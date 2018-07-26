Lit Up Music Festival Is the Latest Player in Miami’s Competitive Festival Market

With the local rap community still reeling from the recent murder of Broward star XXXTentacion and simultaneously celebrating the induction of four South Florida rappers on this year’s coveted XXL Freshman Class list, all eyes are on the Miami hip-hop scene.

Now comes the latest player: Lit Up Music Festival, an independent hip-hop event debuting this weekend at the RC Cola Plant in Wynwood. The inaugural lineup, while heavy on the current SoundCloud rap movement, is stacked with promising up-and-comers who have the clout to back up the all the online ballyhoo. Most notable is headliner Juice WRLD, who signed a major label deal with Interscope this past March for a rumored $3 million and officially released his breakthrough single, “Lucid Dreams,” which peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and has since gone gold and platinum in multiple countries.

Also on the Lit Up lineup is controversial rapper 6ix9ine AKA Tekashi69. His status as festival headliner was put in jeopardy after he was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly choking a 16-year-old at a mall in Houston. Bit now both representatives for Lit Up and the artist himself, according to his Facebook page, confirm he will indeed perform.