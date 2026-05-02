Spirit Airlines Shuts Down: What to Do If You’re Stranded

Budget travelers are scrambling Saturday morning after learning that Dania Beach-based Spirit Airlines has abruptly shut down following the collapse of a $500 million rescue bailout proposal from the Trump Administration. The airline had been undergoing its second bankruptcy proceedings in two years.

“It is with great disappointment that Spirit Airlines has started winding down its global operations, effective immediately,” the airline posted on its social channels overnight. “All flights have been cancelled, and customer service is no longer available.”

Spirit, a leader of the ultra-low-cost flight market, was often the butt of jokes. But its collapse means there’s even less competition in an industry where major airlines frequently swallow up smaller competitors. There are just ten major mainline passenger airlines in the United States, including the Big Four (American, Delta, United, and Southwest). While a handful of these are budget airlines, few offer the ultra-low rates Spirit did.

Still, those carriers will be a lifeline for travelers looking to rebook after Spirit’s shutdown. So, what should you do if you were supposed to fly Spirit in the coming days?

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Arts & Culture newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Things to Do

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Spirit Customers Will Get Refunds, But There’s Some Fine Print

Spirit Airlines advised that it is not able to rebook affected customers (“customer service is no longer available,” remember?). The airline said that it will “automatically process refunds for any flights purchased through Spirit with a credit or debit card to the original form of payment.” It adds, however, that “compensation for guests who booked flights using any other methods, including a voucher, credit, or Free Spirit points, will be determined at a later date through the bankruptcy process.” Guests who booked flights through a travel agent are advised to contact them directly to request a refund.

A guide on spiritrestructuring.com, a website set up to keep the public up to date on the bankruptcy and shutdown proceedings, advised Spirit customers not to head to the airport if they were flying today.

MIA and FLL Respond to Spirit’s Shutdown Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport also advised Spirit customers to stay away. “If you have a ticket booked on Spirit, the airline is advising travelers not to go to the airport and has provided guidance on its website regarding refunds or rebooking,” FLL shared in a statement posted a little over an hour after Spirit’s announcement.

advertisement advertisement

In a statement posted hours later, Miami International Airport advised Spirit customers to “connect with other airlines operating out of MIA as soon as possible to explore alternate travel options.

What Other Airlines Are Saying

American Airlines Offers Rescue Fares for Spirit Customers

American Airlines is offering “rescue fares” for “Spirit routes where American also offers nonstop service.” The airline added: “American serves 70 of the 72 airports Spirit presently serves, and 67 of the specific routes Spirit currently operates. We are also reviewing opportunities to add additional capacity — including utilizing larger aircraft and adding flights on critical routes — to support as many affected passengers as possible.”

Related Where to Stay in Miami for the World Cup

advertisement

The airline is also assisting stranded Spirit Airlines staff “who have been displaced on a work trip.” Additionally, American Airlines says it has set up a microsite for Spirit Airlines staff who might want to join AA, and that recruiting events will follow.

United Airlines Offers Special Rates for Spirit Customers

United Airlines is also offering special rates for stranded Spirit customers for the next two weeks. The airline says travelers can visit united.com/specialfares to “price-capped, one-way tickets from most cities where Spirit flew, including Atlanta, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Newark, New Orleans and Orlando.” The airline adds, “Most of these special fares are capped at $199 with limited exceptions, with longer flights priced no higher than $299.”

Like American, United is actively recruiting Spirit staff and helping with relocation for stranded employees.

Related The 8 Best Things to Do in Key Largo

advertisement advertisement

Delta Offers Reduced, Nonrefundable Rescue Fares

While Delta shared fewer details than its counterparts, the airline says it is offering “reduced, nonrefundable rescue fares in affected markets over the next five days to help travelers book last-minute travel, with availability even on flights that are close to full to provide more options even when space may be limited.”

Low-Cost Airline JetBlue Steps In

JetBlue, also a low-cost airline (though not designated ultra-low-cost like Spirit), said in a statement Saturday morning that it will offer “$99 one-way fares for travelers with proof of a valid Spirit itinerary for the same route for travel through May 6, 2026.” The airline advises Spirit customers to call 1-800-JETBLUE (1-800-538-2583) for more information.

South Florida is a major hub for JetBlue, so the airline says it will cap “Blue Basic fares at $299 or less on JetBlue-operated nonstop routes to and from Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) and San Juan, PR (SJU) that were also operated by Spirit as of April,” adding “the fare caps apply to new bookings made through May 8, 2026, for travel between May 2, 2026 and May 8, 2026.”