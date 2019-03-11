9 Mile Music Festival Returns With More Than 12 Hours of Reggae

A South Florida music tradition returned this past weekend. After canceling its 2018 edition, 9 Mile Music Festival came back Saturday night with an intense dose of reggae.

9 Mile began in the '90s as Bob Marley Festival, founded by the reggae legend's mother. It was a free show at Bayfront Park requiring only a donation of canned food for entry but has morphed over the past two and a half decades. Now known as 9 Mile Music Festival, it is held in the more apt island locale of Virginia Key Beach Park and demands a hefty entrance fee (though organizers still request donations of canned foods to feed the hungry in Miami and Jamaica).

The one thing that hasn't changed over the years is the commitment to providing a smorgasbord of reggae. From 1 p.m. to past 1 a.m., nearly a dozen reggae acts entertained the crowd. Old-school hip-hop served as a nightcap, with Nas and special guest P Diddy taking the stage at close to 2 a.m. Or was it 3 a.m., with daylight saving time going into effect during his 45-minute set?