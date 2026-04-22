FIFA Is Dropping “Last-Minute” World Cup Tickets… Again

The World Cup is just one of many major cultural events in Miami this year.

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Faced with the realization that even the most diehard soccer fans might not be willing to shell out $11 million for a World Cup ticket, FIFA is dropping yet another batch of tickets to all of this summer’s matches, including the seven games set to be played in Miami.

On Tuesday, the organization announced new tickets will be released “to coincide with the 50-day countdown to the FIFA World Cup” as part of its “ongoing Last-Minute Sales Phase,” which will continue through the final on Sunday, July 19. Tickets will be made available for public purchase via FIFA.com/tickets at 11 a.m. EST. on Wednesday, April 22.

While some soccer fans are hoping to score (affordable?) access this time around, the announcement has been met with significant skepticism and questions about whether FIFA is struggling to sell out the matches.

The Athletic reported Tuesday that while “fans have gobbled up available tickets” for “most other games,” sales for the United States’ opener against Panama in Los Angeles are lagging. FIFA responded after publication, saying “ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup remain strong with a high degree of interest for all matches, including the ones you have highlighted.”

Still, the New Yorker reported this week that FIFA’s adoption of dynamic pricing and its own secondary market has led to sticker shock among soccer fans.

In response to FIFA’s announcement on X (formerly Twitter), many users suggested that fans should hold off on purchasing, hoping lower demand will bring ticket prices down as we get closer to the tournament.

Hoooooold!! DO NOT BUY yet and wait until match day, you’ll get better prices pic.twitter.com/Ahyr90mAYE — Benny P (@BernieParera) April 21, 2026

Bloomberg columnist Conor Sen said locals in World Cup cities have some leverage.

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If you’re traveling for a match I guess you’re in a tight spot but if you’re a local it feels like waiting for the final 48-72 hours before match time is the play, particularly for the lower-tier group stage matches. https://t.co/Iijrez2YaJ — Conor Sen (@conorsen) April 21, 2026

Others suggested FIFA might be struggling to sell tickets in the current political climate.

In February, a local human rights group issued a warning for people traveling to the World Cup. Florida Immigrant Coalition executive director Tessa Petit stated, “Florida is no longer a safe destination for international tourists. When federal and local agents can detain anyone at any time without cause and without identifying themselves, everyone is at risk.” The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is expected to have a presence at the matches, though FIFA is facing pressure to ask President Donald Trump for a moratorium on raids during the tournament.

Immigration activist Thomas Kennedy mused that that’s just one of a confluence of factors that might keep people away this summer.