Miami restaurants accepting donations for Venezuela after earthquake

Audio By Carbonatix
The devastation unfolding in Venezuela has hit especially close to home in Miami.
After two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck northern Venezuela on Wednesday, rescue crews continue searching through collapsed buildings. As of Saturday, June 27, the death toll has climbed to over 900 victims, as thousands remain displaced.
Since Miami has one of the nation’s largest Venezuelan communities, the tragedy is directly affecting family, friends, neighbors, and loved ones. This weekend, several Miami restaurants are doing what restaurants often do best during times of crisis: opening their doors to help.
From arepas to aid
Across Doral, Wynwood, Hialeah, Kendall, Little Havana, Weston, MiMo, and beyond, beloved Venezuelan businesses have transformed into donation centers, collecting everything from canned food and medical supplies to hygiene products and pet essentials for survivors.
Leading the effort is Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), the Doral-based disaster relief nonprofit founded by Michael Capponi. Working alongside the I Love Venezuela Foundation and the City of Doral, GEM is organizing emergency shipments and expects teams to be on the ground in Venezuela immediately. Meanwhile, restaurants across South Florida have turned their dining rooms into collection sites, making it easy for Miamians to help while supporting local Venezuelan businesses.
If you’d like to help, here’s where you can drop off donations:
- Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) Headquarters
- 1850 NW 84th Ave., Suite 100, Doral
- Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- El Arepazo
- 10191 NW 58th St., Doral
- Daily, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- La Latina
- 3509 NE Second Ave., Miami
- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Caracas Bakery (MiMo)
- 7283 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
- Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Mr. Cachapa (Wynwood)
- 2055 NW Second Ave., Miami
- Serving as an official donation center in partnership with Mr. de los Tacos.
- Mr. de los Tacos (Hialeah)
- 2085 W. 76th St., Hialeah
- Also accepting donations for earthquake relief.
- Sabor Venezolano
- All South Florida locations are accepting donations, including:
- Doral: 10722 NW 74th St.
- Kendall: 13762 SW 88th St.
- Hialeah Gardens: 3300 W. 84th St.
- Little Havana: 3438 SW Eighth St.
- Pembroke Pines: 2010 N. Flamingo Rd.
- Weston: 2410 Weston Rd.
- All South Florida locations are accepting donations, including:
- PANNA
- In partnership with the VACC Foundation, the Venezuelan American Chamber of Commerce, and Global Empowerment Mission, all South Florida PANNA locations are serving as donation centers:
- Doral: 3887 NW 107th Ave., Suite 101 (7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Weston Road: 2620 Weston Rd. (Open 24 hours)
- Weston Town Center: 1731 Main St. (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- In partnership with the VACC Foundation, the Venezuelan American Chamber of Commerce, and Global Empowerment Mission, all South Florida PANNA locations are serving as donation centers:
What to donate
Relief organizations are asking for:
Nonperishable food
Bottled water
Baby formula
Infant and adult diapers
Prescription and over-the-counter medications
First-aid supplies
Latex gloves and face masks
Toilet paper
Toothbrushes and toothpaste
Soap, deodorant, and feminine hygiene products
Bath towels
Clothing
Cleaning supplies
Flashlights and batteries
Pillows, mattresses, sleeping bags, and shovels
Dog and cat food
Cardboard boxes
Miami has always rallied when disaster strikes across Latin America, whether after hurricanes, earthquakes, or political crises. This week is no different.
If your neighborhood has a Venezuelan restaurant, chances are someone inside is checking their phone every few minutes for updates from home. Dropping off a bag of supplies won’t undo the unimaginable loss, but it is one way Miami can show up for a community that has long helped shape the city’s culture, food, and identity.
Whether it’s a case of bottled water, baby formula, medications, or a bag of pet food, every donation helps relief organizations deliver critical aid to families who need it most.