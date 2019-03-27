Eric Prydz Cancels Ultra 2019 and Miami Music Week Appearances Due to Medical Issue

If you were hoping to catch Eric Prydz — AKA Pryda or Cirez D — at Ultra Music Festival or his highly anticipated show at Wynwood Factory, bad news. Last night, he announced on Twitter that because of a medical issue, he won't be able to make it to Miami this year.
Prydz's representative confirmed the cancellation.
I am really sorry but due to an acute medical condition I am unable to travel or perform in Miami this week. I am truly gutted to miss any shows but especially Miami as this is one of my favourite times of the year.— Eric Prydz (@ericprydz) March 27, 2019
The response to his announcement has been mainly that of good wishes and hopes of a speedy recovery. "Very saddening I love
Regarding Prydz's show at Wynwood Factory, the event promoter, Humans Alike, announced on Facebook that ticketholders would receive a complimentary one-week pass to Wynwood Factory's Miami Music Week events (entry before midnight), along with a full refund.
Prydz was also set to perform at Ultra as Cirez D alongside Adam Beyer at the Carl Cox Megastructure Friday, March 29, and on the A State of Trance stage Sunday, March 31. New Times has contacted Ultra about who will perform in Prydz's absence. This post will be updated when more information becomes available.
