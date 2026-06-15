Concerts

Exclusive: Carlos Vives will headline an intimate show for SiriusXM and Pandora in Miami

If you missed the opportunity to catch the "La Bicicleta" singer last week, here's how you can score free tickets to see him in July.
By Flor FranceschettiJune 15, 2026
photo of singer Carlos Vives posing in a stylishly tattered blazer posing against a cream-colored backdrop
Vives will perform on July 9 at Ice Palace Film Studios.

Photo by Juan Moore
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Fresh off taking the stage at the official One Game One Passion Kickoff Watch Party and Concert in South Beach last week, Colombian star Carlos Vives is announcing exclusively through New Times an intimate performance set for July 9 at Ice Palace Film Studios. The occasion? A special live recording for SiriusXM’s Caliente channel, that will air on Friday, July 17.

Under the title La fiesta mundial llega a Miami (“The world party arrives in Miami”), the event will bring the singer-songwriter back on the stage in one of the cities that has long embraced his music — Can we call Vives a local 305 musician? At this point, we could since he spends most of his days between Miami and Bogotá. The performance is being presented by SiriusXM and Pandora as soccer fever takes over South Florida during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Fans can expect a career-spanning set featuring songs from throughout Vives’ more than three decades in music, alongside selections from his latest release, El Último Disco, Vol. 1, released last May. The concert will be open to SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners. Additionally, fans can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a pair of tickets.

“In this moment of soccer, music is the best way to come together and share with all of you. I’m very happy to be part of this celebration with SiriusXM and Pandora in Miami, a city that means a lot to me,” Vives said.

The upcoming Miami appearance comes during a particularly active chapter in the Colombian icon’s career, who was recognized as the 2024 Latin GRAMMY Person of the Year. Last month, Vives brought his Tour Al Sol to Kaseya Center, a production designed to reflect the journey of the sun from sunrise to sunset while celebrating the milestones of his 30-year career. Throughout that career, Vives has helped redefine Colombian popular music by blending traditional vallenato sounds with pop and rock influences, earning a global audience while remaining deeply connected to his roots.

The July 9 performance will air in full on SiriusXM’s Caliente (Channel 152) on July 17 at 6 p.m. ET, with additional replays scheduled throughout the weekend. The concert will also be available on Hits Uno (Channel 151) and through the SiriusXM app.

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Florencia Franceschetti, professionally known as Flor Frances, is the Music Editor at Miami New Times. An award-winning journalist and radio host with over 15 years of experience, she has contributed to outlets such as Bandcamp Daily, the Miami Herald, and Artburst. She is also the founder and former editor of the local publication Too Much Love. Her work focuses on documenting and amplifying cultural and artistic expressions within the music and art communities.

florencia.franceschetti@miaminewtimes.com

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