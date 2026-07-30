Mary Lou’s to close its South Beach residency this weekend ahead of W Hotel Renovation

During its brief run, the venue hosted performances from Kettama, Disco Dom, LP Giobbi, and Max Meraki.

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After just six months of bringing its signature blend of supper club glamour and late-night revelry to South Beach, Mary Lou‘s will close its Miami residency this weekend.

The nightlife concept, which debuted inside the former Wall Lounge space at the W South Beach earlier this year, quickly became one of Miami Beach’s buzziest destinations. During its brief run, the venue hosted performances from Kettama, Disco Dom, LP Giobbi, and Max Meraki, while welcoming events from brands like Nylon and carving out a niche as one of the city’s most stylish nightlife experiences. New Times previously recognized the venue as one of the best nightclubs in Miami Beach, praising its elevated atmosphere and curated music programming.

The closure comes as the W South Beach prepares to undergo a major renovation, bringing Mary Lou’s seasonal residency to an end during Miami’s traditionally slower summer months.

New Times first learned of the closure after receiving a text containing a flyer advertising the venue’s closing weekend festivities. When reached for comment, Mary Lou’s team confirmed the news in the following statement from Alex Melillo and Joe Cervasio, co-founders of Mama Hospitality.

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“As W South Beach prepares to embark on its next chapter, Mary Lou’s current Miami residency will conclude alongside the hotel’s upcoming renovation. While this chapter is coming to a close, Mary Lou’s isn’t saying goodbye. We look forward to sharing more about what’s ahead when the time is right. As always, expect the unexpected.”

New Times previously recognized the venue as one of the best nightclubs in Miami Beach. Photo by Rudy Duboue for Mary Lou’s

When asked whether Mary Lou’s had plans to reopen elsewhere in Miami, the duo declined to comment on any future locations or timeline.

Mary Lou’s first launched in West Palm Beach before expanding with a seasonal outpost in Montauk, earning a reputation for blending vintage supper club aesthetics with contemporary nightlife. Its Miami residency brought that same formula to South Beach, transforming the former Wall Lounge into a venue that felt more restrained and intentional than many of the city’s velvet rope destinations while still delivering high profile DJs, theatrical performances, and an unmistakably fashionable crowd.

Although its stay in Miami was short lived, Mary Lou’s managed to make an impression on the city’s nightlife landscape. And while its South Beach chapter is ending, the company’s statement suggests the brand’s story in Miami may not be over just yet.