Nu Deco Ensemble announces open auditions for Miami musicians

Are you a professional musician looking to dip your toes in Miami’s orchestral music world? If so, Nu Deco Ensemble has some exciting news for you. Saturday, September 26, and Sunday, September 27, they’ll host an open audition for substitutes for Nu Deco Ensemble’s 2026-27 season.

Interested professional players are invited to apply by following this form.

Among the instrumental positions they’re looking to fill are flute/piccolo, oboe/english horn, clarinet/bass clarinet, bassoon, french horn, trumpet, trombone, bass trombone, mallets, hand percussion, drumset, electric guitar, electric bass, piano, keyboard, harp, violin, viola, cello, and contrabass.

Nu Deco Ensemble has dubbed itself Miami’s own 21st-century chamber orchestra ever since its founding in 2015 by cofounders Jacomo Bairos and Sam Hyken. Over the past 11 years, they’ve collaborated with all kinds of beloved musicians: Macy Gray, Ben Folds, Jacob Collier, Kimbra, Kishi Bashi, Time for Three, Danay Suarez, Cory Henry, Stephen Marley, Emily King, Bilal, Luke James, Andrew Bird, Tank and the Bangas, Lawrence, and Masego.

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They made national attention with their reimagining of unlikely modern artists like Outkast and Daft Punk. They’ve also performed new music by some of an eclectic group of living composers. The 2026- 2027 season people will be auditioning for is jam-packed with exciting events. The year kicks off Saturday, October 17 at the open-air Banyan Bowl Theater at Pinecrest Gardens. Thursday, November 12 features a collaboration with beloved rapper Common at the Arsht Center. They’ll have another Arsht Center gig on Saturday, December 19. They’ll perform outside at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday, January 30. They’ll be back at the Arsht on Saturday, April 10. Finally, they’ll be at The Citadel on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15.

When New Times spoke with co-director and Homestead Senior High alum Jacomo Bairos back in 2020, he explained what Nu Deco applicants should aspire towards. “The beauty of an orchestra is we train to be a connection point for all genres. We train so we know our notes. We should, in theory, be able to look at any music and know how to play it.”