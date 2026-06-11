Live Nation announced new dates for postponed Rosalía Miami shows and refund info

After breaking many hearts last week by postponing her Miami and Orlando performances, Rosalía and Live Nation have announced new dates for Florida fans. Miami will now host two shows at Kaseya Center on September 14 and 16, while Orlando fans can catch the Spanish superstar at Kia Center on September 9.

According to a Live Nation press release sent to New Times “All purchased tickets for the original show dates will be honored for the new dates. In the event fans cannot make the new date, refunds will be available at point of purchase. Starting today, fans have a 30-day window to request a refund.”

“Due to a family emergency, Rosalía has to postpone her upcoming shows in Miami on June 4 & 6,” Kaseya Center posted on Instagram last week. “She is sorry to disappoint her fans, but the circumstances have left her with no other choice.”

While speculation about the postponement quickly spread online, Rosalía has not shared any additional details publicly.

Miami has played a meaningful role in Rosalía’s career over the years. The singer spent a year living in the city while working on Lux and later spotlighted a local landmark by filming her “La Perla” music video at Kendall Ice Arena. Her connection to South Florida dates back even further, beginning with a performance at Fundarte’s Flamenco Rave in 2018. Since then, she has returned to Miami throughout each new chapter of her musical evolution.

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Rosalía’s LUX Tour concerts will mark her first live performances in South Florida since headlining III Points in 2022 as part of her acclaimed Motomami World Tour. She even mentions her connection to Miami in some songs included in the album. In “Reliquia” she signs: “Huyendo de aquí, como huí de Florida Somos delfines saltando, saliendo y entrando.”

Before postponing the Miami dates, Rosalía appeared ready to launch the tour in the 305, even sharing an Instagram post filled with unmistakably Miami-inspired moments.

So now many fans can finally rest in the idea that they will be seeing Rosalía before the year ends. In the meantime, you can start planning your nun-techno-romantic outfit for September to dance to “Berghain,” sing along to “La Perla,” and move your hips to “La Rumba del Perdón.”

Jun 13 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Jun 16 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Jun 20 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Jun 23 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Jun 27 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Jul 03 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Jul 09 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena

Jul 10 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Jul 16 — Bogotá, CO — Movistar Arena

Jul 21 — Santiago, CL — Movistar Arena

Jul 24 — Santiago, CL — Movistar Arena

Aug 01 — Buenos Aires, AR — Movistar Arena

Aug 03 — Buenos Aires, AR — Movistar Arena

Aug 10 — Rio de Janeiro, BR — Farmasi Arena

Aug 15 — Guadalajara, MX — Arena VFG

Aug 19 — Monterrey, MX — Arena Monterrey

Aug 24 — Mexico City, MX — Palacio de los Deportes

Aug 26 — Mexico City, MX — Palacio de los Deportes

Sep 03 — San Juan, PR — Coliseo de Puerto Rico

Sept 9 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Sep 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Sep 16 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center