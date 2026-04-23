Broward’s Best Tacos Are Hidden on a Strawberry Farm

Audio By Carbonatix
With 3 days left in our spring campaign, we have a new $10,000 goal!
New Times members have already contributed more than $7,500 - can you help us hit our new goal and keep New Times free and in print every week? If New Times matters to you, please take action and contribute today.
Finding fresh tortillas in South Florida usually requires a trip to a gas station or a dimly lit strip mall. Rincon Del Taco took a different route by setting up a grill in the middle of a strawberry patch. Yes, this taco spot is located directly on a farm in South Florida.
Located at U-Pick Family Farms, the spot has transformed a corner of the suburbs into a weekend hotspot for those seeking out tacos.
Handmade Huaraches and $5 Tacos
The menu at Rincon Del Taco focuses on essential Mexican street food. Every tortilla is pressed by hand on-site, where they serve a variety of items. Standouts include tacos, huaraches, empanadas, and antojitos; the tacos, in particular, are crave-worthy. Guests may also order quesadillas or large cups of fruit-based aguas frescas to balance the spice.
The operation is located at U-Pick Family Farms in Davie, having moved there this past February. Diners can sit at al-fresco tables or beneath simple covered structures adjacent to the strawberry fields. It’s a family-run business that’s meant to evoke the feeling of a roadside stop.
The TikTok Curse and Three-Hour Lines
Rincon Del Taco has surged in popularity across social media platforms like TikTok. However, the viral attention has turned the tranquil pasture into a weekend logistical headache. According to social media users, wait times consistently reach the three-hour mark.
Some have even shared their frustrations online, noting that the extreme wait makes the experience hard to justify. Other diners have also complained that the tacos are expensive. According to customers, the prices are $5 per taco and $8 per juice. A woman shared that a meal for two reached $36, which many feel is a steep price for a meal eaten in the dirt.
The comment sections are also filled with mentions of a past animal abuse scandal at the farm. Therefore, this has created a strange tension between the culinary hype and the local history. However, it’s important to note that the scandal happened well before Rincon Del Taco opened its outpost there.
The spot is open Friday from noon to 7 p.m., and weekends from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Rincon Del Taco. 14950 SW 14th St., Davie; instagram.com/rincondeltaco_.