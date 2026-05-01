Popular Mediterranean Chain Opens First Kendall Location

The popular fast-casual Mediterranean chain Cava continues its rapid South Florida expansion, opening its first Kendall location in mid-April, moving into the 2,720-square-foot space at the Palms at Town & Country shopping center on Mills Drive that Bolay left behind.

It’s the fifth South Florida outpost for the Washington, D.C.-based chain. It went viral in South Florida when it launched in Hialeah in April 2025 and has since opened locations in Plantation, Brickell, and Aventura. The chain went public in 2023 and now operates more than 400 locations nationwide.

Ike Grigoropoulos, Chef Dimitri Moshovitis, and Ted Xenohristos founded Cava in 2010 with a sit-down restaurant in Rockville, Maryland, before expanding to a fast-casual style.