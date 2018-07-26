 


Photo by Viviane Sassen

M.I.A., Foster the People, and Chromeo Headline House of Creatives 2018

Jose D. Duran | July 26, 2018 | 11:00am
AA

The last time Maya Arulpragasam performed in Miami, it was fresh off the heels of her comeback album of sorts, Matangi, at Ultra Music Festival 2014. She released her fifth studio album, AIM, in 2016, and is about to release her long-delayed documentary, MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A, September 28.

The British rapper and artist will then make her way to Miami in November to headline the House of Creatives Music & Arts Festival (HOC) in Virginia Key Beach Park, along with rockers Foster the People and synth duo Chromeo.

After her 2014 performance at Ultra, New Times wrote, "What followed was a full-on assault, with seizure-inducing flashing lights, absurd and bright images blasting from the four screens, and so much sound. It was as if the whole internet was being broadcast live via that stage."

That sonic assault was also present during her 2007 Kala tour, which stopped at Miami's Studio A — her last South Florida show outside a music festival. Before that, M.I.A. made her Miami debut at I/O Lounge (present-day SQL) in 2005.

The festival today announced its Phase 1 lineup, which also includes Sofi Tukker, Saint Jhn, and Allah-Las, along with local acts Jaialai and Cesar Santalo. As always, the festival balances the bill with impressive national headliners, midlevel acts, and local bands.

House of Creatives also seems to eschew the music festival trappings of most similar events across the United States. You won't find brands trying to cater to millennials, and the smaller lineup means you won't wake up Monday morning exhausted and with dirt in places where the sun doesn't shine.

The festival has announced a one-day sale, with general-admission tickets costing $89 and VIP costing $179. The sale ends Friday, July 27, at 11:59 p.m. Expect prices to increase after the sale is over.

Phase 1 lineup:

  • M.I.A.
  • Foster the People
  • Chromeo
  • Sofi Tukker
  • Saint Jhn
  • Allah-Las
  • Pond
  • Night Drive
  • B.A.G. (Blimes and Gifted Gab)
  • Kauf
  • Jaialai
  • Cesar Santalo
  • Love, Abbey

House of Creatives 2018. Saturday, November 10, and Sunday, November 11, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Tickets cost $89 to $179 via hocfest.com.

 
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.

