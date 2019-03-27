Eric Prydz Cancels Ultra 2019 and Miami Music Week Appearances Due to Medical Issue

If you were hoping to catch Eric Prydz — AKA Pryda or Cirez D — at Ultra Music Festival or his highly anticipated show at Wynwood Factory, bad news. Last night, he announced on Twitter that because of a medical issue, he won't be able to make it to Miami this year.

"I am really sorry but due to an acute medical condition I am unable to travel or perform in Miami this week. I am truly gutted to miss any shows but especially Miami as this is one of my favourite times of the year," the Swedish DJ/producer tweeted.

Prydz's representative confirmed the cancellation.