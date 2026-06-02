Nine can’t-miss concerts coming to Miami in June

Usually, summer means the number of events across South Florida plummets. Well, it seems Miami’s concert calendar didn’t get the memo, because there are some incredible can’t-miss shows in June.

Spanish singer Rosalía is set to bring her Lux Tour to the Kaseya Center, staging what can only be called a contemporary opera. There’s also Argentine duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso delivering their genre-bending sound to fans at the Fillmore Miami Beach. And pop supernova Ariana Grande will close out the month when she finally brings the Eternal Sunshine Tour to the Amerant Bank Arena.

Here are the concerts you are going to want to pencil in for the month of June.

Rosalía at the Kaseya Center (June 4 and 6)

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If you were lucky to witness Rosalía’s showstopping performance at III Points 2022, then you know the Spanish singer can put on a show even with the most bare-bones stage production. Currently, on the road supporting her fourth operatic-inspired album Lux, the Lux Tour is the complete opposite of what the Motomami Tour delivered. While Motomami’s stage production was minimalist, the Lux Tour is an explosion of maximalism, complete with a live orchestra. 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, and Saturday, June 6, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-​​777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $244.70 to $293.40 via ticketmaster.com.

Charlie Puth at Hard Rock Live (June 5)

“I’m working the Charli concert this weekend?” “Puth?” Berklee graduate and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Charlie Puth lands at Hard Rock Live as part of his Whatever’s Clever! World Tour. In March, Puth released his fourth studio album, the yacht-rock-inspired Whatever’s Clever!, which Rolling Stones’ Jon Dolan called “his best work yet.” Opening the show are Lawrence and Ally Salort. 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $42.40 to $98.95 via ticketmaster.com.

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Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso at the Fillmore Miami Beach (June 12)

If you only know Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso because of the viral Tiny Desk Concert for NPR, you are really missing out on what makes the Argentine duo great: an uncompromising vision. Instead of letting success dictate where they go next, the pair continues to push the boundaries of what Latin music and its many styles can be. On their latest album, Free Spirits, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso link up with Jack Black, Fred Again, Anderson .Paak, and Sting. 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-2509; fillmore-miami.com. Tickets cost $86.50 via ticketmaster.com.

A$AP Rocky at Kaseya Center (June 15)

Undoubtedly the most fashionable man in hip-hop, Harlem-born rapper A$AP Rocky will take the stage at Kaseya Center on June 15. (Here’s hoping there’s a Rihanna sighting!) In January, Rocky released his fourth album, Don’t Be Dumb, to mostly positive reviews, with guest appearances from Brent Faiyaz, BossMan Dlow, Gorillaz, and Doechii. It’s a project the rapper has been teasing as far back as 2024, so fans were ravenous for a new album from him. For Monday’s show, Rocky is promising not only himself on stage but also his many alter egos. 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-​​777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $50.90 to $196.60 via ticketmaster.com.

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Turnover at ZeyZey (June 18)

Indie rockers Turnover dropped their sixth album, Down on Earth, last week, which many hoped would be a return to form for the band. The self-released album seems to have people arguing over whether it truly is, but most fans are rejoicing that the band has released new music, period. You can be the judge for yourself when Turnover stops at ZeyZey. 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at ZeyZey, 353 NE 61st St., Miami; zeyzeymiami.com. Tickets cost $46.20 to $64.15.

Hilary Duff at iThink Financial Amphitheater (June 21 and 22)

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While never a critical darling at her peak, Hilary Duff seems to be experiencing a recent reevaluation of her work. Sure, “Come Clean” and “So Yesterday” aren’t the greatest pop songs ever written, but through a nostalgic millennial lens, they are early 2000s perfection. Duff literally set the blueprint for what Disney starlets like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Demi Lovato would go on to do. In February, Duff released her first album in 11 years, Luck… or Something, and it seems to have awakened a new appreciation for her and her music—bad dancing memes be damned! 7 p.m. Sunday, June 21, and Monday, June 22, at iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; ithinkfiamp.com. Tickets cost $40.50 to $231.25 via ticketmaster.com.

Juvenile at Miami Beach Bandshell (June 21)

You hear it pour it out of the speakers — dun, dun, dun — and you already know what you’re going to be asked to do. Start doing your stretches because rapper Juvenile stops at the Miami Beach Bandshell on June 21 to order you to “Back That Azz Up.” The rapper will be accompanied by the 400 Degreez Band as well as some surprise special guests. (Trina? Trick Daddy? Here’s hoping!) The show is in celebration of the New Orleans legend’s first album in a decade, Boiling Point, which, in her review, Pitchfork’s Sadie Sartini Garner wrote, “feels like spending time with a well-adjusted old friend whom age has softened but not tamed.” 6 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $71.82 via eventbrite.com.

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Zack Fox at Revolution Live (June 26)

Probably better known to your mom as Tariq from Abbott Elementary, Zack Fox returns to South Florida for a DJ set at the Backyard at Revolution Live. Fox is a wizard behind the decks, lauded for his skilled track selection and genre-bending sets. He’ll do whatever it takes to make sure it’s a seamless experience for everyone. If you want a taste of what to expect, check out his 2024 Boiler Room set. 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Sold out.

Ariana Grande at the Amerant Bank Arena (June 30 and July 2 and 3)

Boca Raton native Ariana Grande recently dropped “Hate That I Made You Love Me,” the first single off her upcoming album, Petal. It could be interpreted as a scathing critique of the current stan culture, which often veers into parasocial toxicity. In the Max Martin-produced song, Grande sings in the bridge, “Is it really my fault you all gave me your hearts of your own accord?/I don’t really think so,” reminding fans that she’s ultimately not responsible for the way you feel about her. Well, there’s no doubt South Florida still loves her, because Grande is set to perform three nights at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30; Thursday, July 2; and Friday, July 3; at the Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; amerantbankarena.com. Sold out.