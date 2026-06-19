Winter Music Conference announces Miami return for 2027

Beyond the programming itself, Winter Music Conference has long served as a meeting point for Miami’s electronic music community and the wider global industry that arrives in the city each March.

Winter Music Conference announced its 2027 comeback, once again taking place at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel in downtown Miami. The conference, which made its long-awaited return earlier this year during Miami Music Week, remains one of the city’s most important gatherings for artists, DJs, executives, labels, brands, creators, and music industry professionals from around the world.

The 37th edition of Winter Music Conference will take place March 24-26. For decades, WMC has served as a staple of Miami’s music scene, offering a space where local and traveling artists can connect, learn, and build relationships that might not happen elsewhere. From panels and workshops to networking sessions and industry events, the conference continues to create opportunities for people across the music ecosystem to meet face-to-face. You might even catch New Times editors and staffers there; we recorded an episode of our Midweek Cafecito podcast live at the previous edition of the conference.

The 2027 edition is expected to expand on that mission with dedicated industry and creative tracks designed for today’s evolving music landscape. Badge holders will have access to industry-leading keynotes and panels, practical workshops, educational sessions, curated networking opportunities, and A&R pop-up sessions with global labels.

Attendees will also be able to explore the latest music technology and products inside the gear exhibition room. As always, WMC will also include some of its signature experiences, including rooftop pool parties and entry into select Miami Music Week-sanctioned events.

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A limited number of early bird badges are currently available at the lowest rate. WMC delegates can also access an exclusive discounted room rate at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel between Tuesday, March 23, and Friday, March 26, though rooms are limited and early booking is recommended.

Beyond the programming itself, Winter Music Conference has long served as a meeting point for Miami’s electronic music community and the wider global industry that arrives in the city each March. Its return adds another layer to Miami Music Week, giving attendees not only a place to celebrate dance music, but also a space to have meaningful conversations about the future of the business, the culture and the technology shaping the scene. Many still remember Daft Punk’s historic DJ set during the event in 1999.

For artists, creators, and industry professionals looking to connect with others in the music business, Winter Music Conference remains one of Miami’s most valuable networking opportunities. After more than three decades, the conference continues to play a major role in helping artists and music professionals grow, collaborate, and flourish.