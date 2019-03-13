Miami Music Week 2019 Party Guide

The big news this Miami Music Week is Ultra Music Festival's impending move to Virginia Key, along with Winter Music Conference's return to Faena Forum.

However, for the average spring breaker, the end of March signals the onslaught of parties featuring a who's who of dance music's brightest talent. Though the EDM bubble may have burst, partygoers will at least be glad to see ticket prices for Miami Music Week events return to a more reasonable range. Drink prices, however, will still eat up entire savings.

So clean out your flask and catch up on sleep, because you're gonna need both during Miami Music Week. Highlights include Damian Lazurus' 24-hour marathon, Get Lost, returning for its 14th year and offering a perplexing mix of acts, from EDM poster boy Diplo to techno legend Chris Liebing. On Thursday, March 28, you'll want to call in sick to work after spending the night in Paradise with Jamie Jones — alongside Danny Tenaglia, Matador, Lee Foss, Julia Govor, and others — at Space. Then, on Saturday, March 30, Barcelona party purveyor Elrow will deliver an enchanted setting to Mana Wynwood with Claptone , Patrick Topping, Detlef, and others.

And that's just a small sampling of what Miami Music Week has in store. Whether you love techno, trance, house, drum 'n' bass, or EDM, rest assured there's a party for you.

We'll add more events as they're announced, so check back frequently. Don't see your event? Email us at music@miaminewtimes.com.

Monday, March 25

Bamboleo. With Hector Couto, Neverdogs, Hugo Bianco, Sebastian Ledher, and others. 11 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Tickets cost $15 via residentadvisor.net.

Nitti Gritti & Friends. 10 p.m. Monday, March 25, at the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-702-3257; hangar305.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Tuesday, March 26

ATLiens. With Dirty Audio, Jayceeoh, JSTJR, and others. 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-702-3257; hangar305.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

The Blu Party. With wAFF, Fur Coat, Serge Devant, Sydney Blu, and others. 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.

Cuff. With Amine Edge & Dance, Clyde P, DJ Sneak, Hector Couto, and others. 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-614-4478; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $25 via eventbrite.com.



Deorro & Friends. 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the Florida Room at Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-672-2000; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via tixr.com.

Detroit Love Boat. With Carl Craig and Davide Squillace. 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at location TBD. Tickets cost $85 via eventbrite.com.



Do Not Sit by the Pool. With Damian Lazarus, Behrouz, Francesca Lombardo, Matthias Meyer, and others. 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-672-2000; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $25 to $35 via tixr.com.

Firebeatz and Friends. With Chocolate Puma, Moksi, Sikdope, and others. 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Mokai Lounge, 235 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-735-3322; facebook.com/mokaimiami. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.



Kings of House. With Louie Vega and David Morales. 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, Kimpton Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 866-215-6641; epichotel.com. Tickets cost $30 via residentadvisor.net.

Lapsus Music Ten Years. With Roger Sanchez, Hector Couto, Supernova, Dario D'Attis, and others. 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Barter, 255 NW 27th Ter., Miami; 305-310-9720; barterwynwood.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

The Lizard & Arcadia Night. 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Centro Wynwood, 299 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-584-2866; centrowynwood.com. Admission is free.

NoExcuse Records Showcase. With Yaya, Caleb Calloway, Eskuche, and others. 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.



Observe Miami. With Truncate, Drumcell, Oktaform, Deraout, and others. 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.

Tasty Tuesdays With Sir William and Friends. With Disco Fries, Dramos, Unique, and Cream. 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Dream South Beach, 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-4747; dreamhotels.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

Ten Years of Little Helpers. With Alexi Delano, Butane, Archila, and Tons. 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-550-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Tickets $10 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

We're Never Going Home. With Bryan Lubliner, Dean Mason, Doc Brown, Scotty Boy, and others. 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Skybar at the Shore Club, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3100; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.



Wednesday, March 27

Aly & Fila. 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Barter, 255 NW 27th Ter., Miami; 305-310-9720; barterwynwood.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.



Carolina Takeover. With Billie Blaze, J Costea , Kooldown , and others. Noon Wednesday, March 27, at the Catalina Hotel & Beach Club, 1732 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-1160; catalinahotel.com. Admission is free.



Sweeeet. With Dennis Ferrer, DJ Pierre, DJ Sneak, Sirus Hood, and others. 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-550-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via residentadvisor.net.



Deep Sugar X Gotsoul. With Ultra Naté, Jojo Flores, Lisa Moody, and others. 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; no3social.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.



Dim Mak Miami. With Steve Aoki, Don Diablo, Slushii , 4B, Henry Fong, Tisoki, and others. 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $25 via tixr.com.



Doorly Presents Reptile Dysfunction. 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Tickets cost $25 to $35 via residentadvisor.net.



Drumcode Miami. 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $30 to $80 via residentadvisor.net.



Dvine Sounds Does Miami. With Amine Edge & Dance, Clyde P, Sam Divine, Hatcha, and others. 8p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Eurostars Langford, 121 SE First St., Miami; 305-420-2200; eurostarshotels.co.uk. Tickets cost $10 to $12 via residentadvisor.net.



Fisher Presents Catch & Release. With Del-30, Eli Brown, Martin Ikin, Mason Maynard, and others. Noon Wednesday, March 27, at Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-672-2000; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $70 to $90 via tixr.com.

Heartfeldt Pool Party. With Loud Luxury, Anton Powers, Bender, EDX, and others. 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Shore Club South Beach, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3100; shoreclub.com. Tickets cost $30 to $100 via eventbrite.com.



HoTL Miami 2019. With David Tort and Markem. 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at El Patio Wynwood, 167 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-409-2241; elpatiowynwood.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.



Incorrect. With Steve Lawler, Anthony Attalla, Dosem, Max Chapman, and Pirupa. 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Barter, 255 NW 27th Ter., Miami; 305-310-9720; barterwynwood.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.



A Journey Through House. With Chocolate Puma, Carta, Malone, Matroda, and Plastik Funk. 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Skybar at the Shore Club, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3100; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $20 to $100 via eventbrite.com.



Odd One Out Miami. With Yotto, Jonas Rathsman, and Desyn. 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-614-4478; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com.



Paradigm Sunset Cruise. With Guy Gerber and DJ Tennis. 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Sea Isle Marina, 1635 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-377-3625; seaislemarina.com. Tickets cost $85 to $150 via ticketfly.com.



Prisma Artists Showcase. With Axel Boman, Francesca Lombardo, Fur Coat, and Soul Clap. 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via residentadvisor.net.



Ritual. With Ghastly, Habstrakt, Sikdope, Moksi, and Blanke. 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-702-3257; hangar305.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.



Saymyname All-Stars. With Saymyname, Dirty Audio, Jstjr, Nitti Gritti, and others. 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at C&L Warehouse, 2400 NW Fifth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via tixr.com.



Spinnin' Sessions. With Alok, Bingo Players, Bassjackers, Lucas & Steve, and others. Noon Wednesday, March 27, at Nautilus South Beach, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com. Tickets cost $35 to $55 via tixr.com.



Steve Aoki. 11 p.m. Wed., March 27, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2424; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via tixr.com.



Universal Love Tribe Showcase. With Sleepy & Boo, Rabo & Traumata, Cales & Mr. Hyde, Ornery, and others. 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; 305-299-5004; wynwood5thave.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via eventbrite.com.



What So Not and Friends. 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at SQL Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami; 786-340-9782; sqlmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via ticketweb.com.



Zack Martino & Ship Wrek. 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-637-2987; racketwynwood.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.

Thursday, March 28



Above & Beyond. With Seven Lions. 9 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $65 to $150 via tixr.com.

Alex Neri. With Alex Vacc, Franc Adam, Valgreen, Nico Scofield, and Vikk. 10 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-1701; hydebeach.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

Armin Van Buuren. 11 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2424; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $80 via tixr.com.



Basement Leak. With Shiba San, Will Clarke, Amine Edge & Dance, and others. 10 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Black Market Miami, 168 SW First St., Miami; 305-400-8023; blackmarketmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.



Beat Down BBQ. With Stanton Warriors, Craze, Icey, Keith Mackenzie, Huda Hudia, and others. Noon Thursday, March 28, at SQL Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami; 786-340-9782; sqlmiami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via eventbrite.com.



Brownies & Lemonade Miami. With Dog Blood, What So Not, A-Trak, Cray, and others. 10 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $45 to 80 via tixr.com.

Defected 20th Anniversary Pool Party. With Riva Starr, Josh Butler, Low Steppa, Sam Divine, and others. Noon Thursday, March 28, at Kimpton Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami, 866-215-6641, epichotel.com. Tickets cost $45 to $150 via eventbrite.com.



Desert Hearts. With Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, and others. 11 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.



Detroit Love. With Carl Craig, Stacey Pullen, and Matthew Dear. 2:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-702-3257; hangar305.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com.



Dirty South. 11 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-614-4478; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via eventbrite.com.



Extended Sunsets Vol. 2. 3 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Barter, 255 NW 27th Ter., Miami; 305-310-9720; barterwynwood.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.



Farris Wheel Miami. With Gawp, Mat.Joe, Oliver Dollar, Sacha Robotti, and others. 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Eurostars Langford, 121 SE First St., Miami, 305-420-2200, eurostarshotels.co.uk. Sold out.



Heldeep After Dark. With Oliver Helens, Anna Lunoe, Carta, Hook N Sling, and others. 11 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Florida Room at Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-672-2000; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $25 to $30 via tixr.com.



Mixmash Takeover. With Croatia Squad, Dada Life, GTA, Laidback Luke, and others. Noon Thursday, March 28, at Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-672-2000; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $55 to $70 via tixr.com.

No Xcuses. With EDX, Shaun Frank, Tom Staar, Burak Yeter, and others. 11 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Mokai, 235 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-673-1409; mokaimiami.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.



Paradise In Space. With Jamie Jones. 11 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $40 to $80 via residentadvisor.net.



Rich Medina Presents Home. With Rich Medina, Djinji Brown, Kenny Dope, and Ron Trent. 9 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-637-2987; racketwynwood.com. Admission is free.



Robin Schulz & Friends. With Autograf , Hook N Sling, Hugel, Justin Caruso, and others. Noon Thursday, March 28, at Nautilus South Beach, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com. Tickets cost $45 to $55 via tixr.com.

The Ritual. With Anané and Louie Vega. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; no3social.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.



Sola vs. Blow! With So Phat, Claude VonStroke, Danny Howard, Del-30, Eli Brown, Hector Couto, and others. Noon Thursday, March 28, at the Sagamore Hotel, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-535-8088; sagamoresouthbeach.com. Tickets cost $45 to $55 via tixr.com.

Stereo Sunset Yacht Party. With Chus & Ceballos, Mathias Kaden, Oscar L, and others. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Sea Isle Marina, 1635 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami, 305-377-3625, seaislemarina.com. Tickets cost $80 via eventbrite.com.



Subsolar Sessions Miami Pool Party. With Trizzoh, Mike Slee, Jareb34r, Mortarotti, and others. 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Clinton Hotel South Beach, 825 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-4040; clintonsouthbeach.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.



Throttle Presents Dirty Disco. 10 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Skybar at the Shore Club, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3100; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.



World Famous. With Botnek, Dead Space, Gawp, and Kendoll . 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Clevelander Hotel, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com. Admission is free.



Friday, March 29

2019: A Bass Odyssey. With Borgore, Doctor P, Getter, Snails, and others. 9 p.m. Friday, March 29, at RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $120 via tixr.com.

All Day I Dream Miami Grooves. With Lee Burridge, Bedouin, Hoj, and Newman. Noon Friday, March 29, at Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-672-2000; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $45 to $70 via tixr.com.

A-Trak. With Craze. 9 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-637-2987; racketwynwood.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.



Bayo Miami 2019. With Michael Brun, Anie Alerte, Balalatet, Dro, Gardy Girault, and others. 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; 305-960-2969; littlehaiticulturalcenter.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.



Breathejackers. With Bassjackers, Breathe Carolina, Aizy, Luca Testa, and others. 10 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Skybar at the Shore Club, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3100; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $20 to $100 via eventbrite.com.



Bridge the Gap Vol. 2. With David Delano, Chris Herrera, Pinto, and others. 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Oceans Ten, 960 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-604-1999; oceanstensobe.com. Tickets cost $5 via eventbrite.com.



Brooklyn X Wynwood. With Sleepy & Boo, Alex Raouf, David Paglia, Desna, Eskuche, and others. 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, at No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; no3social.com. Tickets $20 to $80 via residentadvisor.net.



Chuckie & Friends. With Chuckie, Bingo Players, EDX, Tom Staar, Croatia Squad, and others. 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com. Tickets cost $45 to $55 via electrostub.com.



Corona Electric Beach. With Gorgon City, Sonny Fodera, Dom Dolla, and others. 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Shore Club South Beach, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3100; shoreclub.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.



Deep Down Under Miami. With Golf Clap, Codes, and others. 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Sea Isle Marina, 1635 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-377-3625; seaislemarina.com. Tickets cost $55 to $75 via eventbrite.com.



Dirtybird Player Miami. With Claude VonStroke, Christian Martin, Doorly, J.Phlip, and others. 11 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $40 via residentadvisor.net.



Essential Pool Party. With Jimpster, Julie McKnight, Junior Sanchez, Colette, and others. Noon Friday, March 29, at InterContinental Miami, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-577-1000; icmiamihotel.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via eventbrite.com.



An Evening of Unity. With Ferry Corsten, Alpha 9, Grum, Ilan Bluestone, and Jordan Suckley. 11 p.m. Friday, March 29, at SQL Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami; 786-340-9782; sqlmiami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via ticketweb.com.



Flow. With Franky Rizardo, Dosem, Eskuche, Huxley, and others. 10 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Black Market Miami, 168 SW First St., Miami; 305-400-8023; blackmarketmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.



Game of Throwdowns III. With Stanton Warriors, Worthy, Marten Hørger, Keith Mackenzie, and others. 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Mr. Wright's Gold Digger Saloon, 111 NE 20th St., Miami; 786-493-7537. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via eventbrite.com.



Heldeep Pool Party. With Hi-Lo, Black Caviar, Cid, Chocolate Puma, Dillon Nathaniel, and others. Noon Friday, March 29, at Nautilus South Beach, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com. Tickets cost $45 to $55 via tixr.com.

Hernan Cattaneo & Nick Warren. 10 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-614-4478; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via ticketweb.com.



Juicy Beach. With Robbie Rivera, Kryder, the Cube Guys, David Tort, and others. 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the Clevelander Hotel, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via eventbrite.com.



Justin Martin's Life Aquatic Yacht Party. With Ardalan, Christian Martin, and Joe & Joey. 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, atSea Isle Marina, 1635 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-377-3625; seaislemarina.com. Tickets cost $85 to $100 via ticketfly.com.



Kaskade. 11 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2424; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $75 via tixr.com.



Laserface Miami. With Gareth Emery, Tritonal, Gabriel & Dresden, Omnia, and others. 10 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $40 to 75 via tixr.com.

Sweat It Out Miami. With Anna Lunoe, Dom Dolla, Doorly, Justin Jay, and others. 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Barter, 255 NW 27th Ter., Miami; 305-310-9720; barterwynwood.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.



Ten Years of Nulu. With Anané, Christian Mantini, and Louie Vega. 10 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; 305-299-5004; wynwood5thave.com. Admission is free before midnight; tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.



tINI and the Gang. 3 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $150 via residentadvisor.net.



Undr the Radr Illuminated Jungle. With Roger Sanchez, Amine Edge & Dance, Prok & Fitch, and others. 5 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Eurostars Langford, 121 SE First St., Miami; 305-420-2200; eurostarshotels.co.uk. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via eventbrite.com.



United We Groove Miami 2019. With Kristina Sky. 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at C-Level Rooftop at the Clevelander Hotel, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.



Warriors Miami. With Steve Lawler, Alex Kennon, Bontan, Josh Butler, Latmun, Kenny Dope, and others. Noon Friday, March 29, at the former OHWOW Gallery, 3100 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. Admission is free before 3 p.m.; tickets cost $30 to $80 via eventbrite.com.

Saturday, March 30

Ardy Pardy. With Ardalan, Justin Martin, Mija, Soul Clap, and others. 9 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at SQL Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami; 786-340-9782; sqlmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via ticketweb.com.



Armada Invites Miami. With Arty, Rodg, Sultan & Shepard, Zack Martino, and others. Noon Saturday, March 30, at National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com. Tickets cost $55 via eventbrite.com.



Bite This Label Showcase. With Jauz. 10 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.



Boris Presents Transmit Recordings Showcase. With Boris, Oscar L, Uner, Viviana Toscanini, Diego Garcia, and others. 2:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-702-3257; hangar305.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com.



Chris Lake. With Eli Brown, Noizu, Prok & Fitch, and others. 11 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-614-4478; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $45 via ticketweb.com.



Dance. Here. Now. With DJ Three, Doc Martin, Holmar, Thugfucker, and others. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com. Tickets cost $20 to $80 via residentadvisor.net.



Elrow Miami El Bowsque Encantado. 10 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $50 to $85 via tixr.com.

House Techno Freqz. With Todd Terry and Alexander Technique. 10 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-637-2987; racketwynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.



Incorrect Yacht Party. With Anthony Attalla, Huxley, and Pirate Copy. 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30, Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $100 to $120 via eventbrite.com.



La La Land. With Get Real, Green Velvet, Gorgon City, Patrick Topping, and others. Noon Saturday, March 30, at Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-672-2000; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $80 via tixr.com.

Moksi and Friends. 10 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Skybar at the Shore Club, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3100; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.



No Sugar Added Pool Party. Noon Saturday, March 30, at the Sagamore Hotel, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-535-8088; sagamoresouthbeach.com. Tickets cost $50 to $150 via tixr.com.



No Sugar Added Tenth Anniversary. 10 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $120 via tixr.com.

Sander Van Doorn. With Purple Haze, Yves V, Asco, Bottai, and others. Noon Saturday, March 30, at Nautilus South Beach, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via tixr.com.

Sol Sets. With Chay, Enrique Negron, E.R.N.E.S.T.O, Greco, and others. Noon Saturday, March 30, the Cape at the Townhouse Hotel, 150 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-534-3800; townhousehotel.com. Tickets cost $5 to $10 via eventbrite.com.



Sunshine State of Bass. With George Acosta, Jackal & Hyde, and others. Noon Saturday, March 30, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com. Tickets cost $25 to $30 via eventbrite.com.



Sunday, March 31

Anjunabeats Miami. With Andrew Bayer, Gabriel & Dresden, Ilan Bluestone, Jason Ross, and others. Noon Sunday, March 31, at Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-672-2000; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $65 to $80 via tixr.com.



Audien & Tritonal. 10 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at C&L Warehouse, 2400 NW Fifth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via tixr.com.

Dark Shades Showcase. With Techneekz, Chris Clark, Mandehhh, Get Bad, and others. 10 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Barter, 255 NW 27th Ter., Miami; 305-310-9720; barterwynwood.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.



Future Sound of Egypt Miami. With Aly & Fila, Gabriel & Dresden, Solarstone, John "00" Fleming, and others. 6 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-614-4478; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com.



Hotboi Nation Miami. With Codes, Golf Clap, Huxley, Josh Butler, and others. 10 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Barter, 255 NW 27th Ter., Miami; 305-310-9720; barterwynwood.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.



Klingande Playground Pool Party. With Autograf , Bender, Cid, Dom Dolla, Goldfish, and others. Noon Sunday, March 31, at the Sagamore Hotel, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-535-8088; sagamoresouthbeach.com. Tickets cost $35 to $55 via tixr.com.

Miki Beach. With M.A.N.D.Y., Jody Wisternoff, Eli of Soul Clap, Cassy, and others. 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.



Nervous Records Party. With Cassy, Chus & Ceballos, Kenny Dope, Louie Vega, Oscar G, and others. 8 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; no3social.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.

Project Mayhem Industry Social 15. With Jimi the Genius, Seth Vogt, G$Montana & NeuroziZ, and others. Noon Sunday, March 31, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.



Spinnin’ Deep. With Blonde, Chocolate Puma, EDX, Kryder, and others. Noon Sunday, March 31, at Nautilus South Beach, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via tixr.com.