M.I.A., Foster the People, and Chromeo Headline House of Creatives 2018

The last time Maya Arulpragasam performed in Miami, it was fresh off the heels of her comeback album of sorts, Matangi, at Ultra Music Festival 2014. She released her fifth studio album, AIM, in 2016, and is about to release her long-delayed documentary, MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A, September 28.

The British rapper and artist will then make her way to Miami in November to headline the House of Creatives Music & Arts Festival (HOC) in Virginia Key Beach Park, along with rockers Foster the People and synth duo Chromeo.

After her 2014 performance at Ultra, New Times wrote, "What followed was a full-on assault, with seizure-inducing flashing lights, absurd and bright images blasting from the four screens, and so much sound. It was as if the whole internet was being broadcast live via that stage."