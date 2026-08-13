South Beach after-hours institution closes after 38 years

For generations of Miamians, Sultan Mediterranean Cuisine was where the night ended. (Usually with a falafel, greasy pizza, and a story to tell). Now, after 38 years of feeding Miami night owls on Collins Avenue, Sultan has closed.

According to Alan Philips, the restaurateur and podcast host behind What’s Good MIA, the Mediterranean restaurant, which opened in 1988, has closed. It marks another closure during this brutal Miami summer.

“If you don’t know what that means, you didn’t go out in this city in the right decade,” Philips writes. “Sultan was the place you ended up after Mynt, after Rokbar, after the day at Shore Club, before you got on the boat; you ended up at Sultan,” he continues. “Bad pizza, mediocre falafel, great vibes, and a wall of photos that looked like a who’s who of anyone who mattered: Kim K, Shaq, whoever else came through Miami that weekend.”

And he’s right. During its heyday in the late 2000s and early 2010s, even Gerard Butler was stopping by for some falafel and hummus. So, what happened?