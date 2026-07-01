The best Miami songs to queue up for your summer workout

We know Miami doesn’t really have seasons. It’s basically one long, scorching summer, interrupted only by a few cooler days around the holidays if we’re lucky. Still, we’ll play along.

Now that summer is officially here, consider it the perfect excuse to start — or double down on — your workout routine, whether that means hitting the gym, lounging by the pool between sets, or logging miles across the Venetian Causeway.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a collection of quintessential Miami songs guaranteed to make your workouts more enjoyable — or at least a little less painful. To keep things moving, we’ve organized the playlist into sections tailored to different parts of your workout. Some tracks are by locals and other ones by out of towners who created songs that perfeclty align with the 305 spirit.

So grab your favorite workout gear and, well, your motivation. Make sure you fill up your water bottle, hit play, and get ready to embrace the many moods of a true Miami workout playlist. From the crushing riffs of Cavity and Torche to the infectious melodies of Gloria Estefan and Marc Anthony, not to mention classic anthems from Rick Ross and 2 Live Crew, there’s something here for every kind of sweat session.

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For Your Warmup

Before you start sprinting or chasing a new personal record, ease into your workout with a few Miami classics that gradually raise your heart rate without burning through all your energy too soon.

Miami Sound Machine — “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You”

KC and the Sunshine Band — “Boogie Shoes”

Marc Anthony — “Vivir Mi Vida”

Stevie B — “Spring Love”

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For Cardio Days

Whether you’re running along the beach, cycling across the Venetian Causeway, or surviving a HIIT class, these tracks deliver the kind of energy Miami is famous for.

Pitbull and Lil Jon — “305 Anthem”

Will Smith — “Miami”

Flo Rida — “Low”

Trick Daddy featuring Lil Jon and Twista — “Let’s Go”

Denzel Curry — “Threatz”

Torche — “Admission”

For Lifting Heavy

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When it’s time to move serious weight, Miami bass and rap provide the aggression needed to push through that final set.

Rick Ross — “Hustlin'”

Trick Daddy — “Take It to Da House”

Uncle Luke — “I Wanna Rock”

JT Money — “Who Dat”

2 Live Crew — “Throw the D–K”

Cavity — “Supercollider”

For Yoga, Stretching, or Mobility Work

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Not every workout requires maximum intensity. These songs lean into Miami’s more melodic side while keeping the local flavor intact.

Saigon Kick — “Love Is on the Way”

Miami Sound Machine — “Conga”

Inner Circle — “Bad Boys”

The Mavericks — “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down”

For the Cooldown

The workout is over. Your heart rate is dropping, South Florida’s humidity has done its damage, and now it’s time to coast home.

Phil Collins — “In the Air Tonight”

Betty Wright — “Tonight Is the Night”

Millionyoung — “Lovin”

Stream the playlist here