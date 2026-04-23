Broward’s Best Tacos Are Hidden on a Strawberry Farm

Mexican taco spot Rincon Del Taco, which is hidden on a strawberry farm in Davie, is home to the best tacos in Broward and is going viral.

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Finding fresh tortillas in South Florida usually requires a trip to a gas station or a dimly lit strip mall. Rincon Del Taco took a different route by setting up a grill in the middle of a strawberry patch. Yes, this taco spot is located directly on a farm in South Florida. Located at U-Pick Family Farms, the spot has transformed a corner of the suburbs into a weekend hotspot for those seeking out tacos.

Every tortilla is pressed by hand on-site, where they serve a variety of items Rincon Del Taco photo Handmade Huaraches and $5 Tacos The menu at Rincon Del Taco focuses on essential Mexican street food. Every tortilla is pressed by hand on-site, where they serve a variety of items. Standouts include tacos, huaraches, empanadas, and antojitos; the tacos, in particular, are crave-worthy. Guests may also order quesadillas or large cups of fruit-based aguas frescas to balance the spice. The operation is located at U-Pick Family Farms in Davie, having moved there this past February. Diners can sit at al-fresco tables or beneath simple covered structures adjacent to the strawberry fields. It’s a family-run business that’s meant to evoke the feeling of a roadside stop.