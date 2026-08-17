Churchill’s celebrates two anniversaries this September

Time flies. After years of wondering if Churchill’s Pub was closed for good, we’re already approaching the beloved Little Haiti dive bar and live music mecca’s one-year reopening anniversary. To celebrate, they have a September concert calendar chock-full of shows.

The official event will happen on Sept. 6, which is the Sunday of Labor Day Weekend, and will feature according to the press release, “live music from local and national acts, a market, a wing-eating contest and additional activities throughout the venue”. Unfortunately, they don’t have the bill of who exactly will be playing, but earlier that Labor Day Weekend on Sept. 4 you can enjoy the Goth party known as Crimewave. While Saturday night, September 5 features an intense lineup headlined by the masked Canadian artist known as Kontravoid, who will be supported by local acts including Retractor, Corpse Dust, Black Mayonnaise and Wet Crevice.

Coincidentally, September is also Churchill’s official birth month. Thursday, Sept. 24 marks the 47th anniversary of when Dave Daniels first opened Churchill’s back in the prehistoric year of 1979. That event, again according to the press release, will showcase, “a multi-stage music festival featuring local and national artists, including two stages inside the venue, and experimental and noise programming in the back”. Again, no news yet on who will play that party either, but they promise a lot of live music.

Fortunately, there are plenty of other September Churchill’s shows that are definitive. Wednesday, Sept. 9 features Detroit ska-punk veterans, The Suicide Machines. Friday, Sept. 11 has Severed Skies coming all the way from Virginia to perform some industrial EBM supported by local acts, Lover’s Revenge and Digital Effektor. Saturday, Sept. 12, things get cinematic with the 9th Annual Miami Underground Film Festival.

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Sunday, Sept. 13 has Southern California hard rockers Militarie Gun returning. When New Times interviewed them back in 2024 they succinctly described their sound as, “short songs for short attention spans”. The night will also feature opening acts Softcult, Shadynasty and Dazy. Finally, Tuesday, Sept. 22, sees a trifecta of bands with the distinctly Churchillian names of Death Lens, Pat and the Pissers and Skinman.

Churchill’s Pub. 5501 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami; churchillspub.com.