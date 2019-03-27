 


  MVN

Get well soon, Eric Prydz.
Get well soon, Eric Prydz.
Photo by Rick Guest

Eric Prydz Cancels Ultra 2019 and Miami Music Week Appearances Due to Medical Issue

Jose D. Duran | March 27, 2019 | 7:00am
If you were hoping to catch Eric Prydz — AKA Pryda or Cirez D — at Ultra Music Festival or his highly anticipated show at Wynwood Factory, bad news. Last night, he announced on Twitter that because of a medical issue, he won't be able to make it to Miami this year.

"I am really sorry but due to an acute medical condition I am unable to travel or perform in Miami this week. I am truly gutted to miss any shows but especially Miami as this is one of my favourite times of the year," the Swedish DJ/producer tweeted.

Prydz's representative confirmed the cancellation.

The response to his announcement has been mainly that of good wishes and hopes of a speedy recovery. "Very saddening I love you’re [sic] music so much," one fan wrote. "But I genuinely hope you get well soon, see you next time."

Regarding Prydz's show at Wynwood Factory, the event promoter, Humans Alike, announced on Facebook that ticketholders would receive a complimentary one-week pass to Wynwood Factory's Miami Music Week events (entry before midnight), along with a full refund.

Prydz was also set to perform at Ultra as Cirez D alongside Adam Beyer at the Carl Cox Megastructure Friday, March 29, and on the A State of Trance stage Sunday, March 31. New Times has contacted Ultra about who will perform in Prydz's absence. This post will be updated when more information becomes available. 

 
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.

