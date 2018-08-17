Score Celebrates 20 Years on South Beach With Pose Star Dominique Jackson

Popsicles in Miami's blazing heat last longer than most clubs in this town. But South Beach gay nightclub Score is celebrating 20 years in the business.
"It has a lot to do with keeping up with what's current," Score co-owner Luis Morera says.
Score's history dates to 1998. Owner Billy Kemp opened the club on Lincoln Road when the ten-block stretch was, as Morera describes, in its "heyday." Back then, Score was nothing more than a neighborhood bar with a pool table and a dance floor.
Morera has been involved with Score for the past 14 years and has watched the iconic spot evolve into an all-out nightclub. In 2013, Score moved to Washington Avenue, where it'll celebrate its milestone year this Saturday.
Asked why Morera thinks some venues in Miami have trouble keeping their doors open, he sighs, "Well, I think it's a series of factors. First of all, real estate in Miami, depending on the location, is very expensive. Also, Miami can be a little bit of a transient city, so you either have to have a really solid core clientele or else people will look for the next best thing. I think a lot of [other] clubs have a lack of identity."
The club will celebrate its 20th anniversary this Saturday, August 18, with a late-night bash offering specialty crafted cocktails and
"It's 20 years and counting," Morera laughs. "We're not going anywhere."
Score's 20th Anniversary. With Dominique Jackson. 9 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at Score, 1437 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-535-1111; scorebar.net. Tickets cost $18 via seetickets.us.
