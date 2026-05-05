San Diego’s Cult-Favorite Taco Spot Opens First Broward Location

San Diego’s cult-favorite taco spot The Taco Stand has opened its first Broward location in Sawgrass with its famed tacos and burritos.

The line for Tijuana-style tacos just got a whole lot shorter for Broward fans. San Diego-born taqueria the Taco Stand has officially opened its first location in the county, landing inside Sawgrass Mills. It opened on Monday, May 4, right in time for Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo. For anyone who’s spent time at the brand’s Wynwood outpost, the hype is nothing new. That location has built a near cult following over the past decade, drawing long lines for its no-frills, high-reward menu rooted in Baja-style street food. It’s loud, colorful, and always buzzing, with a steady mix of locals, tourists, and industry folks all chasing the same thing: consistently great tacos.

The carne asada taco remains the signature order, stacked with marinated Angus steak grilled al carbon Photo by James Jackman What They’re Known For At the core of the Taco Stand’s appeal is its commitment to doing things the old-school way. Corn tortillas are made in-house daily, setting the tone for everything that follows. The carne asada taco remains the signature order, stacked with marinated Angus steak grilled al carbon, then finished with guacamole, cilantro, and onion. It’s simple, balanced, and exactly what regulars come back for. The al pastor is another standout, shaved straight from a trompo after being marinated and slow-cooked, while the battered fish taco delivers that classic Baja crunch with cabbage and chipotle salsa. There’s also a nopal taco built around flame-grilled cactus, melted cheese, and a bright mix of toppings. Beyond tacos, the menu leans heavily into San Diego staples. The California burrito, packed with carne asada and French fries, is a must for first-timers, while carne asada fries and Rosarito-style churros round things out. A self-serve salsa bar loaded with house-made options lets guests customize every bite, and cold beers keep things moving.

Photo by James Jackman Why Wynwood Made It a Hit When the Taco Stand opened in Wynwood in 2016, it hit at exactly the right moment. The neighborhood was already becoming a magnet for food-driven crowds, but there was still room for a fast-casual spot that felt authentic, affordable, and fun. With its hand-painted menu boards, bright green, white, and red color scheme, and open, high-energy layout, it stood out immediately. More importantly, it delivered. The quality held up, the portions satisfied, and the vibe stayed consistent. Over time, it became one of those rare places that work just as well for a quick lunch as it does for a late-night stop.

View this post on Instagram From La Jolla to Sunrise Founded in 2013 in La Jolla by Tijuana natives Julian Hakim and Aram Baloyan, the Taco Stand was inspired by the taco stands they grew up visiting on both sides of the border. What started as a small neighborhood spot has since expanded to more than a dozen locations across California, Las Vegas, Dallas, and South Florida. Now, with Sawgrass Mills marking its first move into Broward, the brand is bringing that same formula north. The Taco Stand. 2606 Sawgrass Mills Cir., Space 1305, Sunrise; letstaco.com. Now open.