Popular Miami Beach jazz and nightlife spot will close in August

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One of Miami Beach’s favorite destinations for live jazz, craft cocktails, and late-night dancing is preparing to say goodbye to its current home.

Medium Cool, the basement lounge tucked beneath the Gale Hotel, announced on Instagram that its final night at its current location on 17th Street will be August 22. The venue, known for its nightly live jazz performances from 7 p.m to 10 p.m., eclectic DJ programming, and intimate speakeasy atmosphere, says the closure is not the end — just the beginning of a new chapter.

“Sometimes even the best things need a little shake up. After nearly four wonderful years, we are on the hunt for a new home,” the venue wrote in its announcement. “That said, we have the whole month of August to enjoy jazz, cocktails, conversation and dancing under the disco ball together.”

The post continued: “Come pay us a visit before our last evening on 17th Street on August 22. Stay tuned as we’ve got some great surprises coming this next month.”

Since opening, Medium Cool has become a hot spot of Miami Beach’s nightlife by blending a neighborhood jazz lounge with the energy of a dance club. The venue operates Wednesday through Sunday, offering happy hour from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., live jazz until 10 p.m., and DJs late into the night. Unlike many South Beach nightlife destinations, the venue typically does not charge a cover unless a special event is scheduled.

Beyond its music programming, Medium Cool has also earned national recognition for its cocktail program. In 2024, the venue was named one of the Top 10 Best New U.S. Cocktail Bars by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, cementing its reputation as one of the country’s standout drinking destinations. That same year, New Times also recognized the venue as Best Jazz Night.

Medium Cool was named one of the top ten best new U.S. bars in 2024. Medium Cool photo

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Earlier this year, Medium Cool expanded its musical ambitions by launching its own record label. Speaking with New Times at the time, co-founder Brandon Kessler described the venue’s unique identity.

“Medium Cool has always been this really cool hybrid,” Kessler said. “You get the energy of a club but with a much more relaxed, almost lounge-like feel. The music we play is all about that feel-good factor. We’re not trying to be the most cutting-edge or serious. We just want people to come in and lose themselves in the groove.”

The announcement has been met with an outpouring of support from patrons, musicians, and DJs, many expressing excitement about what comes next rather than mourning the closure.

“Can’t wait for MC2 Electric Boogaloo. Playing here for three years Friday nights was a dream,” wrote local DJ Young Algebra in the comments. Another user declared, “MC2 WILL BE A MOVIE,” while a third added, “The next chapter is much cooler! MC forever.”

For now, fans still have several weeks to enjoy Medium Cool in its current home. Through August 22, the venue will continue hosting its signature mix of live jazz, DJs, cocktails, and, if the announcement is any indication, a few farewell surprises before it turns the page to its next location.