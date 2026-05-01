Concerts

Miamipalooza Returns to Churchill’s Pub This Saturday

Three stages. More than 25 local music acts. Art and food vendors. Ten bucks. Be there or be broke.
By Shawn MacomberMay 1, 2026
Photo of Miami local venue Churchill's Pub.
Miamipalooza is a perfect example of how extensive the underground community is.

Photo by Alexander Oliva
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

If Oski Gonzalez had a motto, it might be: “Think Big. Be Louder.” 

Hot on the heels of his Brewtality Metal Festival at Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Company — which featured 14 local metal bands on two stages — the promoter and DJ returns in collaboration with Queen of the Scene for the Miamipalooza Music & Art Festival, which is set to unleash more than 25 local bands across three stages at Churchill’s Pub this Saturday night.

“The Miamipalooza Music & Art Festival showcases the diversity of our local original music scene across genres ranging from rock, singer-songwriters, and metal to hip-hop, EDM, and more,” Gonzalez tells New Times. “It is a celebration of local talent you won’t want to miss.”

Participating acts include Voodoo Monk Waffle Shop, Echo Chant, Maximum Friction, Scattered Light, Limb Breaker, Mike & the Bikers, Kidd Zero, BullyPussy, DJ Ben Hop, Dirty Nasty Rotters, Sol Nomada, and many more. 

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS

Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

In addition to the sound and the fury above, there will also be artists and food vendors. 

Photo of a group of people outside Churchill's in Miami .
The Miamipalooza crew during a planning meeting.

Photo by Oski Gonzalez.

“Miamipalooza is a sample of the diversity our local music scene has to offer,” Queen of the Scene writes on Instagram. “Miamipalooza is for the locals, by the locals! … This marks our 4th Miamipalooza — alongside our two Largopalooza events in the Keys. We’re thrilled to finally be back at Churchill’s Pub! Our last show here was just before the world changed in February 2020 — it’s been way too long, and we’re ready to make up for lost time.”

Indeed, it was not long ago that it was an open question whether Churchill’s — AKA, the “CBGB of the South” — would ever reopen in the aftermath of its COVID-forced closure. But last September, the storied venue came roaring back from the dead. “Since 1979, the iconic dive bar and venue has been ground zero for everything punk, metal, noise, and alternative,” New Times Music Editor Flor Franceschetti wrote at the time. “It’s long been a haven for those who exist outside the shiny mainstream of pop.”   

Related

Miamipalooza is a perfect example of how extensive the underground community is — and how necessary and consequential that haven truly is. 

Miamipalooza Set Times

INSIDE STAGE #1

6:00 – XtahZ

7:00 – Joe Alexander

8:00 – Out of the Ashes

9:00 – Maximum Friction

10:00 – Chris Clark

11:00 – Nature’s Fury

12:00 – Mother Rucker

1:00 – ShadowFringe

2:00 – MIAMIPALOOZA ALL-STARS JAM

INSIDE STAGE #2

6:30 – Dirty Nasty Rotters

7:30 – Medic

8:30 – Bullypussy

9:30 – Mike & The Bikers

10:30 – Inner

11:30 – Scattered Light

12:30 – Czargard

1:30 – Sol Nómada

OUTSIDE STAGE

6:15 – Limb Breaker

7:15 – Selling Tomorrow

8:15 – Echo Chant

9:15 – Voodoo Monk

10:15 – Waffle Shop

Ed Waffle. Dshon El Villano.

Cyrex. Resurrection. Kidd Zero.

11:15 – Dj Ben Hop

12:15 – Moose Harris

1:15 – TwoFace Crane

Miamipaloza. With Voodoo Monk Waffle Shop, Echo Chant, Maximum Friction, Scattered Light, and others. 6 p.m. at Churchill’s Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave, Miami; churchillspub.com; 305-757-1807. Tickets cost $10.

Keep Miami New Times Free

No paywall. Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep Miami New Times free and in print every week.

Support Us Today

Shawn Macomber is a Miami-based writer and editor. His work has appeared in Maxim, Decibel, Fangoria, the Wall Street Journal, Magnet, Rue Morgue, and other outlets, but IMDB insists he is best known for the Reelz Channel television series When Metal Ruled the 80s.

Loading latest posts...