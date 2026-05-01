Restaurants

Popular Mediterranean Chain Opens First Kendall Location

A popular Mediterranean chain has opened its first Kendall location with its viral custom bowls and unique toppings.
By Olee FowlerMay 1, 2026
Popular Mediterranean chain Cava has opened its first Kendall location at the Palms at Town & Country with its viral custom bowls and sauces.

Cava photo
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The popular fast-casual Mediterranean chain Cava continues its rapid South Florida expansion, opening its first Kendall location in mid-April, moving into the 2,720-square-foot space at the Palms at Town & Country shopping center on Mills Drive that Bolay left behind.

It’s the fifth South Florida outpost for the Washington, D.C.-based chain. It went viral in South Florida when it launched in Hialeah in April 2025 and has since opened locations in Plantation, Brickell, and Aventura. The chain went public in 2023 and now operates more than 400 locations nationwide.

Ike Grigoropoulos, Chef Dimitri Moshovitis, and Ted Xenohristos founded Cava in 2010 with a sit-down restaurant in Rockville, Maryland, before expanding to a fast-casual style.

@iviethefoodie

Have you gone to the new Cava in Town & Country Kendall 🧐? The lines here have been pretty crazy. This time I only waited 35 mins. It was pretty good but i wouldn’t wait more than 30 mins next time 🫣. #iviethefoodie #cava #cavamiami #kendallmiami

♬ Tchaikovsky “Dance of the Reed Flutes”(1257471) – kzy

What’s on the Menu

Ordering is a build-your-own format: pick a base (greens, grains, or both), add a protein, layer in dips and toppings, and finish with a dressing. Grain bases include saffron basmati rice, brown basmati rice, and black lentils; greens run arugula, romaine, spinach, and a Super Greens blend. Crazy Feta — feta whipped with jalapeño, onion, and olive oil — is the chain’s signature side, appearing in most bowls and available as a standalone side.

Eight composed bowls are also on the menu for those who would rather have the restaurant decide for them.

The “Spicy Lamb + Avocado” stacks spicy lamb meatballs on black lentils with avocado, “Crazy Feta,” red pepper hummus, and lemon-herb tahini. The “Harissa Avocado” layers harissa-honey chicken, “Crazy Feta,” hummus, and avocado over saffron basmati rice. The “Falafel Crunch” piles falafel, roasted veggies, “Crazy Feta,” skhug (a spiced Yemeni herb sauce), and sumac slaw onto rice and lentils, then finishes with pita crisps. Pitas are also on the menu, made with sprouted-grain flatbread.

bowls of food
Eight composed bowls are also on the menu for those who would rather have the restaurant decide for them.

Cava photo

Aleppo Juices, Sodas, and Sides

Beyond fountain sodas, the kitchen makes blueberry lavender, cucumber mint lime, and tangerine Aleppo (a tangerine juice with Aleppo pepper heat) in-house. As for sides, offerings include hummus, tzatziki, red pepper hummus, roasted eggplant, and harissa. Pita chips come in the classic variety or in a flavored variety with sumac, sour cream, and onion.

The Palms at Town & Country, the 80-acre open-air center, has been adding new tenants. Barnes & Noble arrived recently, a Starbucks went in next door, and Cava landed in the space Bolay left. It’s also the second time the chain has taken over a former Bolay location in South Florida; the Aventura location made the same swap.

Cava. 8746 Mills Dr., Miami (Kendall); cava.com.

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A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she’s not exploring Miami’s newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that’s probably a Coke Zero on her desk.

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