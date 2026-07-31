Miami Girls Rock Camp will host annual finale concert this weekend

The challenges facing local news organizations are very real. That's why reader support matters more than ever. If you believe independent journalism matters, make a contribution today and help us reach our summer fundraising goal of $10,000 by August 9.

This Saturday evening, ten brand new bands will debut original songs at The Ground Miami. Even more amazing, all the songs and even the bands were put together in just one week. It’s the culmination of this year’s Miami Girls Rock Camp, a non-profit devoted to teaching girls ages 8-17 how to play musical instruments, write original songs, and form bands.

Miami Girls Rock Camp launched way back in 2015 with the annual finale concert serving as a reunion and celebration of all that has been accomplished.

“This isn’t just a concert, it’s a community celebration,” Miami Girls Rock Camp co-director and co-founder Heather Burdick told Miami New Times last year. “We’ve watched young people, some who’ve never touched an instrument, step into their power and own the stage. It’s truly inspirational.”

People interested in attending can buy tickets in advance for $20 or for $25 at the door on Saturday. If you end up paying $5 dollars extra at the door, don’t feel like you wasted your money since all money raised will go directly back to Miami Girls Rock Camp. As the press release states, “Proceeds from the concert directly support Miami Girls Rock Camp’s programming, helping provide scholarships, musical instruments, equipment, and resources that make the camp accessible to youth across South Florida.”

Never miss another concert announcement Sign up for our free music newsletter. We’ve got the latest on the artists you love.

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: This Week’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Saturday’s Finale Concert is the centerpiece of what the organization sets out to accomplish, empowering girls to have the confidence to take the stage and make beautiful music. A feat that often brings tears to grown adults’ cynical eyes. As Burdick told us before the last finale, “Every year, someone in the crowd cries. Sometimes it’s a parent. Sometimes it’s a stranger. But it’s always someone who’s just witnessed something beautiful, something real.”

If you have a music-interested girl in your life who missed out on attending camp this past session, Miami Girls Rock Camp has programming throughout the year, including free bi-monthly youth open mics. The organization is also launching MGRC: MVP, a new second week of camp introducing girls and gender-expansive youth ages 11–17 to music and video production.

To learn more about Miami Girls Rock Camp, upcoming programs, and volunteer opportunities, visit www.miamigirlsrockcamp.org.

Miami Girls Rock Camp Finale Concert. 6 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at the Ground Miami at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com.Tickets cost $20 via zeffy.com.