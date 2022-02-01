Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Miami Music Week

Get Lost Returns for Miami Music Week 2022 With a Massive Lineup

February 1, 2022 9:00AM

Get Lost Miami returns this year with the largest lineup to date.
Get Lost Miami returns this year with the largest lineup to date. Photo courtesy of Crosstown Rebels
Miami Music Week was a bust in 2020, and while some parties took place last year, it didn't match the scale and scope of previous editions. But dance-music fans are anticipating plenty of must-attend events this year in the lead-up to Ultra Music Festival.

One event that never fails to sell out is Crosstown Rebels' Get Lost, the 24-hour bacchanal that brings a packed lineup that rivals even the big show at Bayfront Park. The 15th edition is set to return on March 26 at Factory Town in Hialeah.

This year's lineup might be the biggest yet, with over 70 artists scheduled to appear, including Major Lazer Sound System, DJ Tennis, Hot Since 82, Tokimonsta, Danny Tenaglia, Nicole Moudabler B2B Sama Abhulhadi, DJ Holographic, Maceo Plex, Tiga, Amémé, Art Department, Chloé Caillet, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and Magit Cacoon. Of course, it wouldn't be a Crosstown Rebels party if the label's leader, Damian Lazarus, wasn't spinning as well.

What's notable about this year's offering is how varied the lineup seems to be compared to previous editions, offering everything from tech-house to more standard electronic sounds. The party will see a three-hour set by Tenaglia, as well as a special reunion of Jonny White and Kenny Glasgow as Art Department.

Not to put a damper on the excitement, but be aware that the City of Miami Springs sued the owners of Factory Town and is asking a judge to issue an injunction forbidding it from holding loud music events. The case is pending.

Tickets are now on sale starting at $95 for a sunrise ticket (entry before 7 a.m.) and $195 for the Xxtra Lost ticket. Prices are expected to go up as the date nears.
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF CROSSTOWN REBELS
Photo courtesy of Crosstown Rebels
Here's the full Get Lost Miami 2022 lineup:
  • Amalgamation Sound System
  • Amémé
  • Art Department (Jonny White and Kenny Glasgow)
  • Audiofly
  • Audiojack
  • Bartolomeo
  • Bedouin
  • Carl Craig
  • Carlita
  • Chloé Caillet
  • Cristina Lazic
  • Damian Lazarus
  • Danny Daze
  • Danny Tenaglia
  • Davi (Live)
  • Denney
  • Dennis Cruz
  • Desert Hearts (Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, and Porky)
  • DJ Holographic
  • DJ Tennis
  • DJ Three
  • Doc Martin
  • Dubfire
  • Elif
  • Felix Da Housecat
  • Francesca Lombardo
  • Francisco Allendes
  • Goldcap
  • Guy Laliberté
  • Harry Romero
  • Hot Since 82
  • Ida Engberg
  • Jenia Tarsol
  • Joeski
  • Jonny Rock
  • Kemikal Ali
  • Kevin Knapp
  • Layla Benitez
  • Magit Cacoon
  • Major Lazer Sound System
  • Marbs
  • Mathame
  • Metrika
  • Mikey Lion
  • Mustafa Ismaeel
  • Nick Warren
  • Nicole Moudaber
  • Oona Dahl
  • Porky
  • Rebolledo
  • Ryan Crosson
  • Rony Seikaly
  • Salomé Le Chat
  • Sama Abdulhadi
  • Senzala
  • Serge Devant
  • Seth Troxler
  • Shaun Reeves
  • Soul Clap
  • Tibi Dabo
  • Tiga
  • Tokimonsta
  • Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
  • Visionquest (Shaun Reeves, Ryan Crosson, and Lee Curtiss)
  • Yulia Niko
Get Lost Miami. 5 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Hialeah. Tickets cost $95.20 to $193 via dice.fm.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Miami by Dummies

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation