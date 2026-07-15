Only in Miami: Runner hopes to complete ultramarathon while DJing live

Supposedly, some people have trouble walking and chewing gum at the same time. On Saturday, August 8, a local electronic music artist aims to complete a much more challenging feat of coordination. Eddy Palmero, a Miami-born musician and entrepreneur, hopes to break a world record by completing a 50-kilometer run while DJing at the same time.

For those not versed in the metric system, 50 kilometers is a little over 31 miles. To accomplish this seemingly impossible task, which is calculated to take over seven hours, Palmero will use a custom-engineered DJ rig on wheels that his body will be pushing along all 50 kilometers as he spins some tunes.

This stunt of endurance and musicality, dubbed BPMATHON, aspires to raise money for Friends of The Underline, a Miami-based nonprofit dedicated to transforming public space into opportunities for healthier, more active living. Because of that connection, Palmero’s route will encompass the entirety of The Underline, the ten-mile urban trail that spans under the Metrorail from Brickell to Dadeland.

Palermo is a veteran of tests of athletic endurance, having previously completed seven marathons and seven Ironman races. Eddy Palermo photo

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The run will start at 6:30 pm at The Underline’s Inter Stage on 805 SW 1st Ave. According to the press release, the event will also serve as a pop-up party experience, “designed to transform sections of the race path into immersive music moments, the activation will bring together runners, spectators, and Miami’s local music community through sound, movement and energy.”

Palermo is a veteran of tests of athletic endurance, having previously completed seven marathons ( a mere 26 miles) and seven Ironman races (a 26-mile run with a 2+ mile swim and 112-mile bike ride added on). Palermo explained in the press release why he was making a grueling run even harder by DJing simultaneously. “The deeper purpose behind this is that music and running are both huge passions of mine, and there’s nothing more I want to do than make a positive impact on the world through music. If this inspires even just one person to get out there and pursue their passions, or start running, this is a huge success. We’re raising money in support of Friends of The Underline, helping to encourage more people to get outside, be active, and step away from the stresses of modern life through running, biking, walking, and movement.” Those interested in donating can do so here.