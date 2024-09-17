Omar Apollo Was Pop Perfection Despite the Wrong Setting

"Miami, I thought you guys were more lit than this," Omar Apollo shouted from the stage at the FPL Solar Amphitheater. The night was not too kind to the audience as the hot, humid air had them sweating buckets as they stood at the outdoor venue downtown.
That didn't stop the 27-year-old Mexican-American heartthrob from putting on one of the best live shows I've seen this year, filled with outstanding production that would have been better suited for Hard Rock Live in Hollywood or the Fillmore Miami Beach.
Before Apollo took the stage, opener Malcolm Todd, backed by a full band, tried to raise the crowd's energy levels to no avail. The crowd seemed exhausted before the show began, likely due to the stifling heat. Even after sundown, the high humidity continued to linger.
Eventually, Apollo appeared on stage, kicking off the show with "Be Careful With Me." He was dressed in a sparkly white shirt, white cargo pants, and, checks notes, the oversized, brown fur coat he sports on the cover of his God Said No album. Thankfully, the coat came off within the first minute of Apollo's performance, revealing a long-sleeved cardigan underneath.
Despite the heat, Apollo seemed determined to give the best show possible.
The stage was set up in a cubic form, which is a good reason why a venue change would have better suited Apollo. Positioned to either side of the stage, you couldn't get a full view of everything happening. Three giant LED screens flashed graphics, lyrics, and, at times, Apollo's face. There was also a giant curtain that would sometimes come into play during the show.
When background dancers appeared, Apollo switched from popping and locking to full-on Kanye-level performance art. The dancers, dressed in earth tones, helped emphasize the feeling. One of the best examples was during "Against Me," when the lights turned down, and only a single bulb held in Apollo's hands shone on stage. The dancers held smaller lights, ending in one big performance as each light slowly turned off.
Apollo's dancy, upbeat tracks also had top-notch choreography. Early in his career, Apollo was known for his guitar-playing ability and vulnerable lyrics. Now, he looks like he could out-dance NSync and the Backstreet Boys, pulling out spin moves while singing his heart out.
The show felt like the most sophisticated pop performance you could imagine, hopping back and forth between carefree and melancholy vibes.
Apollo's personality also shone throughout the show. The musician interacted with the crowd for the hour and 30 minutes he was on stage. He cracked jokes, yelling, "I'm out here in Miami," while doing his best Sexyy Red impersonation.
"Where are all my homosexuals at?" he also asked, only to follow it up with, "Where are all my beaners at?" jokingly, of course. This was how he transitioned into a medley of his tracks "En El Olvido" and "Dos Uno Nueve" while family photos appeared on the screens.
Still, there were apparent moments when Apollo seemed frustrated with the crowd due to a lack of energy. During his performance of "Invincible," Apollo told the audience he needed to hear them sing, especially since the lyrics were on the screen. Regardless, Apollo gave it his all on stage, ensuring those who came to the show got their money's worth.
At one point, as the interlude "Pedro" played, he went backstage only to reappear in a silver vest. A second stage also appeared. It was a giant block that allowed his dancers to move around easily.
Ultimately, he delivered the best show he could with what he was given, but it's clear a performance as meticulous as last night's deserved a better setting. Regardless, Apollo keeps evolving as an artist and showman with talent and charisma that is sure to impress anyone who enjoys alternative pop — or whatever genre you want to ascribe to him.