III Points 2022 Headliners: LCD Soundsystem, Flume, Joji, Orbital, and More

LCD Soundsystem

Porter Robinson

Fisher

James Blake

Chris Lake

Polo & Pan

Artbat

Loco Dice

Madeon

Nina Kraviz

Freddie Gibbs

Kenny Beats

Tycho

The Marías

La Femme

Homeshake

PAWSA

Dennis Cruz

Shygirl

Miss Kittin & the Hacker

Andy Stott

Danny Daze

Optimo (Espacio)

Pink Siifu

Amtrak (Live)

La Goony Chonga

Ben Sterling

Rossi.

Jacques Greene

Mindchatter

Nala

Julio Victoria (Live)

Maher Daniel

Ms. Mada

Eric Duncan

Mystic Bill

Will Buck

Thunderpony

Richie Hell (Live)

Danyelino

Jonny From Space

Sister System

Jaialai

Butterfly Snapple

Ultrathem

MJ Nebreda

Out of Service

Miguelle & Tons

Monoky

Ghostflower

True Vine

Angelfire

Miluhska (Live)

Las Nubes

Eveava

Feph

Generous B

Winter Wrong

Lando & the Infinite Sadness

Bort

Radar

Le Poodle

Mold!

House of Pris

Emma

Berraka

Souls Departed

Tom Gorl

Bunni

Nadhi

JBZ

Rosalía

Flume

Black Coffee

Joji

Orbital

Bob Moses (Live)

Luciano

John Summit

Busta Rhymes

Mochakk

A.G. Cook

Anna

DJ Harvey

Sama' Abdulhadi

Jimi Jules

Red Axes

Erika de Casier

Overmono (Live)

Moscoman

Matador

Yellow Days

Rebolledo

Carlita

Rawayana

Whitesquare

Chloé Caillet

INVT

Sita Abellan

Jubilee

Nick León

Sydfalls

Bresh

Jacuzzi Boys

Layla Benitez

Manu Manzo

Donzii

Coffintexts

Tama Gucci

Ashley Venom

The Hails

Bitter Babe

Goddollars

The Polar Boys

Rich Medina

Nicholas G. Padilla

Bakke

Pressure Point

Terence Tabeau

DJ Ray

Tara Long

Joy Odyssey

Romulo Del Castillo

Diazy

Palomino Blond

Roujeee Tunes

Nii Tei

Seafood Walls

Mutant Pete

Sel.6

Tidur

Inez Barlatier

Haute Tension

Elias Garcia

Phoenix James

Daisy Cutter

Jan Anthony & Milo Ziro

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of III Points

In April, III Points announced that Spanish singer Rosalía would headline the festival as part of her Motomami World Tour. With the "Saoko" singer riding high on the critical acclaim of her third studio album,(which sounds like what would happen if reggaeton was turned inside out), there was hope that the rest of the festival's headliners would meet or even exceed her caliber.Well, this afternoon, the festival released the entire lineup — and it does not disappoint.Joining Rosalía as headliners are Black Coffee, Chris Lake, Fisher, Flume, James Blake, Joji, LCD Soundsystem, Orbital, and Porter Robinson.Of the headliners, the standouts include LCD Soundsystem, which was scheduled to perform at the festival in 2016 until the threat of a hurricane nixed those plans and is now set to try again. Then there's Flume, who just released his third album,, which features the wonderful Caroline Polachek and Danny L Harle collaboration "Sirens." And Joji, who started as a YouTuber under the moniker Filthy Frank and has gone on to a critically acclaimed music career, collaborating with acts like Omar Apollo and Yves Tumor. And as legacy acts go, you can't get any better than Orbital, the English electronic duo that defined '90s techno and IDM."I remember sitting in front of an empty main stage on day one of the 2016 festival, holding back tears that LCD Soundsystem had to cancel on us because a looming Hurricane Matthew," festival founder David Sinopoli tells. "To be six years removed from that moment and to announce this show with them back on the top of a beautiful lineup, on stable ground — I couldn’t be more excited about this year and the future of the festival in Miami."All that said, don't get too hung up on the headliners — there are plenty of other great acts on the bill. On Friday, highlights include French producer Madeon, beatmaker Kenny Beats, indie-pop band the Marías, UK club queen Shygirl, and electroclash demigods Miss Kittin & the Hacker. Saturday brings rapper Busta Rhymes, PC Music leader A.G. Cook, Palestinian producer Sama' Abdulhadi, Venezuelan funk band Rawayana, and Danish pop singer Erika de Casier. There will also be a special appearance by Uncle Luke, Trick Daddy, and Trina under the name III 0 5 Supergroup.Year after year, III Points feels more like a major music festival. (This is especially evident for anyone who attended the festival's inaugural edition back in 2013.) But the event continues to devote itself to giving local acts space on the bill. Jaialai, Mystic Bill, Danny Daze, Las Nubes, Le Poodle, Nick León, Donzii, Palomino Blond, Haute Tension, INVT, Seafoam Walls, and Mold! are a few of the made-in-305 acts on the lineup this year.If you weren't excited for III Points 2022 before today, surely you are now. The festival continues to bless Miami with one of the most diverse musical lineups on offer.Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17, at noon.Here is the full III Points 2022 lineup: