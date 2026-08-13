Iconic South Florida Chinese restaurant celebrates 60 years

Six decades, four generations, several South Florida addresses, and one Sammy Davis Jr. sighting later, Wan’s Mandarin House is prepping to celebrate a milestone few restaurants ever reach.

The enduring Chinese restaurant, now located at 664 N. Federal Hwy. in Fort Lauderdale, is marking its 60th anniversary with five days of festivities, which began Wednesday, August 12. Owner Alex Kuk says the occasion honors both his relatives who kept Wan’s running and the customers who have treated its dining room as their own gathering place.

“We have customers that come in that are three, four generations that have eaten here,” Kuk tells New Times. “We have first generations that are eating here.”