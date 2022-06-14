III Points 2022 Headliners: LCD Soundsystem, Flume, Joji, Orbital, and More

Well, this afternoon, the festival released the entire lineup — and it does not disappoint.
Joining Rosalía as headliners are Black Coffee, Chris Lake, Fisher, Flume, James Blake, Joji, LCD Soundsystem, Orbital, and Porter Robinson.
Of the headliners, the standouts include LCD Soundsystem, which was scheduled to perform at the festival in 2016 until the threat of a hurricane nixed those plans and is now set to try again. Then there's Flume, who just released his third album, Palaces, which features the wonderful Caroline Polachek and Danny L Harle collaboration "Sirens." And Joji, who started as a YouTuber under the moniker Filthy Frank and has gone on to a critically acclaimed music career, collaborating with acts like Omar Apollo and Yves Tumor. And as legacy acts go, you can't get any better than Orbital, the English electronic duo that defined '90s techno and IDM.
"I remember sitting in front of an empty main stage on day one of the 2016 festival, holding back tears that LCD Soundsystem had to cancel on us because a looming Hurricane Matthew," festival founder David Sinopoli tells New Times. "To be six years removed from that moment and to announce this show with them back on the top of a beautiful lineup, on stable ground — I couldn’t be more excited about this year and the future of the festival in Miami."
All that said, don't get too hung up on the headliners — there are plenty of other great acts on the bill. On Friday, highlights include French producer Madeon, beatmaker Kenny Beats, indie-pop band the Marías, UK club queen Shygirl, and electroclash demigods Miss Kittin & the Hacker. Saturday brings rapper Busta Rhymes, PC Music leader A.G. Cook, Palestinian producer Sama' Abdulhadi, Venezuelan funk band Rawayana, and Danish pop singer Erika de Casier. There will also be a special appearance by Uncle Luke, Trick Daddy, and Trina under the name III 0 5 Supergroup.
Year after year, III Points feels more like a major music festival. (This is especially evident for anyone who attended the festival's inaugural edition back in 2013.) But the event continues to devote itself to giving local acts space on the bill. Jaialai, Mystic Bill, Danny Daze, Las Nubes, Le Poodle, Nick León, Donzii, Palomino Blond, Haute Tension, INVT, Seafoam Walls, and Mold! are a few of the made-in-305 acts on the lineup this year.
If you weren't excited for III Points 2022 before today, surely you are now. The festival continues to bless Miami with one of the most diverse musical lineups on offer.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17, at noon.
Here is the full III Points 2022 lineup:
Friday, October 21
- LCD Soundsystem
- Porter Robinson
- Fisher
- James Blake
- Chris Lake
- Polo & Pan
- Artbat
- Loco Dice
- Madeon
- Nina Kraviz
- Freddie Gibbs
- Kenny Beats
- Tycho
- The Marías
- La Femme
- Homeshake
- PAWSA
- Dennis Cruz
- Shygirl
- Miss Kittin & the Hacker
- Andy Stott
- Danny Daze
- Optimo (Espacio)
- Pink Siifu
- Amtrak (Live)
- La Goony Chonga
- Ben Sterling
- Rossi.
- Jacques Greene
- Mindchatter
- Nala
- Julio Victoria (Live)
- Maher Daniel
- Ms. Mada
- Eric Duncan
- Mystic Bill
- Will Buck
- Thunderpony
- Richie Hell (Live)
- Danyelino
- Jonny From Space
- Sister System
- Jaialai
- Butterfly Snapple
- Ultrathem
- MJ Nebreda
- Out of Service
- Miguelle & Tons
- Monoky
- Ghostflower
- True Vine
- Angelfire
- Miluhska (Live)
- Las Nubes
- Eveava
- Feph
- Generous B
- Winter Wrong
- Lando & the Infinite Sadness
- Bort
- Radar
- Le Poodle
- Mold!
- House of Pris
- Emma
- Berraka
- Souls Departed
- Tom Gorl
- Bunni
- Nadhi
- JBZ
- Rosalía
- Flume
- Black Coffee
- Joji
- Orbital
- Bob Moses (Live)
- Luciano
- John Summit
- Busta Rhymes
- Mochakk
- A.G. Cook
- Anna
- DJ Harvey
- Sama' Abdulhadi
- Jimi Jules
- Red Axes
- Erika de Casier
- Overmono (Live)
- Moscoman
- Matador
- Yellow Days
- Rebolledo
- Carlita
- Rawayana
- Whitesquare
- Chloé Caillet
- INVT
- Sita Abellan
- Jubilee
- Nick León
- Sydfalls
- Bresh
- Jacuzzi Boys
- Layla Benitez
- Manu Manzo
- Donzii
- Coffintexts
- Tama Gucci
- Ashley Venom
- The Hails
- Bitter Babe
- Goddollars
- The Polar Boys
- Rich Medina
- Nicholas G. Padilla
- Bakke
- Pressure Point
- Terence Tabeau
- DJ Ray
- Tara Long
- Joy Odyssey
- Romulo Del Castillo
- Diazy
- Palomino Blond
- Roujeee Tunes
- Nii Tei
- Seafood Walls
- Mutant Pete
- Sel.6
- Tidur
- Inez Barlatier
- Haute Tension
- Elias Garcia
- Phoenix James
- Daisy Cutter
- Jan Anthony & Milo Ziro
Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that 100 gecs was set to appear at III Point. We regret the error.