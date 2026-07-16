Miami dancer Mykee Moves, known for work with Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía, dies at 28

Away from arena stages and music video sets, Mykee developed a substantial following through his own creative work.

Michael-Anthony “Mykee” Leones Espino, a Miami dancer and choreographer who performed alongside some of Latin music’s biggest stars, has died at the age of 28.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said Leones Espino was found Monday, July 13, near Southwest 162nd Avenue and Southwest 138th Terrace in Miami, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives described his death as an apparent suicide.

Leones Espino had initially been reported missing after he was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Sunday leaving the 14200 block of Southwest 161st Court. Authorities subsequently issued a missing person flyer and asked the public for help locating him. A GoFundMe has been organized to “help cover the expenses associated with a beautiful Celebration of Life that reflects the love, memories, and impact Mykee had on all of us. Any additional funds will go directly to the family who plans to support men’s mental health awareness and the dance community in Mykee’s honor.”

Known professionally as Mykee Moves, Leones Espino built a career performing and creating choreography for major Latin artists, most notably Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía.

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Rauw shared the missing-person notice through his social-media accounts while the search was underway. Following confirmation of Leones Espino’s death, the Puerto Rican artist posted an emotional tribute reflecting on their years together.

“There are still so many things left to say, so many unfinished thoughts,” Rauw wrote in Spanish. He said the two had spent eight years sharing stages and described knowing Mykee as “a blessing, a privilege and an honor.”

“We’ll keep dancing, laughing and singing in the next one,” Rauw added. “Rest in peace, my brother.”

Mykee’s working relationship with Rauw stretched across several major moments in the artist’s career. He performed during the Saturno tour and was involved in preparations for the Cosa Nuestra tour, which concluded in November 2025. He also appeared in Rauw’s 2024 music video for “Touching the Sky.”

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His work extended to Rosalía’s celebrated Motomami era. Mykee performed as part of the Spanish artist’s group of dancers, often referred to as the Motopapis, during the Motomami World Tour. Posts from late 2022 and early 2023 showed him performing alongside Rosalía, including choreography set to her hit “Despechá,” as well as backstage moments with the singer and his fellow dancers.

Away from arena stages and music video sets, Mykee developed a substantial following through his own creative work. Under the name @mykeemooves, he had more than 80,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok. His accounts featured dance routines, original choreography, rehearsal footage, behind-the-scenes videos and glimpses into the preparation required for international tours. At the time of his death, his accounts had approximately 31,600 followers on Instagram and 54,800 on TikTok.

The response to his death has extended beyond the artists he performed with. Dancers, collaborators, fans and members of Miami’s creative community have filled his social media pages with messages remembering his talent, energy and presence. Many of those tributes have appeared beneath his final Instagram post, where friends and supporters expressed their grief and wished he could have remained with them longer.

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Mykee was also an active member of Miami’s dance community. He rehearsed and created projects at spaces including Black Box Media Miami and participated in workshops and pop-up classes that allowed him to share his choreography directly with local dancers.

Those community connections were an important part of his impact. While thousands saw him perform behind internationally recognized artists, many dancers in Miami knew him as a collaborator, teacher, and fellow creative who remained involved in the scene that helped shape him.

His death leaves a loss that will be felt both on major stages and inside the local studios where he worked, taught and connected with other artists.

Mykee Moves will be remembered through the performances he helped bring to life, the choreography he shared and the dancers he inspired throughout his career.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or emotional distress in the United States, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. Help is available 24 hours a day.