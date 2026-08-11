10 Miami Spice deals actually worth booking right now

Miami Spice just turned 25 this year, and the citywide restaurant months promotion is back in full force. This year it has even broken a record with 405 restaurants participating! (Here’s every participating restaurant listed in alphabetical order and organized by neighborhood.)

The promotion is back with its usual three-course format across Miami-Dade from now through September 30. Each participating restaurant serves a fixed appetizer, entree, and dessert menu at a set price, with brunch and lunch running $40 and dinner landing between $50 and $65. Plus, there’s a new Reserve tier that starts at $95 for tasting-menu-level experiences.

The value swings restaurant to restaurant, though. That’s why we combed through menus across Miami-Dade and picked ten of the best Miami Spice deals for 2026. We also break down exactly what to order and how much you’ll actually save. ¡Buen provecho!