 Miami and Fort Lauderdale Dispensaries That Do Marijuana Delivery | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Guides

Baked In: South Florida Weed Dispensaries That Deliver

Copious amounts of Florida's finest cannabis will be delivered to your front door.
January 3, 2024
A man sits on a couch, enveloped by smoke.
A man sits on a couch, enveloped by smoke. Photo by Alex Potemkin/Getty Images
Share this:
It's 2024 — which means you can have almost anything delivered in short order: a new car, live ladybugs, Japanese candy, and yes, even some good ol' ganja.

As Florida's lucrative medical cannabis market continues to grow, so does the number of companies that deliver weed. Gone are the days of sitting around dispensary waiting rooms and awkwardly chatting up budtenders.

If you're one of the more than 800,000 Floridians with a medical marijuana card, you can have someone bring cannabis products straight to your doorstep for a small fee, and in some instances, for free. Competition is fierce in the Sunshine State's marijuana market, and retailers are willing to travel far and wide to earn your devotion as a customer.

Here's a list of South Florida dispensaries that currently deliver:
click to enlarge A Trulieve cannabis shop lobby
Trulieve's South Miami store.
Photo courtesy of Trulieve

Trulieve

Trulieve, Florida's largest cannabis company, offers delivery across South Florida — "every zip code" per Trulieve's marketing materials. The delivery fee is $15. Call or visit the company's website to place your order.
trulieve.com
 

Sunburn

Sunburn, formerly known as MedMen, delivers to locations across Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. The delivery fee is $25, but Sunburn offers free delivery for orders with a minimum $49 total. The company says it will "prioritize timeliness and ensure that your order is promptly processed and dispatched."
sunburncannabis.com
click to enlarge Fluffy cannabis nuggets
THC-crystal-lined buds from the Flowery.
Flowery photo

The Flowery

The Flowery, a family-founded dispensary based in Homestead, offers next-day delivery across the Miami metro area. The delivery fee is $15, but free for orders of at least $100. The Flowery tells customers, "Be sure to place your order by 4:20 p.m. the night before to ensure next-day delivery."
theflowery.co

Surterra Wellness

Surterra, the fifth-largest cannabis operator in Florida by number of stores, offers delivery in South Florida in the vicinity of its stores in Boynton Beach, Miami, Key West, Deerfield Beach, Dadeland, and North Palm Beach. Delivery costs $25, but the fee is waived once your order hits the $150 mark.
surterra.com
click to enlarge A cannabis shop attendant standing behind a computer
Curaleaf's store in Dadeland Mall.
Curaleaf photo

Curaleaf

Curaleaf, the state's second-largest cannabis producer by volume of THC sold, offers delivery in South Florida from its Deerfield Beach, South Beach, South Miami-Dade, and West Palm Beach stores. The minimum for delivery orders is $50. Delivery costs $20 but is free for orders of $75 and up.
curaleaf.com

GrowHealthy

GrowHealthy offers delivery from its Deerfield Beach hub, with service throughout South Florida. Delivery carries a $25 fee but is free on orders over $75. The company says it's "obsessed" with bringing customers the "purest, most high-quality cannabis products" around, "coupled with world-class customer service and convenient home delivery."
growhealthy.com
click to enlarge A white and orange cannabis shop in North Miami
MUV's North Miami retail hub.
MUV Cannabis photo

MÜV

Most of MÜV's more than 70 statewide locations offer delivery, including several in South Florida. Delivery orders under $100 have a $20 delivery fee. MÜV touts the quality of its cannabis in its company profile, saying its cultivation team is "handpicked from a select group of accomplished horticulturists and scientists."
muvfl.com

Sunnyside

Sunnyside offers cannabis delivery in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties via hubs in Boynton Beach and North Miami. Delivery fees are waived on orders of $100 or more.
sunnyside.shop

Rise

Rise, a medical marijuana provider with four South Florida dispensaries stretching from West Palm Beach to Kendall, offers South Florida free delivery on orders of at least $50. "Calling all introverts!" Rise declares. "No need to leave the house. Let us deliver to you with same-day delivery."
risecannabis.com
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

Trending

The 2024 Florida Home-Grow Marijuana Initiative Is Dead

Marijuana

The 2024 Florida Home-Grow Marijuana Initiative Is Dead

By Carlos Miller
Dirty Dozen 2023: Get a Load of Miami's Most Unsavory Characters of the Past Year

Humor

Dirty Dozen 2023: Get a Load of Miami's Most Unsavory Characters of the Past Year

By New Times staff and contributors
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila to Open in Coral Gables in January 2024

Food & Drink News

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila to Open in Coral Gables in January 2024

By Rachel Costa
Five New Year's Resolutions for Miami Sports Fans

Sports

Five New Year's Resolutions for Miami Sports Fans

By Ryan Yousefi
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation