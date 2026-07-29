Anthony Bourdain once changed a Miami chef’s restaurant overnight

Anthony Bourdain’s legacy looms large even to chef Michael Schwartz, a culinary powerhouse in his own right.

“He had a way of connecting with people that was pretty personal,” Schwartz tells New Times. “As chefs and cooks and kitchen rats and hospitality misfits, we all felt like he was talking to us, but he was talking to everybody. I feel like everybody that he reached had that sort of feeling or connection.”

So when A24, OpenTable, and Square approached Schwartz to gauge his interest in hosting a one-night-only industry screening of the upcoming film, “Tony,” he didn’t hesitate to say yes. “It was a no-brainer for me. I mean, I’m honored to be chosen, really,” he shares.

The biopic, which is set for wide release on August 7, tells the story of 19-year-old Bourdain. Played by Dominic Sessa (“The Holdovers”), it follows Bourdain as he stumbles upon a job working at a restaurant over the course of a summer in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. “Tony” is based on Bourdain’s 2000 memoir “Kitchen Confidential” and also stars Emelia Jones, Leo Woodall, and Antonia Banderas.

The Miami industry screening for “Tony” will take place on Monday, August 3. It’s one of several advance screenings hosted by local chefs across the U.S. Why is it industry-only? Well, it’s a thank-you to hospitality and food service workers—just like Bourdain would’ve wanted.