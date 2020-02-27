Jarobi Finds New Path in Miami After A Tribe Called Quest

There are few parallels to the excitement of discovering Jarobi of A Tribe Called Quest has been holding down a weekly Monday night party at Wynwood's 1-800-Lucky. Putting it in terms hip-hop agnostic readers might understand, it's effectively the equivalent to learning that Ringo Starr had been hosting a recurring karaoke night at the local pub and neglected to tell anyone.

Tribemania may never have taken off the same way Beatlemania did, but should you ever find yourself in a debate over the greatest rap group of all time, A Tribe Called Quest will inevitably be one of the last acts standing. Beginning with 1990's People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm, Tribe made a name for itself in the realm of conscious rap. With Q-Tip's smooth flow, Phife Dawg's clever pop culture references and Ali Shaheed Muhammad's impeccable samples I stand firmly behind Tribe. And so I had to check out what has been Miami's biggest open musical secret that for the past year Tribe's fourth member Jarobi White has been quietly DJ'ing Monday nights.

At 8 p.m, on the evening of President's Day, Jarobi was setting up behind his Mac laptop adorned with bumper stickers reading "Jazz is dead" and "No requests ever." Laid-back and unassuming, Jarobi said DJ'ing was a relatively new thing for him.

"I wanted to do more than just rapping to keep my passion of music going. I' d been practicing my chops for two years doing it at home. [1-800-Lucky's owner] Sven Vogtland is a real good friend of mine, so I started doing this about a year ago."

Jarobi said he goes by mood each Monday entering the gig with no preconceived setlist. "I don't know the first song I'm playing going in. Depends how I'm feeling." On this night, he was feeling "I Know You Got Soul" Bobby Byrd's 1971 funk classic. A sneak into his music library organized by beats per minute showed everything from Frank Ocean to Ghostface Killah to Michael Jackson. At one point, he did play "Scenario," but you're just as likely to hear the songs Tribe sampled from as Jarobi showcases the music from his '70's youth. "Like most black kids that grew up when I did, my parents put on music when they were cleaning the house. My stepmother played classical; my dad was into funk and jazz. My mom loved Chicago. Stevie, Marvin, and the Isleys raised me. And Prince."

Early in the night, there was a sparse crowd of mostly older hip-hop heads who came by the DJ booth to acknowledge their respects or to pass Jarobi a hit from their blunt. Jarobi had time to talk about the past as his DJ'ing partner Tillery James managed the soundtrack. "He's from Brooklyn," Jarobi says of James by introduction. "Did you grow up together," I asked. "No, I'm from Queens." That's right," I said, remembering the opening line from Midnight Marauders. "Linden Boulevard represent." Jarobi nodded. "Is it weird strangers know where you grew up?" "Yeah, it's weird people know my street. There's a mural of us where we hung out at that's now a tourist attraction. We'd be on that corner doing what dudes do drinking 40's. Now that street is named after Malik (Phife Dawg). Tour buses stop by there now."

Looking back, it was amazing how young the members of A Tribe Called Quest were when they hit it big. On the 1990 release of People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm, Jarobi, along with Q-Tip, Phife Dawg, and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, were all still teenagers. "I was 17 when we did it. I was 13 when we did our first demo. 'Bonita Applebaum' and 'Pubic Enemy' were on those demos. Everyone said they sucked. They were a little dirtier, but they were the same songs."

Jarobi said it was neighborhood connections that got them a record deal in that pre-internet age. "Tip went to high school with The Jungle Brothers. We had a direct line with the industry." Success didn't go to their heads in spite of the early critical and commercial recognition. "We grew up in an extraordinary situation. Our neighborhood was LL Cool J, Run DMC. We knew how to go up. There were classy people showing us the way. We were insulated from the BS."

But as they were climbing up the path of a legendary career, Jarobi decided to cut himself loose from Tribe to go to culinary school in 1991. Only mentioned in a snippet of Midnight Marauders with the robotic statement "A Tribe Called Quest consists of four members: Phife Dawg, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Q-Tip, and Jarobi A E I O U and sometimes Y."

Jarobi said he has no regrets about that decision. "Thankfully, I'm a good chef. I did that to show that people can reinvent themselves." But it must have been hard to see his crew getting so much love while he was perfecting Asian variation style cooking? "I was around the studio during those three albums. I just wasn't touring while I was doing my chef thing."

That changed during the making of what Jarobi describes as their first last album, 1998's The Love Movement. He joined them on that farewell tour which wasn't. In the 21st century, there were more reunion tours that brought Tribe back together, but they couldn't make enough peace to get back into the recording studio. The rift between Q-Tip and Phife Dawg was the centerpiece of the 2011 documentary Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest. The movie celebrates the music of Tribe but is also heartbreaking in showing how two people who created such beautiful music, fell so far apart. The flick gets Jarobi's thumb up. "I thought it was a dope movie that encapsulates the era," Jarobi said.

An era that seemed to end on March 22, 2016, Phife Dawg died of complications of diabetes. But before he left this world, Phife left his fans one last gift. Phife, Q-Tip, Ali, and Jarobi recorded one last Tribe record in the months before his death. "The idea was going in without any pretense," Jarobi said. "If it sucks, we won't put it out. It was about spending time together."

I'd been burned on too many reunion albums from my favorite bands growing up from The Pixies to Jane's Addiction to allow myself to get too hyped about this record. But right from the opening track, it was clear 2016's We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service was something different, something special, something that definitely didn't suck.

The lyrics were angrier, more defiant about injustices, but it was still undeniably Tribe. It debuted as the number one record on the charts. They gave a blistering performance on Saturday Night Live of "The Space Program" where falling on the Saturday immediately after Donald Trump's election, the refrain of "Let's make something happen" had added meaning. They went on a short tour in 2017 (which sadly never made it to Miami), a tour that Jarobi said will definitively be Tribe's last. "There's no chance we tour again. It was too difficult without Phife. Too emotional. We were crying after every show." Jarobi also said We Got It will also be Tribe's swan song for recording. "Phife is gone. There's no more. There's songs that didn't make the album, but there's a reason they didn't make the album."

So Tribe is the past for Jarobi. The Monday night 1-800 Lucky DJ gig is the present. What else? As far as more music Jarobi was mute. Tillery James, his DJ'ing partner, said they're launching an event called The Love Movement where they'll take their musical libraries to cities like Atlanta, Chicago, and New York for one night events similar to what's going on weekly at 1-800 Lucky. James also said he's pestering Jarobi on doing a solo album.

While Jarobi was mum on future rapping, he was effusive on his relocation to Miami. "My wife was living down here. She said she can't do winters, so I moved down here three years ago. I wish I did it earlier." He also has two teenage kids. His son now 14 is about the same age that Jarobi was when he started rapping. "He's good at rap. I was hoping he sucked. I want him to do anything but this." Listening to those A Tribe Called Quest albums makes it hard to ask a kid to want to do anything else.

Jarobi. 8 p.m. Mondays at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com. Admission is free.