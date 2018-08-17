 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
In the past 20 years, Score has evolved into an all-out nightclub.EXPAND
In the past 20 years, Score has evolved into an all-out nightclub.
Courtesy of Score Nightclub

Score Celebrates 20 Years on South Beach With Pose Star Dominique Jackson

Jessica Gibbs | August 17, 2018 | 8:10am
AA

Popsicles in Miami's blazing heat last longer than most clubs in this town. But South Beach gay nightclub Score is celebrating 20 years in the business.

"It has a lot to do with keeping up with what's current," Score co-owner Luis Morera says.

Related Stories

Score's history dates to 1998. Owner Billy Kemp opened the club on Lincoln Road when the ten-block stretch was, as Morera describes, in its "heyday." Back then, Score was nothing more than a neighborhood bar with a pool table and a dance floor.

Morera has been involved with Score for the past 14 years and has watched the iconic spot evolve into an all-out nightclub. In 2013, Score moved to Washington Avenue, where it'll celebrate its milestone year this Saturday.

Asked why Morera thinks some venues in Miami have trouble keeping their doors open, he sighs, "Well, I think it's a series of factors. First of all, real estate in Miami, depending on the location, is very expensive. Also, Miami can be a little bit of a transient city, so you either have to have a really solid core clientele or else people will look for the next best thing. I think a lot of [other] clubs have a lack of identity."

The club will celebrate its 20th anniversary this Saturday, August 18, with a late-night bash offering specialty crafted cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. The lineup will include DJs Deejay Smeejay, Renato Cecin, Alex Acosta, and a special ball hosted by actress Dominique Jackson, who plays Elektra Abundance on the hit TV show Pose. Don't miss out and disappoint your mother, Miami.

Score has been a South Beach staple in part because its owners take a hands-on approach to running the club, Morera says. "When people come here, they pretty much feel like they are at home... We make sure we take care of our patrons... We care about the community.

"It's 20 years and counting," Morera laughs. "We're not going anywhere."

Score's 20th Anniversary. With Dominique Jackson. 9 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at Score, 1437 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-535-1111; scorebar.net. Tickets cost $18 via seetickets.us.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >