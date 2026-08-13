Miami’s coolest new drink is a bottle of homemade apple juice

Audio By Carbonatix
There are more than 7,500 apple varieties in the world, but a Miami couple has found the perfect combination of just three to create Good Apple, their homemade apple juice that has quickly become a local favorite.
With a single promise of “really good apple juice homemade in Miami,” Good Apple has cultivated a health-conscious community from its start at Legion Park Farmers Market to a presence across town.
Today, its signature red-cap glass bottle is sold at more than 15 local spots, including Caracas Bakery.
Apple juice was an untapped market
Co-founded by Mateo Velayos and Camille von Simson, the dream began when Velayos noticed that while there was a new array of products built for today’s health-conscious generation, from kombuchas to probiotic sodas, the familiar bottle of apple juice he drank as a kid remained the only option.
“Apple juice just felt untapped,” says von Simson. “It was forgotten between the aisles of these alternative drinks. We just thought, ‘How hard can it be to make a better-for-you apple juice?'”
With so many non-negotiables, the task was harder than anticipated. The founders wanted a good juice with no added sugar, made from real apples instead of concentrates, and no preservatives to extend shelf life.
Made weekly by the co-founders and tiny team
“I remember finding some classic Americana recipes that spoke about how apples were treated in the U.S. and getting more into the history and identity of apples,” says Velayos. “We started experimenting but landed on a mixture of three types of apples: Honeycrisp, Pink Lady, and Granny Smith. Two sweeter apples and one that is a little more tart.”
After two years of perfecting the recipe and overall experience, Good Apple launched in 2025. The local business community embraced them, which led to partnerships in places already known and loved by locals, including Navi Coffee & Flowers, Basquet, Suite Habana, Façade, Palma, V Gelato, Frankie & Wally’s, and more.
To keep up with demand while also maintaining quality, the juice is made and bottled weekly by the co-founders and a small but mighty team. According to the founders, the juice should be consumed within 20 days of production, as indicated on the label, and kept at room temperature or refrigerated. Velayos also says it is better served in a glass over some ice, sipped on a typical sunny Miami day for peak refreshment.
From apple juice to Michelin-starred collaborations
Local foodies recognized the quality of Good Apple, and collaborations started going beyond just the juice, including a seasonal cocktail at Michelin-starred COTE and a pork glaze and seasonal dessert at Palma.
“When we make juice, we have a lot of leftover pulp,” says von Simson. “We’ve been giving that out to chefs, and it’s just really cool to see how these other creative minds in the culinary world make something that allows people to experience Good Apple differently. For example, Façade made a whole bakery menu, and V Gelado made an apple pie ice cream.”
One year in, the co-founders say they are happy to see the brand growing and embraced by the Miami community. “We made the juice, always wanting to implement it in our very Miami lifestyle,” says von Simson.
“We love this city,” adds Velayos. “Camille was born and raised here, and I was born here but raised in Lima. Moving back, I can say I’m very proud to live here. I’ve seen the city change over the last 10 years, but with Good Apple, we wanted to focus on what’s true to the city and bring out the Miami flair for the rest of the country. We have always wanted to be a brand from Miami.”
A-peel-ing and nostalgic packaging
Apart from being an excellent apple juice, what has really a-peel-ed to locals is the trendy packaging. Good Apple’s branding has even captivated those in other “cool spots” all the way in California and New York. With Miami in the heart and a graphic design and branding background, von Simson says they became obsessed with the apple as a symbol.
“You think of Adam and Eve,” says von Simson. “Apple, the computer and technology, Isaac Newton watching an apple fall and discovering gravity. I started creating this world for the brand, and my personal challenge and brief as a designer were: if Wes Anderson were to put an apple juice bottle in a film, what would that look like? Wes Anderson appeals to people of all ages, and I wanted to create a bottle that would be attractive to someone who is five years old, 25, or 55.”
Everything from bottle design to brand voice had a reason. The bottle depicts the three varieties of apples used in the juice so people know exactly what they are consuming. Instead of flat graphics, Good Apple opts for illustrations that look hand-drawn and have texture. This is to evoke not only nostalgia, but also the human, manual process of juice-making.
Plan to reach every corner of South Florida
Consumers can find Good Apple at over 15 outposts across town, with prices ranging from $5.50 to $7.50. Soon, they will have a website for local delivery (with their own pricing, as well).
“I want everybody to be able to consume Good Apple,” says Velayos. “That means it needs to be accessible. We are working on expanding our reach to every corner of South Florida.”
While the duo doesn’t think they will step outside the apple juice world, the eight-ounce bottle is just the beginning. Good Apple is looking into larger formats for sale and kid-friendly packaging. In the future, they may even explore other apple varieties or fun new products in the apple family.
Good Apple. Website and local deliveries coming soon; @goodapplejuice.