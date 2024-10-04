Luis Figueroa Isn't Making Your Abuela's Salsa Music

How does one reinvent salsa, a universally beloved and traditional music genre? That's the question that 34-year-old salsero Luis Figueroa keeps asking himself.
From touring the world with Romeo Santos to being mentored by salsa legend Marc Anthony, Figueroa has learned to perfect his craft from various influences. His evolution in the genre has led to Coexistencia, his latest album that has received acclaim from critics and fans alike, blending the usual tropical sounds of salsa with sprinkles of urbano and rock throughout the project.
Figueroa earned two Latin Grammy nominations this year. The track "Llorar Bonito" is up for Best Tropical Song, while Coexistencia is vying for Best Salsa Album. He was also bestowed the prestigious Premio Truinfador this year by the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame, thanks to his contributions to the Latin music industry and salsa. In addition to appearing during Billboard Latin Music Week 2024, he's also nominated for two Billboard Latin Music Awards: Tropical Artist of the Year Solo and Tropical Song of the Year for "Bandido."
As if that weren't enough, Figueroa is taking part in Lin-Manuel Miranda's The Warriors concept album, based on the 1979 cult classic film of the same name.
"I feel deeply grateful, happy, and honored to receive this award from the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame," Figueroa tells New Times. "It is an invaluable recognition that, as a composer, fills me with pride. Also, having been nominated twice for the Latin Grammy this year, awarded by my esteemed colleagues, performers, musicians, and writers who are part of the Academy, is a true privilege. Knowing that my work has been valued by people I admire and respect so much."
One of the experiences that helped shape him was his time at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, where he noted students' elitism regarding certain music genres.
"I love pop music. I love Craig David. I love NSync, Britney Spears, and the Backstreet Boys. And that was something that for the majority of Berklee kids who went there, it was kind of just not really 'music' — you know what I mean? That's kind of like whatever."
That didn't stop Figueroa from learning as much as he could while at Berklee, using what he learned about the ins and outs of the music industry and applying it to salsa music.
His vocal talent led to a job as a background singer for Romeo Santos on tour, which allowed him to learn from the successful bachata legend. During the European leg of the tour, he learned how impactful salsa music is to every generation.
"If you go to these Spanish-speaking countries, these kids in Latin America and these kids in Europe and these kids in Spain, they enjoy that music that their parents listen to. They enjoy that bachata, they enjoy that merengue, or they enjoy that salsa. It's not corny to them. It's actually fucking dope," he notes.
While Figueroa has released well-received albums like 1807 and Canciones del Alma, Coexistencia might be his best work to date. The album's mix of genres has helped push the boundaries of what can be incorporated into the realm of salsa music.
"My writing process is a lot different than the production of an album," Figueroa explains. "They come to me at different times; they're not simultaneous. I like to create music in different genres, especially when I'm writing songs, or I'm writing new things. I don't necessarily write them in salsa. It's not like we're going, 'Oh, we're gonna make a hit salsa song.'"
Despite salsa's reputation as the music your parents like, younger artists are embracing the sound. Even Bad Bunny himself recently told Interview that he would love to work with some of salsa's young stars, adding that he was an avid salsa fan as a kid. That interview pushed Figueroa to shoot his shoot and message the Puerto Rican superstar about working together.
"It gives me a lot of motivation to continue doing what I'm doing not only for the collaboration but because of other people's feelings about salsa," Figueroa says. "I know that Bad Bunny is within the same age group as me, and I know that the same way he feels about salsa is the way I feel about it."
For Figueroa, the ride has not only been fun but also fulfilling. There's no other honor than meeting your heroes. This past June, he had the opportunity to present the Pioneer Award to La India at the Billboard Latin Women in Music, performing "Vivir Lo Nuestro" with her at the ceremony as well.
"I think it was super full circle because I met India when I was a really young aspiring artist in Philadelphia trying to be a salsero at 18, 19 years old. Just to be presenting her with this award as a pioneer in salsa music and of our culture was full circle," Figueroa explains. "There were a lot of feelings and emotions happening at one time. I was trying to live in the moment while experiencing those nerves. It was a new feeling for me. It was new because it was live on TV, and being next to somebody I grew up listening to and admiring was different."