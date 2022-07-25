Rolling Loud 2022 Day Three: Kendrick Lamar Closes Out the Festival

Kid Cudi and Future made for fine headliners, but there's no doubt that the most anticipated performance of the weekend was Kendrick Lamar's. The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper hadn't released any new music since 2017's Damn, finally returning this year with Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Sporting his diamond-encrusted crown of thorns, Lamar brought out special guests Baby Keem and Kodak Black, the latter having already performed his own set earlier in the evening in spite of his latest legal troubles.
Here's what New Times witnessed on the third day of Rolling Loud 2022:
Trapland PatWitnessing a crowd slowly warm up to an artist as their performance picks up momentum is a beautiful thing. Trapland Pat graced the VH1 Stage with finesse and unwavering confidence, sputtering his “Duh-duh-duh!” ad-lib repeatedly as the audience began to catch on. The Broward boy’s presence was vibrant, and supporters took pride in seeing him jump off the stage to bestow hugs and daps. Shout-out to Pat’s DJ for building the energy straight from the moment he opened up with his gritty cut “Boondocks,” giving Pat that extra push necessary for attracting passersby in the area. By the time “Emergency” hit the middle of the setlist, the audience was vibing, singing along, and interacting with Pat. As he debuted his “Big Business” remix with Rick Ross, he was one with the crowd, flexing with the mike in the middle of the pit. Safe to say his fanbase grew a little bit today. Olivier Lafontant
Flo MilliCombining bratty lyricism with a tough-girl edge, Flo Milli has won over a legion of fans since dropping her “Beef FloMix” freestyle in 2019. As thick, balmy weather descended on the crowd like a blanket, she preceded her appearance on the Gopuff Stage with Tiffany Pollard's (AKA New York) voice booming through the speakers, reminding everyone she’s the HBIC of her world. Sporting short-cropped purple hair, she opened her set with singles from her latest album, You Still Here, Ho?, her witty and sharp delivery slicing through songs like “Come Outside,” “Bed Time,” and “Conceited.” As she strutted around the stage to “Like That Bitch,” she commanded attention. Fans matched her bar for bar as she flowed through “Beef FloMix” and “We Not Humping.” The sweltering heat was no match for the energy she radiated. Shanae Hardy
ShenseeaThe Kingston native is just as much a pop star as she is a dancehall savant. She smoothed over the gritty hip-hop atmosphere at Rolling Loud with an effervescent Caribbean vibe. She hyped up the crowd with “Blessed,” her 2019 hit single with Tyga and had flags waving carnaval-style to “Can’t Anymore.” It took her no time to get the crowd acclimated to her culture as she turned the Gopuff Stage into a whine competition between fans. Taking off her strappy red heels, she quipped, “This is Shenseea, not Beyoncé,” before plucking fans from the crowd and bringing them onstage. She held the enthusiasm of the crowd hugging the stage even as heavy rain soaked the festival grounds. One fan was overheard saying, “I’m not going anywhere,” as the throngs whined and danced to her pulsating dancehall set. In one of the most electric moments at Rolling Loud, the genre-bending artist had the crowd in the palm of her hand. Shanae Hardy
BabyxsosaSosa might've been the kindest performer on the bill on Sunday. She was smiley and radiant, always complimenting her admirers in the crowd and checking in on how everyone was feeling. Her stage presence was super laid-back, making for an intimate gathering of superfans and curious spectators alike. “Lonely Nights in NY” stood out as a tender, understated ballad that makes you sway back and forth to Sosa’s raw melodies. “Everywhereigo,” Sosa's most popular track, had fans singing word for word as she strutted up and down the stage. The bass on her production is so brutal at times that it makes for an ideal contrast to her shrill vocals. The heartening performance was made all the sweeter when she shouted out her dad and little brother onstage behind her. Love to see it. Olivier Lafontant
Lil BabyAtlanta superstar Lil Baby rocked the stage with all the swag he's known for. Throughout his 50-minute performance, Baby balanced tranquil self-assurance with unadulterated passion for his craft. Rather than let the backtrack do the bulk of the work, he was adamant about rapping his characteristically breathy verses in full. “Drip Too Hard” was dedicated to Gunna and made major waves, as did “Yes Indeed,” featuring Drake. That part of Baby’s verse on the latter will always make everyone shout, “Wah wah wah, bitch; I'm the baby!” With so many hits under his belt, it was no surprise to see Baby exert a vise grip on the audience from the first track to the last. It was only fitting that he closed with the anthem, “Freestyle.” That whole verse needs to be framed and hung in a museum. Olivier Lafontant
Kendrick LamarKendrick Lamar has amassed a cult following since dropping his critically acclaimed debut, Section.80, 11 years ago, so his appearance at Rolling Loud on the heels of his latest album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, following a five-year hiatus was highly anticipated. Since kicking off his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour, images of Lamar performing inside a clear plastic box and with a puppet have gone viral on social media, leading fans to speculate whether he'd fold any of those elements into his headlining performance in Miami Gardens. Predictions floated through the thick, claustrophobic crowd clinging to the borders of the Cîroc Stage: Would he appear inside the plastic box and perform quarantine-style? Would he bring out the puppet?
Twenty minutes after his set was sheduled to begin, the energy was kinetic. Uniformed men marched in clad in PPE gear, summoning Lamar to the stage. He scaled back the visuals for Rolling Loud with a minimalist set design and myriad performers. Sporting his signature 137-carat Tiffany & Co. crown of thorns, he alternated songs like “Rich Spirit” and “United In Grief” from his complicated, multi-themed new album with compelling songs like “Element,” “DNA,” and “Loyalty” from his Pulitzer Prize-winning Damn. Despite the inevitable raised eyebrows, Lamar brought out Kodak Black to perform “Silent Hill” and shared an electric bond with Baby Keem during “Family Ties.” Mosh pits broke out during “Alright” and his OG fans reveled in a cathartic performance of “Money Trees.” A shifting artist who will never be pinned to a single dynamic, Lamar closed out Rolling Loud on a riveting note, crowning him as the best headliner of the weekend. Shanae Hardy