Get Lost Returns for Miami Music Week 2022 With a Massive Lineup

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Crosstown Rebels

Amalgamation Sound System

Amémé

Art Department (Jonny White and Kenny Glasgow)

Audiofly

Audiojack

Bartolomeo

Bedouin

Carl Craig

Carlita

Chloé Caillet

Cristina Lazic

Damian Lazarus

Danny Daze

Danny Tenaglia

Davi (Live)

Denney

Dennis Cruz

Desert Hearts (Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, and Porky)

DJ Holographic

DJ Tennis

DJ Three

Doc Martin

Dubfire

Elif

Felix Da Housecat

Francesca Lombardo

Francisco Allendes

Goldcap

Guy Laliberté

Harry Romero

Hot Since 82

Ida Engberg

Jenia Tarsol

Joeski

Jonny Rock

Kemikal Ali

Kevin Knapp

Layla Benitez

Magit Cacoon

Major Lazer Sound System

Marbs

Mathame

Metrika

Mikey Lion

Mustafa Ismaeel

Nick Warren

Nicole Moudaber

Oona Dahl

Porky

Rebolledo

Ryan Crosson

Rony Seikaly

Salomé Le Chat

Sama Abdulhadi

Senzala

Serge Devant

Seth Troxler

Shaun Reeves

Soul Clap

Tibi Dabo

Tiga

Tokimonsta

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Visionquest (Shaun Reeves, Ryan Crosson, and Lee Curtiss)

Yulia Niko

Miami Music Week was a bust in 2020, and while some parties took place last year, it didn't match the scale and scope of previous editions. But dance-music fans are anticipating plenty of must-attend events this year in the lead-up to Ultra Music Festival.One event that never fails to sell out is Crosstown Rebels' Get Lost, the 24-hour bacchanal that brings a packed lineup that rivals even the big show at Bayfront Park. The 15th edition is set to return on March 26 at Factory Town in Hialeah.This year's lineup might be the biggest yet, with over 70 artists scheduled to appear, including Major Lazer Sound System, DJ Tennis, Hot Since 82, Tokimonsta, Danny Tenaglia, Nicole Moudabler B2B Sama Abhulhadi, DJ Holographic, Maceo Plex, Tiga, Amémé, Art Department, Chloé Caillet, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and Magit Cacoon. Of course, it wouldn't be a Crosstown Rebels party if the label's leader, Damian Lazarus, wasn't spinning as well.What's notable about this year's offering is how varied the lineup seems to be compared to previous editions, offering everything from tech-house to more standard electronic sounds. The party will see a three-hour set by Tenaglia, as well as a special reunion of Jonny White and Kenny Glasgow as Art Department.Not to put a damper on the excitement, but be aware that the City of Miami Springs sued the owners of Factory Town and is asking a judge to issue an injunction forbidding it from holding loud music events. The case is pending.Tickets are now on sale starting at $95 for a sunrise ticket (entry before 7 a.m.) and $195 for the Xxtra Lost ticket. Prices are expected to go up as the date nears.