Here Are the Rolling Loud 2021 Set Times

With a total of four stages at Rolling Loud this year, catching your favorite acts is going to take some careful planning. You're going to have to accept the fact that there are going to be some overlapping sets, so choose wisely.
Still, considering this is the first major music festival since the pandemic started, most festivalgoers will be buzzing with excitement at the somewhat return to normalcy. (New Times still advises that you take some precautions and wear a mask when you are among the crowds, or at very least, keep some distances between you and other attendees.)
If you want to get a lay of the land, here's the site map Rolling Loud shared on Twitter.
App Store and Google Play Store. On it, you'll find the aforementioned site map along with artists' set times. You can easily build your own schedule by adding acts to your favorite acts to your schedule.
However, in case you want to have all the set times in one place, New Times has compiled them below for easy viewing.
Friday, July 23
Monster Energy Stage
4:40 p.m. R-Mean
5:00 p.m. Bobby Fishscale
5:20 p.m. Robb Bank$
5:40 p.m. Lil Loaded Tribute Set
6:00 p.m. Pi’erre Bourne
6:25 p.m. DDG
6:50 p.m. 42 Dugg
7:30 p.m. Curren$y
8:15 p.m. $not
8:55 p.m. Lil Skies
9:35 p.m. Lil Tecca
10:10 p.m. DJ Five Venoms
10:35 p.m. NLE Choppa
Ciroc Stage
5:00 p.m. K. Charles
5:20 p.m. Dess Dior
5:40 p.m. Kenny Mason
6:00 p.m. Shenseea
6:30 p.m. City Girls
7:05 p.m. Ski Mask The Slump God
8:00 p.m. WWE Smackdown
8:45 p.m. Bobby Shmurda
8:55 p.m. Playboi Carti
9:45 p.m. Lil Baby
11:00 p.m. A$AP Rocky
Audiomack Stage
5:00 p.m. ASA
5:20 p.m. Beanz
5:40 p.m. Jozzy
6:00 p.m. Ken Carson
6:20 p.m. EST Gee
6:45 p.m. Morray
7:10 p.m. Flo Milli
7:40 p.m. Toosii
8:10 p.m. Lil Yachty
8:50 p.m. Moneybagg Yo
9:30 p.m. The Kid Laroi
10:10 p.m. Trippie Redd
11:10 p.m. 21 Savage
DRYP Stage
5:10 p.m. Sparoh
5:30 p.m. Chris King
5:50 p.m. Hood Brat
6:10 p.m. Zoey Dollaz
6:30 p.m. Guwop Reign
6:50 p.m. Nardo Wick
7:10 p.m. SpotemGottem
7:30 p.m. Erica Banks
8:00 p.m. Sleepy Hallow
8:30 p.m. Rylo Rodriguez
9:00 p.m. Jasiah
9:50 p.m. Sada Baby
10:20 p.m. Fredo Bang
Saturday, July 24
Croc Stage
4:30 p.m. Tes X
4:50 p.m. Danny Towers
5:10 p.m. Sofaygo
5:35 p.m. Kaash Paige
6:00 p.m. Coi Leray
6:30 p.m. Don Toliver
7:10 p.m. Kodak Black
8:10 p.m. Roddy Rich
9:15 p.m. Young Thug
11:00 p.m. Travis Scott
Audiomack Stage
4:45 p.m. Kali
5:05 p.m. Ssgkobe
5:25 p.m. KenTheMan
5:45 p.m. YN Jay
6:05 p.m. J.I.
6:30 p.m. Blueface
7:10 p.m. Wale
7:55 p.m. Nav
8:40 p.m. Swae Lee
9:25 p.m. Polo G
10:10 p.m. Gunna
11:00 p.m. Lil Durk
Monster Energy Stage
5:00 p.m. Gat$
5:20 p.m. YNW BSlime
5:40 p.m. CEO Trayle
6:00 p.m. Lil Gnar
6:20 p.m. Lakeyah
6:40 p.m. Fat Nick
7:05 p.m. Babyface Nick
7:30 p.m. Sheck Wes
8:00 p.m. HotBoii
8:30 p.m. Armani Caesar
8:45 p.m. Benny The Butcher
9:20 p.m. Key Glock
9:55 p.m. Chief Keef
10:30 p.m. Young Dolph
DRYP Stage
5:30 p.m. F$O Dinero
5:50 p.m. Dee Watkins
6:10 p.m. Mooski
6:30 p.m. Lil Eazzyy
6:50 p.m. 22gz
7:10 p.m. Kalan.FrFr
7:30 p.m. SlimeLife Shawty
7:55 p.m. Lil Gotit
8:20 p.m. Lil Keed
8:45 p.m. DJ Five Venoms
9:15 p.m. Dave East
9:50 p.m. Lucki
10:25 p.m. City Morgue
Sunday, July 25
Ciroc Stage
4:35 p.m. Space Jam the Pilot
4:55 p.m. Skodi
5:15 p.m. Beam
5:35 p.m. BIA
6:00 p.m. Jack Harlow
6:35 p.m. Lil Tjay
7:10 p.m. Rick Ross
7:55 p.m. Megan Thee Stallion
8:45 p.m. DaBaby
9:35 p.m. Lil Uzi Vert
11:00 p.m. Post Malone
Audiomack Stage
4:50 p.m. TiaCorine
5:10 p.m. KayyKilo
5:30 p.m. Rich Dunk
5:50 p.m. Rubi Rose
6:10 p.m. Tyla Yaweh
6:35 p.m. Latto
7:00 p.m. Young M.A.
7:25 p.m. Saint Jhn
7:55 p.m. Tyga
8:50 p.m. T-Pain
9:35 p.m. Rod Wave
10:20 p.m. $uicideboy$
11:05 p.m. Gucci Mane
DRYP Stage
5:00 p.m. FGC Heem
5:20 p.m. Tafia
5:40 p.m. Blacc Zacc
6:00 p.m. BigKayBeezy
6:20 p.m. Stunna Gambino
6:40 p.m. IDK
7:05 p.m. BFB Da Packman
7:30 p.m. TheHxliday
7:50 p.m. Shordie Shordie
8:15 p.m. BRS Kash
8:40 p.m. K Camp
9:10 p.m. Fivio Foreign
9:35 p.m. DJ FIVE VENOMS
9:55 p.m. Stunna 4 Vegas
10:25 p.m. Fetty Wap
Monster Energy Stage
5:05 p.m. Dro Kenji
5:25 p.m. King Combs
5:45 p.m. Tay Money
6:05 p.m. Mariah The Scientist
6:30 p.m. Pardison Fontaine
6:55 p.m. Blxst
7:20 p.m. Rico Nasty
7:45 p.m. Duke Deuce
8:10 p.m. OhGeesy
8:35 p.m. Young Nudy
9:00 p.m. Pouya
9:40 p.m. Pooh Shiesty
10:30 p.m. Yung Bleu