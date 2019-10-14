The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Anti-folk hero Juan Wauters takes over Las Rosas Friday, making his way to Miami during his worldwide tour in support of his latest album, Introducing Juan Pablo. Joining the lineup is Ben Katzman’s Degreaser. That same night, African rock band Les Filles De Illghadad plays at Gramps, merging the sounds that traditionally define rural Niger (their home), and their own groundbreaking reclamation of the music. Saturday night, Sweat Records hosts a night of femme punk with a stellar line-up of bands including Aquashade, Axetone, and Womanmay. Banks brings her downtempo R&B vibes to the Fillmore Miami Beach, and Post Malone rounds out the weekend the American Airlines Arena Sunday night.

Here's your music calendar for October 14 through 20. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, October 14

Chizzle: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Glasshouse Miami: 2 p.m., $40-$50. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov.

Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Miami Jazz Jam: With the Mike Wood Trio, 9 p.m. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Russ Spiegel: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, October 15

Amigo The Devil: With King Dude, and Twin Temple, 8 p.m. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Bay Faction and Mons Vi: 7 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

The FIU Filarmonia: 7:30 p.m., Free. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.

The Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Terrestrial Presents: Mariana Dias: 8 p.m. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Wednesday, October 16

Archila and Bryan Sanchez: 10 p.m., Free-$10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Oliver Tree: 7 p.m., $18. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Russ Spiegel: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Juan Camilo Pelaez and Yayo., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, October 17

Coheed and Cambria: With the Contortionist and Astronoid, 7 p.m., $34. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

DJ Clue: 10 p.m., Free. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Elysium: Notte Di Suspiria III: 9 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Frankie and the Witch Fingers: 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

John Camacho: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

John Gimler: 7 p.m., Free. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.

Off Orbit: 11 p.m., Free. Jada Coles, 2845 Coral Way, Miami, 786-391-3701, jadacoles.com.

Pe'er Tasi: 10 p.m., $40-$300. Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino, 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, 954-454-7000, gulfstreampark.com.

Friday, October 18

Adrianza Records Showcase: With Adrianza, Romm, Daghe, and others, 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Alan Walker: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Battle of the DJs Featuring Less Than Jake: 8 p.m., $40-$1,000. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Bea Miller: 7 p.m., $16. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Boris: 11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Brooke Candy: 8 p.m., $0-$50. The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 954-765-6968, thevenuefortlauderdale.com.

Captured! by Robots: 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Face to Face & Lagwagon: 7:30 p.m., $29.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Giorgia Angiuli: 11 p.m., $10-$20. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Horizon: With Daví, Apache, and Hadida., 8 p.m., $10-$20. The Deck at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, 786-479-3443, islandgardens.com/thedeck.php.

Juan Wauters: With Ben Katzman's DeGreaser, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Khiva: 9 p.m., $15. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Les Filles de Illighadad: 8 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Manfredas: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Miami Symphony Orchestra: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.

Thomas Gold: 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Why Not Us?: With Malone, Archila, and others., 10 p.m., $15. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Saturday, October 19

The Anchor Collective: 9 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-3934, drinknextdoor.com.

Anthony Attalla: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Aquashade, Axetone, and Womanmay: 7 p.m., Free. Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-693-9309, sweatrecordsmiami.com.

Banks: With Kevin Garrett, 8:30 p.m., $39.50-$59.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Bawldy: 10 p.m., $10-$20. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

Corona Electric Beach: With Lee Foss and Black Caviar, 3 p.m., Free. America's Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, myamericasbackyard.com.

Jimi Dred: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Jowell y Randy: 11 p.m., $20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Lotus Hill: With Bause Mason and Amaan, 8 p.m., Free. The Cabin, 1741 NW Fifth St., Miami, 786-973-3109, instagram.com/thecabinmiami.

Meme Solís: 8 p.m., $32-$72. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Mystery Skulls: 8 p.m., $15-$35. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Nicole Moudaber & Honey Dijon: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

NoCap and Rylo Rodriguez: 10 p.m., $40-$60. LMNCTY, 295 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, 305-615-0035, lmncty.com.

Oscar G: 9 p.m., $20. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Ritual: With J. Handle., 5 p.m., Free. Proyecto Tulum, 270 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-606-1314, proyectotulum.com.

Robert Randolph & the Family Band: 8 p.m., $32.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Roosevelt Collier: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard: 8 p.m., $40-$65. Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar, 954-602-4500, miramarculturalcenter.org.

Telefon Tel Aviv: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Tom Petty's Birthday Celebration Concert: With the Petty Hearts and Matchbox 2.0., 8 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Tritonal: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Sunday, October 20

Making Movies: 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Miami Symphony Orchestra: 6 p.m., $35-$150. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Post Malone: With Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, 8 p.m., $49.50-$499.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Relic: With Miguelle., 9 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Soledad Bravo: 6 p.m., $25-$55. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.