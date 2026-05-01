Miamipalooza Returns to Churchill’s Pub This Saturday

Miamipalooza is a perfect example of how extensive the underground community is.

If Oski Gonzalez had a motto, it might be: “Think Big. Be Louder.”

Hot on the heels of his Brewtality Metal Festival at Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Company — which featured 14 local metal bands on two stages — the promoter and DJ returns in collaboration with Queen of the Scene for the Miamipalooza Music & Art Festival, which is set to unleash more than 25 local bands across three stages at Churchill’s Pub this Saturday night.

“The Miamipalooza Music & Art Festival showcases the diversity of our local original music scene across genres ranging from rock, singer-songwriters, and metal to hip-hop, EDM, and more,” Gonzalez tells New Times. “It is a celebration of local talent you won’t want to miss.”

Participating acts include Voodoo Monk Waffle Shop, Echo Chant, Maximum Friction, Scattered Light, Limb Breaker, Mike & the Bikers, Kidd Zero, BullyPussy, DJ Ben Hop, Dirty Nasty Rotters, Sol Nomada, and many more.

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In addition to the sound and the fury above, there will also be artists and food vendors.

The Miamipalooza crew during a planning meeting. Photo by Oski Gonzalez.

“Miamipalooza is a sample of the diversity our local music scene has to offer,” Queen of the Scene writes on Instagram. “Miamipalooza is for the locals, by the locals! … This marks our 4th Miamipalooza — alongside our two Largopalooza events in the Keys. We’re thrilled to finally be back at Churchill’s Pub! Our last show here was just before the world changed in February 2020 — it’s been way too long, and we’re ready to make up for lost time.”

Indeed, it was not long ago that it was an open question whether Churchill’s — AKA, the “CBGB of the South” — would ever reopen in the aftermath of its COVID-forced closure. But last September, the storied venue came roaring back from the dead. “Since 1979, the iconic dive bar and venue has been ground zero for everything punk, metal, noise, and alternative,” New Times Music Editor Flor Franceschetti wrote at the time. “It’s long been a haven for those who exist outside the shiny mainstream of pop.”

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Miamipalooza is a perfect example of how extensive the underground community is — and how necessary and consequential that haven truly is.

Miamipalooza Set Times INSIDE STAGE #1 6:00 – XtahZ 7:00 – Joe Alexander 8:00 – Out of the Ashes 9:00 – Maximum Friction 10:00 – Chris Clark 11:00 – Nature’s Fury 12:00 – Mother Rucker 1:00 – ShadowFringe 2:00 – MIAMIPALOOZA ALL-STARS JAM INSIDE STAGE #2 6:30 – Dirty Nasty Rotters 7:30 – Medic 8:30 – Bullypussy 9:30 – Mike & The Bikers 10:30 – Inner 11:30 – Scattered Light 12:30 – Czargard 1:30 – Sol Nómada OUTSIDE STAGE 6:15 – Limb Breaker 7:15 – Selling Tomorrow 8:15 – Echo Chant 9:15 – Voodoo Monk 10:15 – Waffle Shop Ed Waffle. Dshon El Villano. Cyrex. Resurrection. Kidd Zero. 11:15 – Dj Ben Hop 12:15 – Moose Harris 1:15 – TwoFace Crane

Miamipaloza. With Voodoo Monk Waffle Shop, Echo Chant, Maximum Friction, Scattered Light, and others. 6 p.m. at Churchill’s Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave, Miami; churchillspub.com; 305-757-1807. Tickets cost $10.