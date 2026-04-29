South Florida’s Favorite Cinnamon Buns Get an Extended Season

Legendary South Florida cinnamon buns from Knaus Berry Farm get an extended season for the first time in history until Mother's Day weekend.

South Florida residents usually prepare for the end of Knaus Berry’s legendary cinnamon bun season by mid-April. This year, however, the sugar rush in the Redland has been extended for the first time in its 70-year history.

Knaus Berry Farm announced Mother’s Day weekend as the final stretch of the 2025-2026 season. The farm remains in operation through Sunday, May 10. This way, fans get nearly two extra weeks to secure their delicious buns compared to the traditional spring closing date. (This is major news for South Florida foodies.)

Beloved Miami landmark Knaus Berry Farm relocated in 2026 with new owners Knaus Berry Farm photo New Ownership and a Delayed Winter Launch This season marked a major change for the nearly 70-year-old South Florida institution, which still uses the same recipes that have defined the brand since 1956. After decades at the original site, the farm moved to a new property and opened in December under new ownership – much later than its typical October start time. That delay prompted the decision to stretch the season into May, helping make up for lost time, welcome more guests, and let more people see the new property.

The original shake stand from the 1980s has been carefully refurbished and relocated. Photo by Kirstin Boncher Plastic Payments and Redland Amenities The new location at 16790 Krome Ave. has introduced several long-requested updates to enhance the customer experience. For the first time ever, the farm stand accepts credit cards and provides dedicated guest bathrooms, while the property also features expanded parking and additional shade structures for the crowds gathering for milkshakes, cinnamon rolls, and pecan rolls. Furthermore, this year’s menu includes a new mango pie alongside the standard lineup of baked goods, and unlike the previous site, this location now operates on Sundays. While the timing of the relocation forced the team to cancel U-pick strawberries this season, making the harvest impossible this winter, management expects the picking experience to return when the 2026-2027 season begins on October 13, 2026. View this post on Instagram How to Get Cinnamon Buns Nationwide Customers living outside of Miami can still access the cinnamon rolls through Goldbelly until the season wraps on May 10, after which the farm goes dormant for the summer. Mother’s Day weekend is the final chance to grab a milkshake or a stack of buns before the Redland heat shuts the operation for the summer. Knaus Berry Farm. 16790 Krome Ave., Miami; knausberryfarm.com.