The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Ben Katzman's DeGreaser. With Juan Wauters. Ben Katzman always wanted to leave Miami. Growing up in the Magic City, he felt decidedly pessimistic about the local music scene. “It wasn’t a first-class city in the early 2000s, and no bands were making it out of here,” Katzman remembers. In an effort to pursue his musical ambitions, in 2011 the musician move to Boston, where he founded the independent label BUFU Records, which signed artists such as Japanther, Tall Juan, and Mannequin Pussy. He also toured with Guerilla Toss and White Fang. But Katzman felt like he couldn’t make real bonds with people. After bouncing between cities such as New York and Los Angeles, he realized he needed to be where he felt comfortable and moved back to Miami. Now, he's written an ode to his home's most notorious character: "Florida Man." 10 p.m. Friday, October 18, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Brooke Candy. Five years after the release of her debut EP, Opulence, Brooke Candy is gearing up for Sexorcism, her long-awaited debut LP featuring an all-star lineup of guest artists that speak to Candy's artistic proclivities. The album features guest appearances by Charli XCX, Iggy Azalea, and Drag Race winners Aquaria and Violet Chachki. As a queer woman herself, Candy has chosen to stop in Wilton Manors Friday night as part of the album's supporting tour. The show will be Candy's debut show in South Florida. 8 p.m. Friday, October 18, at the Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors; thevenuefortlauderdale.com. Tickets cost $20 to $50 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Erica Dawn Lyle of Bikini Kill and Aquashade. Photo by Midnight Piper Forman

AquaShade. In the late '80s, the punk scene in South Florida was rife with skinheads and violence. In geographically isolated Miami, young punks built a world based on ideas gleaned from the media's view of the lifestyle. But there was a group of dedicated creative people — such as wildly prolific musician, artist, and writer Erica Dawn Lyle — who were building, she says, “a different kind of punk scene that revolved less around punching people.” Lyle, a guitarist, is the newest member of famed punk outfit Bikini Kill. With her project Sobbeth, she’s bringing a film and performance exhibition crafted with her partner Midnight Piper Forman to the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, titled "Our Place in the Sun." Lyle also produces the long-running zine Scam, which she’ll discuss live as part of a Q&A with Vasari Project and Dale Zine later this month. On October 19, she'll perform at Sweat Records as part of the "free hardcore" two-piece improv act AquaShade. 7 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP at eventbrite.com.



Banks. There’s always been something mysterious about Banks. Her penetrating brown eyes have a story to tell, but she never reveals much beyond glamour shots and performance clips on social media. Since she broke out in 2013, she's detailed her stories through her songwriting rather than on Instagram. And on her latest release, III, she exposes a more vulnerable side to herself than ever after taking almost three years between albums. Those three years of experience are reflected in the album's 13 vulnerable tracks. The key is in her revealing songwriting. And at her Fillmore Miami Beach concert, Banks plans to bring to life that lyricism — the fundamental element that has earned her a still-expanding fan base. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $39.50 to $59.50 via livenation.com.

Post Malone: With Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh. Post Malone may be a rich white kid with face tattoos and something like dreads on his head, but he does sing a sweet, catchy song or two. The guy is the opposite of cool in concept, but when you hear a tune like "Sunflower" from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, you have to give it up for the guy: he knows what he's doing. The Grammy Award-nominated artist is on his Runaway tour to promote his latest release, Hollywood's Bleeding. Catch the guy who captured America's ear despite his scum-bro style at a the Triple A this weekend. 8 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com. Tickets cost $49.50 to $499.50.