Here Are the Rolling Loud 2021 Set Times

July 23, 2021 1:24PM

Get excited! Rolling Loud 2021 starts today. Photo by Sage Pacetti
The day has finally arrived. After several delays, Rolling Loud's sixth edition kicks off this afternoon at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Hip-hop fans can expect performances by heavyweights like Travis Scott, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, DaBaby, and City Girls.

With a total of four stages at Rolling Loud this year, catching your favorite acts is going to take some careful planning. You're going to have to accept the fact that there are going to be some overlapping sets, so choose wisely.

Still, considering this is the first major music festival since the pandemic started, most festivalgoers will be buzzing with excitement at the somewhat return to normalcy. (New Times still advises that you take some precautions and wear a mask when you are among the crowds, or at very least, keep some distances between you and other attendees.)

If you want to get a lay of the land, here's the site map Rolling Loud shared on Twitter.

Rolling Loud has also released a very useful app available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store. On it, you'll find the aforementioned site map along with artists' set times. You can easily build your own schedule by adding acts to your favorite acts to your schedule.

However, in case you want to have all the set times in one place, New Times has compiled them below for easy viewing.

Friday, July 23

Monster Energy Stage

4:40 p.m. R-Mean
5:00 p.m. Bobby Fishscale
5:20 p.m. Robb Bank$
5:40 p.m. Lil Loaded Tribute Set
6:00 p.m. Pi’erre Bourne
6:25 p.m. DDG
6:50 p.m. 42 Dugg
7:30 p.m. Curren$y
8:15 p.m. $not
8:55 p.m. Lil Skies
9:35 p.m. Lil Tecca
10:10 p.m. DJ Five Venoms
10:35 p.m. NLE Choppa

Ciroc Stage

5:00 p.m. K. Charles
5:20 p.m. Dess Dior
5:40 p.m. Kenny Mason
6:00 p.m. Shenseea
6:30 p.m. City Girls
7:05 p.m. Ski Mask The Slump God
8:00 p.m. WWE Smackdown
8:45 p.m. Bobby Shmurda
8:55 p.m. Playboi Carti
9:45 p.m. Lil Baby
11:00 p.m. A$AP Rocky

Audiomack Stage

5:00 p.m. ASA
5:20 p.m. Beanz
5:40 p.m. Jozzy
6:00 p.m. Ken Carson
6:20 p.m. EST Gee
6:45 p.m. Morray
7:10 p.m. Flo Milli
7:40 p.m. Toosii
8:10 p.m. Lil Yachty
8:50 p.m. Moneybagg Yo
9:30 p.m. The Kid Laroi
10:10 p.m. Trippie Redd
11:10 p.m. 21 Savage

DRYP Stage

5:10 p.m. Sparoh
5:30 p.m. Chris King
5:50 p.m. Hood Brat
6:10 p.m. Zoey Dollaz
6:30 p.m. Guwop Reign
6:50 p.m. Nardo Wick
7:10 p.m. SpotemGottem
7:30 p.m. Erica Banks
8:00 p.m. Sleepy Hallow
8:30 p.m. Rylo Rodriguez
9:00 p.m. Jasiah
9:50 p.m. Sada Baby
10:20 p.m. Fredo Bang

Saturday, July 24

Croc Stage

4:30 p.m. Tes X
4:50 p.m. Danny Towers
5:10 p.m. Sofaygo
5:35 p.m. Kaash Paige
6:00 p.m. Coi Leray
6:30 p.m. Don Toliver
7:10 p.m. Kodak Black
8:10 p.m. Roddy Rich
9:15 p.m. Young Thug
11:00 p.m. Travis Scott

Audiomack Stage

4:45 p.m. Kali
5:05 p.m. Ssgkobe
5:25 p.m. KenTheMan
5:45 p.m. YN Jay
6:05 p.m. J.I.
6:30 p.m. Blueface
7:10 p.m. Wale
7:55 p.m. Nav
8:40 p.m. Swae Lee
9:25 p.m. Polo G
10:10 p.m. Gunna
11:00 p.m. Lil Durk

Monster Energy Stage

5:00 p.m. Gat$
5:20 p.m. YNW BSlime
5:40 p.m. CEO Trayle
6:00 p.m. Lil Gnar
6:20 p.m. Lakeyah
6:40 p.m. Fat Nick
7:05 p.m. Babyface Nick
7:30 p.m. Sheck Wes
8:00 p.m. HotBoii
8:30 p.m. Armani Caesar
8:45 p.m. Benny The Butcher
9:20 p.m. Key Glock
9:55 p.m. Chief Keef
10:30 p.m. Young Dolph

DRYP Stage

5:30 p.m. F$O Dinero
5:50 p.m. Dee Watkins
6:10 p.m. Mooski
6:30 p.m. Lil Eazzyy
6:50 p.m. 22gz
7:10 p.m. Kalan.FrFr
7:30 p.m. SlimeLife Shawty
7:55 p.m. Lil Gotit
8:20 p.m. Lil Keed
8:45 p.m. DJ Five Venoms
9:15 p.m. Dave East
9:50 p.m. Lucki
10:25 p.m. City Morgue

Sunday, July 25

Ciroc Stage

4:35 p.m. Space Jam the Pilot
4:55 p.m. Skodi
5:15 p.m. Beam
5:35 p.m. BIA
6:00 p.m. Jack Harlow
6:35 p.m. Lil Tjay
7:10 p.m. Rick Ross
7:55 p.m. Megan Thee Stallion
8:45 p.m. DaBaby
9:35 p.m. Lil Uzi Vert
11:00 p.m. Post Malone

Audiomack Stage

4:50 p.m. TiaCorine
5:10 p.m. KayyKilo
5:30 p.m. Rich Dunk
5:50 p.m. Rubi Rose
6:10 p.m. Tyla Yaweh
6:35 p.m. Latto
7:00 p.m. Young M.A.
7:25 p.m. Saint Jhn
7:55 p.m. Tyga
8:50 p.m. T-Pain
9:35 p.m. Rod Wave
10:20 p.m. $uicideboy$
11:05 p.m. Gucci Mane

DRYP Stage

5:00 p.m. FGC Heem
5:20 p.m. Tafia
5:40 p.m. Blacc Zacc
6:00 p.m. BigKayBeezy
6:20 p.m. Stunna Gambino
6:40 p.m. IDK
7:05 p.m. BFB Da Packman
7:30 p.m. TheHxliday
7:50 p.m. Shordie Shordie
8:15 p.m. BRS Kash
8:40 p.m. K Camp
9:10 p.m. Fivio Foreign
9:35 p.m. DJ FIVE VENOMS
9:55 p.m. Stunna 4 Vegas
10:25 p.m. Fetty Wap

Monster Energy Stage

5:05 p.m. Dro Kenji
5:25 p.m. King Combs
5:45 p.m. Tay Money
6:05 p.m. Mariah The Scientist
6:30 p.m. Pardison Fontaine
6:55 p.m. Blxst
7:20 p.m. Rico Nasty
7:45 p.m. Duke Deuce
8:10 p.m. OhGeesy
8:35 p.m. Young Nudy
9:00 p.m. Pouya
9:40 p.m. Pooh Shiesty
10:30 p.m. Yung Bleu
