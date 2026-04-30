Olivia Rodrigo Will Bring Her Unraveled Tour To South Florida This Fall

Expectations are high, but Olivia Rodrigo has consistently proven that she knows how to deliver.

Ladies and gentlemen, it is time to announce one of the most anticipated tours of 2026.

Pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo is officially heading back on the road for the first time since her 2024 GUTS tour, which saw her take over the Kaseya Center in one of the loudest shows the venue has ever seen. This year, Rodrigo is set to embark on the Unraveled Tour, which will take place during the latter half of the year.

The tour will include two major dates for South Florida fans at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, taking place on November 19 and 20, where Rodrigo will bring her brand new live show to fans alongside special guest Devon Again.

The Unraveled Tour is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and most talked-about tours of the year. Rodrigo continues to build momentum ahead of the release of her highly anticipated new album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, set to arrive on June 12. The album’s first single, “Drop Dead,” was released on April 17 and quickly made headlines thanks to its striking music video, which was filmed inside the Palace of Versailles.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Happy Hour

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Rodrigo has become one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, earning a devoted fan base through her emotionally charged songwriting, festival appearances, collaborations, covers, and explosive live performances. Her shows have also become known for surprise appearances from major rock icons, including Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo and David Byrne.

As she enters this next chapter, Rodrigo continues to solidify herself as one of alternative pop-rock’s defining voices. Her ability to blend generational anthems with raw emotion has made her one of the most exciting artists of her era.

Adding even more anticipation to this new chapter, Rodrigo is set to host Saturday Night Live this weekend as both host and musical guest, where she is expected to premiere new music.

Expectations are high, but Olivia Rodrigo has consistently proven that she knows how to deliver. With a new album, a new tour, and a new era ahead, 2026 is already looking like another massive year for one of today’s most important pop stars.

Olivia Rodrigo. 7 p.m. Thursday, November 19, and Friday, November 20, at Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-8000; amerantbankarena.com.