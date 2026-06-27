Miami restaurants accepting donations for Venezuela after earthquake

The devastation unfolding in Venezuela has hit especially close to home in Miami. After two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck northern Venezuela on Wednesday, rescue crews continue searching through collapsed buildings. As of Saturday, June 27, the death toll has climbed to over 900 victims, as thousands remain displaced. Since Miami has one of the nation’s largest Venezuelan communities, the tragedy is directly affecting family, friends, neighbors, and loved ones. This weekend, several Miami restaurants are doing what restaurants often do best during times of crisis: opening their doors to help. View this post on Instagram

From arepas to aid

Across Doral, Wynwood, Hialeah, Kendall, Little Havana, Weston, MiMo, and beyond, beloved Venezuelan businesses have transformed into donation centers, collecting everything from canned food and medical supplies to hygiene products and pet essentials for survivors.

Leading the effort is Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), the Doral-based disaster relief nonprofit founded by Michael Capponi. Working alongside the I Love Venezuela Foundation and the City of Doral, GEM is organizing emergency shipments and expects teams to be on the ground in Venezuela immediately. Meanwhile, restaurants across South Florida have turned their dining rooms into collection sites, making it easy for Miamians to help while supporting local Venezuelan businesses.

If you’d like to help, here’s where you can drop off donations: