Miami’s coolest new drink is a bottle of homemade apple juice

Local foodies recognized the quality of Good Apple, and collaborations started going beyond just the juice, including a seasonal cocktail at Michelin-starred COTE and a pork glaze and seasonal dessert at Palma.

“When we make juice, we have a lot of leftover pulp,” says von Simson. “We’ve been giving that out to chefs, and it’s just really cool to see how these other creative minds in the culinary world make something that allows people to experience Good Apple differently. For example, Façade made a whole bakery menu, and V Gelado made an apple pie ice cream.”

One year in, the co-founders say they are happy to see the brand growing and embraced by the Miami community. “We made the juice, always wanting to implement it in our very Miami lifestyle,” says von Simson.

“We love this city,” adds Velayos. “Camille was born and raised here, and I was born here but raised in Lima. Moving back, I can say I’m very proud to live here. I’ve seen the city change over the last 10 years, but with Good Apple, we wanted to focus on what’s true to the city and bring out the Miami flair for the rest of the country. We have always wanted to be a brand from Miami.”