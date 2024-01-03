Baked In: South Florida Weed Dispensaries That Deliver

As Florida's lucrative medical cannabis market continues to grow, so does the number of companies that deliver weed. Gone are the days of sitting around dispensary waiting rooms and awkwardly chatting up budtenders.
If you're one of the more than 800,000 Floridians with a medical marijuana card, you can have someone bring cannabis products straight to your doorstep for a small fee, and in some instances, for free. Competition is fierce in the Sunshine State's marijuana market, and retailers are willing to travel far and wide to earn your devotion as a customer.
Here's a list of South Florida dispensaries that currently deliver:
TrulieveTrulieve, Florida's largest cannabis company, offers delivery across South Florida — "every zip code" per Trulieve's marketing materials. The delivery fee is $15. Call or visit the company's website to place your order.
trulieve.com
SunburnSunburn, formerly known as MedMen, delivers to locations across Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. The delivery fee is $25, but Sunburn offers free delivery for orders with a minimum $49 total. The company says it will "prioritize timeliness and ensure that your order is promptly processed and dispatched."
sunburncannabis.com
The FloweryThe Flowery, a family-founded dispensary based in Homestead, offers next-day delivery across the Miami metro area. The delivery fee is $15, but free for orders of at least $100. The Flowery tells customers, "Be sure to place your order by 4:20 p.m. the night before to ensure next-day delivery."
theflowery.co
Surterra WellnessSurterra, the fifth-largest cannabis operator in Florida by number of stores, offers delivery in South Florida in the vicinity of its stores in Boynton Beach, Miami, Key West, Deerfield Beach, Dadeland, and North Palm Beach. Delivery costs $25, but the fee is waived once your order hits the $150 mark.
surterra.com
CuraleafCuraleaf, the state's second-largest cannabis producer by volume of THC sold, offers delivery in South Florida from its Deerfield Beach, South Beach, South Miami-Dade, and West Palm Beach stores. The minimum for delivery orders is $50. Delivery costs $20 but is free for orders of $75 and up.
curaleaf.com
GrowHealthyGrowHealthy offers delivery from its Deerfield Beach hub, with service throughout South Florida. Delivery carries a $25 fee but is free on orders over $75. The company says it's "obsessed" with bringing customers the "purest, most high-quality cannabis products" around, "coupled with world-class customer service and convenient home delivery."
growhealthy.com
MÜVMost of MÜV's more than 70 statewide locations offer delivery, including several in South Florida. Delivery orders under $100 have a $20 delivery fee. MÜV touts the quality of its cannabis in its company profile, saying its cultivation team is "handpicked from a select group of accomplished horticulturists and scientists."
muvfl.com
SunnysideSunnyside offers cannabis delivery in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties via hubs in Boynton Beach and North Miami. Delivery fees are waived on orders of $100 or more.
sunnyside.shop
RiseRise, a medical marijuana provider with four South Florida dispensaries stretching from West Palm Beach to Kendall, offers South Florida free delivery on orders of at least $50. "Calling all introverts!" Rise declares. "No need to leave the house. Let us deliver to you with same-day delivery."
risecannabis.com