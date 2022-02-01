Get Lost Returns for Miami Music Week 2022 With a Massive Lineup

One event that never fails to sell out is Crosstown Rebels' Get Lost, the 24-hour bacchanal that brings a packed lineup that rivals even the big show at Bayfront Park. The 15th edition is set to return on March 26 at Factory Town in Hialeah.
This year's lineup might be the biggest yet, with over 70 artists scheduled to appear, including Major Lazer Sound System, DJ Tennis, Hot Since 82, Tokimonsta, Danny Tenaglia, Nicole Moudabler B2B Sama Abhulhadi, DJ Holographic, Maceo Plex, Tiga, Amémé, Art Department, Chloé Caillet, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and Magit Cacoon. Of course, it wouldn't be a Crosstown Rebels party if the label's leader, Damian Lazarus, wasn't spinning as well.
What's notable about this year's offering is how varied the lineup seems to be compared to previous editions, offering everything from tech-house to more standard electronic sounds. The party will see a three-hour set by Tenaglia, as well as a special reunion of Jonny White and Kenny Glasgow as Art Department.
Not to put a damper on the excitement, but be aware that the City of Miami Springs sued the owners of Factory Town and is asking a judge to issue an injunction forbidding it from holding loud music events. The case is pending.
Tickets are now on sale starting at $95 for a sunrise ticket (entry before 7 a.m.) and $195 for the Xxtra Lost ticket. Prices are expected to go up as the date nears.
- Amalgamation Sound System
- Amémé
- Art Department (Jonny White and Kenny Glasgow)
- Audiofly
- Audiojack
- Bartolomeo
- Bedouin
- Carl Craig
- Carlita
- Chloé Caillet
- Cristina Lazic
- Damian Lazarus
- Danny Daze
- Danny Tenaglia
- Davi (Live)
- Denney
- Dennis Cruz
- Desert Hearts (Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, and Porky)
- DJ Holographic
- DJ Tennis
- DJ Three
- Doc Martin
- Dubfire
- Elif
- Felix Da Housecat
- Francesca Lombardo
- Francisco Allendes
- Goldcap
- Guy Laliberté
- Harry Romero
- Hot Since 82
- Ida Engberg
- Jenia Tarsol
- Joeski
- Jonny Rock
- Kemikal Ali
- Kevin Knapp
- Layla Benitez
- Magit Cacoon
- Major Lazer Sound System
- Marbs
- Mathame
- Metrika
- Mikey Lion
- Mustafa Ismaeel
- Nick Warren
- Nicole Moudaber
- Oona Dahl
- Porky
- Rebolledo
- Ryan Crosson
- Rony Seikaly
- Salomé Le Chat
- Sama Abdulhadi
- Senzala
- Serge Devant
- Seth Troxler
- Shaun Reeves
- Soul Clap
- Tibi Dabo
- Tiga
- Tokimonsta
- Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- Visionquest (Shaun Reeves, Ryan Crosson, and Lee Curtiss)
- Yulia Niko