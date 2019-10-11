The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Moscoman. Miami has become somewhat of a home away from home for Moscoman, the Israeli producer and DJ who's showcased his dark and funky underground sounds in the Magic City twice already this year. In February, he spun a highly-acclaimed Boiler Room set at III Points Music Festival that’s since garnered more than 44,000 views on YouTube. In May, he soundtracked one of the final parties at the now-defunct Electric Pickle. And this Saturday, he’ll make his debut at Floyd, bringing his far-flung catalog of Middle Eastern-tinged house, disco, and techno tunes in tow. 11 p.m. Friday, October 11, at Floyd Miami, 40 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-608-2824; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.



Maluma. At only 25-years-old, Colombian singer Maluma has already collaborated with Madonna on the songs "Bitch I'm Loca" and the appropriately titled, "Medellín." He's also slated to appear with Jennifer Lopez in the forthcoming rom-com, Marry Me. If that's not impressive enough, Maluma will headline at the American Airlines Arena with his 11:11 World Tour this Friday night. If you're interested in hearing more from the Grammy Award winner, hurry and get a ticket for the show while playing "Felices los 4" and "HP" on repeat. 8 p.m., Friday, October 11, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com. Admission costs $49 to $181.

Built to Spill. You may not know it, but indie-rock god Doug Martsch of Built to Spill is a Dwyane Wade fan, something any basketball-loving Miamian can get behind. The guitarist and singer is based in Boise, Idaho. But even from that far-flung place, Wade's lovability is undeniable — as is Martsch's. BTS formed in 1992 and has, with a revolving cast of musicians, become legendary within the genre. Though the band hasn't put out an album since 2015's Untethered Moon, it's back on tour for the 20th anniversary of beloved album, Keep It Like a Secret . BTS typically puts on one hell of a show — one worth traveling to hear. So, if you're anywhere near Fort Lauderdale this weekend, head to Culture Room for a nostalgic experience. 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 12, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $25.

Taking Back Sunday. Photo by Ryan Russell

Taking Back Sunday With Red City Radio. The last time Taking Back Sunday was in town, drummer Mark O’Connell spoke with New Times about a genre name that the band had struggled with for a long time. O’Connell said he used to cringe at the term "emo." “To me, it meant weak," he said at the time. "You're in a weak band that plays weak music. We still get called that, but I don't care. It's been so long. It used to really bother me.” They really shouldn't care anymore: The band's latest tour marks its 20th anniversary and coincides with a vinyl reissue of the band's debut album, Tell All Your Friends. Expect full-album performances of Friends and Where You Want To Be or Louder Now. 7 p.m., Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $31.

Miami Carnival With Farmer Nappy and Kes the Band. Caribbean junkanoo pop artist Julien Believe has participated in six editions of Miami Carnival, but none has meant as much to him as the one to come this Sunday, October 13. During the event’s grand finale — the Mega Soca concert — the singer-songwriter will debut “I Believe in You,” a song he wrote and recorded with some of his favorite Caribbean counterparts to benefit his native Bahamas. All proceeds from the sales of the track will go toward relief efforts after the northern part of the island nation, including the Abacos and Grand Bahama, was all but flattened last month by Hurricane Dorian. “I just cannot wait to get onstage,” Believe tells New Times . “I’m overwhelmed, and I know my people are overwhelmed by the love that we’ve been receiving through donations of food and supplies, and of monetary help.” Believe says he hopes the 35th-annual Miami Carnival's spotlight on the Bahamas will be a reminder that the 700-island archipelago is more than its geographic attributes. 11 a.m. Sunday, October 13, at the Fair Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; 305-653-1877; miamicarnival.org. Tickets cost $30 to $125 via caribtix.com.