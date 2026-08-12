One of Miami’s most beloved pizza spots opens in Coconut Grove

There are few Miami restaurant openings I have been waiting for as impatiently as Miami Slice in Coconut Grove.

For months, I have been asking the team behind the wildly popular pizza shop when its new Grove location would finally open. Every time I drove past the Historic Engle Building next to Mr. C Miami, I would look over to see if there was any movement inside.

So when I got the chance to visit a few days before its grand opening, there was no chance I was turning it down. On Sunday, August 9, at around 7:30 p.m., I walked into the new Miami Slice with my little rescue Chihuahua, Romeo, in tow.

The Coconut Grove restaurant is now officially open as of Wednesday, August 12. It marks the fourth Miami Slice location for the homegrown brand and its most ambitious yet. It follows the original downtown Miami slice bar, its takeout location in Key Biscayne, and its outpost at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. However, the Grove location is completely different in all the best ways.