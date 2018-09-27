DJ Boring Found Overnight Success With "Winona"

One morning, you're a barista slinging java. By the afternoon, your song has spread like wildfire, and you're not sure how. That's the story of Tristan Hallis, better known as DJ Boring. On this exact day two years ago, the Australian producer/DJ/label co-owner shook the underground house-music community with his famed YouTube phenomenon "Winona," a track in which he sampled an excerpt from an emotional interview that Winona Ryder gave to ABC in 1999.

The producer woke up and posted the song on SoundCloud around 8 or 8:30 a.m., he recalls. Then he headed off to work at a London coffee shop. By the time he returned home at 3 p.m., the track had exploded. When he saw the number of hits, he thought there was a glitch. Then he saw a comment on his SoundCloud account that the track had been uploaded to the influential Slav YouTube channel, which caused it to go viral. Today "Winona" has garnered more than 3.9 million plays on YouTube. DJ Boring recalls, "When I used to upload a song onto SoundCloud, I would have about, at most, 15 to 20 likes and about maybe 100 plays a month of it being uploaded. And then, like, no one would ever really listen to it."

Thanks to the internet, his music career took off. But he doesn't necessarily think a musician's geographic location affects a music career or trajectory. DJ Boring reminisces, "For what happened to me, it was the timing that I posted the song... If I had done this in Australian time, it wouldn't have been picked up by someone at that time." Shortly after that release, he was able to quit his job at the coffee shop to pursue music full-time. Asked if he's heard any rumors about Ryder hearing his track, he laughs: "I wish... I hope maybe she has because I want to make sure she doesn't care."