IMSTA Festa offers free music biz networking in Miami

Producer Supa Dups (right) will be one of the featured speakers this Saturday.

Are you in the music business or want to be? Maybe you’re an aspiring producer trying to figure out what to do with a cool beat you concocted or a songwriter trying to figure out whether your song really needs a bridge? If so, this Saturday, August 22 IMSTA Festa offers free music biz networking, an all-day event held at SAE Institute at 16051 W Dixie Hwy #200, North Miami Beach, that might be right for you.

According to the press release put out by Imsta Festa, “The free event will provide music creators with access to master classes, music technology demonstrations, networking opportunities, and presentations from leading music industry professionals”.

Among the guests promised to speak are a boatload of GRAMMY nominees. The roster includes mix engineer and producer Jimmy Douglass, producer Supa Dups, mix engineer Javier Valverde, mixing engineer/producer/songwriter Quaz DeVille, and Latin GRAMMY Award-winning singer and songwriter Drea Tomé.

The press release says attendees can expect a productive day of “one-on-one product demos, expert panels, master classes, song reviews, song competition, networking opportunities, and giveaways.”

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There will also be an interactive exhibit known as Modville that showcases modular synthesizers guided by synth wizards Dave Kerzner and Matt Horner.

If you’re wondering who is putting on the event IMSTA is an acronym for The International Music Software Trade Association. They’re a nonprofit organization that is responsible for organizing and bringing this travelling Festa to South Florida. According to their website, IMSTA is “dedicated to representing the interests of the music software community through a variety of educational and empowering initiatives. IMSTA members include music software manufacturers, distributors, retailers, as well as media outlets and other industry organizations”.

IMSTA FESTA Miami is open to everyone in the music-making community; professional and semi-professional musicians, songwriters, music producers, and audio engineers, as well as music students and educators.

Attendance is absolutely free, even including a complimentary breakfast to the first hundred starving musicians that show up, but you do need to register online where you can also find more information about the IMSTA Festa Miami event and what IMSTA itself is all about.

IMSTA Festa. Saturday, August 22, at SAE Institute, 16051 W Dixie Hwy #200, North Miami Beach; usa.sae.edu; 305-944-7494. Free with RSVP.