Score Celebrates 20 Years on South Beach With Pose Star Dominique Jackson

In the past 20 years, Score has evolved into an all-out nightclub.

Popsicles in Miami's blazing heat last longer than most clubs in this town. But South Beach gay nightclub Score is celebrating 20 years in the business.

"It has a lot to do with keeping up with what's current," Score co-owner Luis Morera says.

Score's history dates to 1998. Owner Billy Kemp opened the club on Lincoln Road when the ten-block stretch was, as Morera describes, in its "heyday." Back then, Score was nothing more than a neighborhood bar with a pool table and a dance floor.