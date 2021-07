Here Are the Rolling Loud 2021 Set Times

click to enlarge Get excited! Rolling Loud 2021 starts today. Photo by Sage Pacetti

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Rolling Loud













The day has finally arrived. After several delays, Rolling Loud's sixth edition kicks off this afternoon at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Hip-hop fans can expect performances by heavyweights like Travis Scott, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, DaBaby, and City Girls.With a total of four stages at Rolling Loud this year, catching your favorite acts is going to take some careful planning. You're going to have to accept the fact that there are going to be some overlapping sets, so choose wisely.Still, considering this is the first major music festival since the pandemic started, most festivalgoers will be buzzing with excitement at the somewhat return to normalcy. (still advises that you take some precautions and wear a mask when you are among the crowds, or at very least, keep some distances between you and other attendees.)If you want to get a lay of the land, here's the site map Rolling Loud shared on Twitter.Rolling Loud has also released a very useful app available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store . On it, you'll find the aforementioned site map along with artists' set times. You can easily build your own schedule by adding acts to your favorite acts to your schedule.However, in case you want to have all the set times in one place,has compiled them below for easy viewing.4:40 p.m. R-Mean5:00 p.m. Bobby Fishscale5:20 p.m. Robb Bank$5:40 p.m. Lil Loaded Tribute Set6:00 p.m. Pi’erre Bourne6:25 p.m. DDG6:50 p.m. 42 Dugg7:30 p.m. Curren$y8:15 p.m. $not8:55 p.m. Lil Skies9:35 p.m. Lil Tecca10:10 p.m. DJ Five Venoms10:35 p.m. NLE Choppa5:00 p.m. K. Charles5:20 p.m. Dess Dior5:40 p.m. Kenny Mason6:00 p.m. Shenseea6:30 p.m. City Girls7:05 p.m. Ski Mask The Slump God8:00 p.m. WWE Smackdown8:45 p.m. Bobby Shmurda8:55 p.m. Playboi Carti9:45 p.m. Lil Baby11:00 p.m. A$AP Rocky5:00 p.m. ASA5:20 p.m. Beanz5:40 p.m. Jozzy6:00 p.m. Ken Carson6:20 p.m. EST Gee6:45 p.m. Morray7:10 p.m. Flo Milli7:40 p.m. Toosii8:10 p.m. Lil Yachty8:50 p.m. Moneybagg Yo9:30 p.m. The Kid Laroi10:10 p.m. Trippie Redd11:10 p.m. 21 Savage5:10 p.m. Sparoh5:30 p.m. Chris King5:50 p.m. Hood Brat6:10 p.m. Zoey Dollaz6:30 p.m. Guwop Reign6:50 p.m. Nardo Wick7:10 p.m. SpotemGottem7:30 p.m. Erica Banks8:00 p.m. Sleepy Hallow8:30 p.m. Rylo Rodriguez9:00 p.m. Jasiah9:50 p.m. Sada Baby10:20 p.m. Fredo Bang4:30 p.m. Tes X4:50 p.m. Danny Towers5:10 p.m. Sofaygo5:35 p.m. Kaash Paige6:00 p.m. Coi Leray6:30 p.m. Don Toliver7:10 p.m. Kodak Black8:10 p.m. Roddy Rich9:15 p.m. Young Thug11:00 p.m. Travis Scott4:45 p.m. Kali5:05 p.m. Ssgkobe5:25 p.m. KenTheMan5:45 p.m. YN Jay6:05 p.m. J.I.6:30 p.m. Blueface7:10 p.m. Wale7:55 p.m. Nav8:40 p.m. Swae Lee9:25 p.m. Polo G10:10 p.m. Gunna11:00 p.m. Lil Durk5:00 p.m. Gat$5:20 p.m. YNW BSlime5:40 p.m. CEO Trayle6:00 p.m. Lil Gnar6:20 p.m. Lakeyah6:40 p.m. Fat Nick7:05 p.m. Babyface Nick7:30 p.m. Sheck Wes8:00 p.m. HotBoii8:30 p.m. Armani Caesar8:45 p.m. Benny The Butcher9:20 p.m. Key Glock9:55 p.m. Chief Keef10:30 p.m. Young Dolph5:30 p.m. F$O Dinero5:50 p.m. Dee Watkins6:10 p.m. Mooski6:30 p.m. Lil Eazzyy6:50 p.m. 22gz7:10 p.m. Kalan.FrFr7:30 p.m. SlimeLife Shawty7:55 p.m. Lil Gotit8:20 p.m. Lil Keed8:45 p.m. DJ Five Venoms9:15 p.m. Dave East9:50 p.m. Lucki10:25 p.m. City Morgue4:35 p.m. Space Jam the Pilot4:55 p.m. Skodi5:15 p.m. Beam5:35 p.m. BIA6:00 p.m. Jack Harlow6:35 p.m. Lil Tjay7:10 p.m. Rick Ross7:55 p.m. Megan Thee Stallion8:45 p.m. DaBaby9:35 p.m. Lil Uzi Vert11:00 p.m. Post Malone4:50 p.m. TiaCorine5:10 p.m. KayyKilo5:30 p.m. Rich Dunk5:50 p.m. Rubi Rose6:10 p.m. Tyla Yaweh6:35 p.m. Latto7:00 p.m. Young M.A.7:25 p.m. Saint Jhn7:55 p.m. Tyga8:50 p.m. T-Pain9:35 p.m. Rod Wave10:20 p.m. $uicideboy$11:05 p.m. Gucci Mane5:00 p.m. FGC Heem5:20 p.m. Tafia5:40 p.m. Blacc Zacc6:00 p.m. BigKayBeezy6:20 p.m. Stunna Gambino6:40 p.m. IDK7:05 p.m. BFB Da Packman7:30 p.m. TheHxliday7:50 p.m. Shordie Shordie8:15 p.m. BRS Kash8:40 p.m. K Camp9:10 p.m. Fivio Foreign9:35 p.m. DJ FIVE VENOMS9:55 p.m. Stunna 4 Vegas10:25 p.m. Fetty Wap5:05 p.m. Dro Kenji5:25 p.m. King Combs5:45 p.m. Tay Money6:05 p.m. Mariah The Scientist6:30 p.m. Pardison Fontaine6:55 p.m. Blxst7:20 p.m. Rico Nasty7:45 p.m. Duke Deuce8:10 p.m. OhGeesy8:35 p.m. Young Nudy9:00 p.m. Pouya9:40 p.m. Pooh Shiesty10:30 p.m. Yung Bleu