hotel, 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-687-0234; strawberrymoonpoolparty.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.

Related The 16 best World Cup parties in Miami

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Ashanti and Ja Rule headline Bayfront Park’s Fourth of July festivities. World Red Eye

250 United: America’s 250th Celebration at Bayfront Park

America’s semiquincentennial gets a proper Miami-sized celebration at Bayfront Park. The free waterfront festival combines a FIFA World Cup Fan Zone with an all-day concert lineup featuring Ashanti, Ja Rule, Shaggy, The Fray, Willy Chirino, Orlando Mendez, and 112. Food vendors, cocktails, and family-friendly activities fill the park throughout the day before the festivities culminate along Biscayne Bay. 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 4, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Fourth of July Celebration on North Beach North Beach offers one of the weekend’s strongest family-friendly options. DJ Luc, MC Maria Salas, and The Miami Beats Band headline the entertainment lineup, while the nearby Miami Beach Bandshell hosts a free outdoor roller disco complete with complimentary skate rentals for residents. 5 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at Altos Del Mar Park, 76th St. and Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachfl.gov. Admission is free.

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Party at The Biltmore on the Fourth. Photo by Danny Roth

Gables Fourth of July Celebration at The Biltmore

Coral Gables puts a patriotic spin on its annual holiday gathering with a special tribute to America’s 250th. The historic Biltmore grounds host an evening featuring a performance by the Greater Miami Symphonic Band, followed by a drone presentation incorporating local landmarks. It’s one of the region’s most beloved community celebrations and remains free to attend. 5 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at The Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 855-311-6903; coralgables.com. Admission is free.

El House at Astra Wynwood Astra’s rooftop morphs into an open-air dance party courtesy of El House, one of South Florida’s most consistent electronic music brands. Expect a rotating roster of house and melodic DJs, including Busta, Menacious Carlito, Kevin Reinoso, and others. Pro tip: RSVP to get a free welcome drink. 9 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at Astra Wynwood, 2121 NW Second Ave., Miami; 786-602-3449; astramiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via posh.vip.

Loud Luxury and 50 Cent at LIV Nightclub

The Fourth of July is among LIV’s biggest events each year, and the Miami Beach club is welcoming some familiar faces this time around. Canadian duo Loud Luxury — no strangers to Miami or the Fontainebleau’s famous club — spins Saturday night, while stragglers can catch 50 Cent on Sunday night to close out the long weekend. 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $50 to $68 via livnightclub.com.