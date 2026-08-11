10 Miami Spice deals actually worth booking right now

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Miami Spice just turned 25 this year, and the citywide restaurant months promotion is back in full force. This year it has even broken a record with 405 restaurants participating! (Here’s every participating restaurant listed in alphabetical order and organized by neighborhood.)
The promotion is back with its usual three-course format across Miami-Dade from now through September 30. Each participating restaurant serves a fixed appetizer, entree, and dessert menu at a set price, with brunch and lunch running $40 and dinner landing between $50 and $65. Plus, there’s a new Reserve tier that starts at $95 for tasting-menu-level experiences.
The value swings restaurant to restaurant, though. That’s why we combed through menus across Miami-Dade and picked ten of the best Miami Spice deals for 2026. We also break down exactly what to order and how much you’ll actually save. ¡Buen provecho!
Beauty & the Butcher
This year, the Michelin-recommended Coral Gables restaurant keeps its $65 Miami Spice dinner on the schedule Monday through Thursday and Sunday. Start with the hamachi crudo, dressed in passionfruit-rose water vinaigrette with citrus and chilis. (It’s normally $22 à la carte.) Then, move to the 15-day dry-aged pork chop ($48 on the regular menu), with a Moroccan spice rub and pickled blackberry jam. Those two courses alone are already worth $70 at regular menu prices, with dessert adding even more savings. Steak lovers can upgrade to the Australian wagyu steak frites, a $54 à la carte dish, for a $15 supplement. 6915 SW 57th Ave., Coral Gables; beautyandthebutchermiami.com. $65 dinner menu available Monday through Thursday and Sunday.
Daniel’s Miami
Daniel’s Miami is known for averaging high checks, so its Miami Spice menus are a low-risk way to try the menu. The $40 lunch, Tuesday through Friday, is the best value. It includes cobia ceviche, Farmer Mike’s zucchini tataki, and soft serve (add up to $70 à la carte), so it’s nearly 43 percent off. The $65 Friday-Saturday bar-and-patio-only dinner centers on more casual options like the French Dip, Heritage Burger, and Grilled Canary Island Branzino, which together are worth $107. Skip the $40 Sunday brunch unless ordering the $46 red snapper, since typical brunch fare barely moves the needle. Those who want to splurge can opt for the $95 Reserve dinner instead (served in the main dining room, natch), worth about $30 more than the à la carte price. 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables; danielssteak.com/miami. $65 dinner Friday and Saturday (bar and patio only); $95 Reserve dinner Sunday through Thursday; $40 lunch Tuesday through Friday; $40 brunch Sunday.
Double Luck Chinese
This Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning Chinese spot in the Upper East Side, opened with the team behind Over Under and Tâm Tâm, is entering Miami Spice this year with one of the best menus in town for a $50 Miami Spice dinner Wednesday through Sunday. Start with the Char Siu Ribs, dusted with five-spice and scallions, normally $19 à la carte. Continue with the Tea Smoked Duck Buns, lotus buns with duck hoisin, pickles, and chili oil, priced at $65 on the regular menu, and finish with the coconut rice pudding, $12 à la carte, with passion fruit and black sesame brittle. Ordered that way, the meal is worth $96 at regular menu prices, a $46 savings, or nearly 48 percent off, one of the biggest discounts in this year’s Miami Spice lineup. 1085 NE 79th St., Miami; double-luck-miami.com. $50 dinner menu available Wednesday through Sunday.
Eight Bar
Eight Bar, chef Danny Grant’s casual raw bar and bistro on the ground floor of Maple & Ash inside Miami Worldcenter, hosts its own $50 Miami Spice menu nightly, separate from the steakhouse upstairs. Start with the Bubbling Shrimp, tossed with ginger, Fresno chili, and mint, normally $22 a la carte, then order the Classic Steak Frites, a 12-ounce New York strip with garlic aioli, a $45 dish on the regular menu. Add those two courses up, and they run $67 a la carte, a $17 savings before dessert even enters the picture, or more than 25 percent off. Pro tip: Eight Bar runs happy hour all day, every day, think $8 mini-martinis and $8 hand rolls, so diners can stack even more savings onto the deal. 699 NE First Ave., Miami; eightbarrestaurants.com/miami. $50 dinner menu available nightly.
Jarana
This Nikkei-Peruvian restaurant in Aventura offers its $50 Miami Spice dinner Monday through Thursday and Sunday. The standout order is the Pulpo al Olivo, made with thinly sliced octopus in a creamy black olive sauce that normally costs $29 à la carte, followed by the Arroz con Mariscos, a Josper-baked seafood rice loaded with shrimp, octopus, and calamari that runs $39 on the regular menu. Together, those two dishes cost $68 à la carte, an $18 savings before dessert is even added, or over a quarter off. Jarana. 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; jaranarestaurant.com. $50 dinner menu available Monday through Thursday and Sunday. 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 5150, Aventura; 786-840-8840; jaranarestaurant.com.
Kojin 2.0
Kojin, chef Pedro Mederos’s Japanese-influenced restaurant, features both a brunch and a dinner Miami Spice menu this year. The $65 Miami Spice dinner, available Wednesday through Saturday, opens with a milk bread service with goat cheese and honey ($18 à la carte) and a choice of entree, including the half chicken with caramelized sunchokes and black garlic jus ($38 à la carte). Diners can also upgrade to the hamachi collar with chorizo and kimchi rice, a $55 à la carte dish, for a $20 supplement. Between the bread and the half chicken alone, diners are already getting close to the full $65 price back before dessert even arrives. Kojin’s à la carte menu changes seasonally, though, so exact savings can shift from visit to visit. 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; kojin2.com. $65 dinner menu available Wednesday through Saturday; $40 brunch available Saturday.
LPM
LPM, the chic Brickell mainstay known for its French Mediterranean menu, brings back its $65 Miami Spice dinner nightly this year. Start with the burrata and cherry tomatoes or the sweet corn salad with pomegranate, both $24 on the regular menu. For the entree, go with the salt-baked sea bass with artichokes and tomatoes or the duck confit with orange and grilled cabbage, both $49 a la carte, and finish with warm chocolate mousse or vanilla cheesecake, $18 each. Order it that way and the meal totals $91 a la carte, a $26 savings, or about 29 percent off. Diners chasing a bigger discount can pay the $12 supplement for the grilled filet mignon, a $75 dish on its own, which pushes total savings to $40, or about 34 percent off. 1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami; lpmrestaurants.com/miami. $65 dinner menu available nightly.
Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink
Chef Michael Schwartz’s James Beard Award-winning Design District original has been open since 2006 and holds a Michelin Bib Gourmand today. Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink’s $50 Miami Spice is offered up nightly, though the menu changes several times a week due to seasonal sourcing, so dishes like the grilled dates with feta and almond gremolata, the whipped tuna conserva toast with Calabrian chile, and the wood-roasted oyster mushroom with shawarma spices and caramelized onion tahini may rotate out by the next visit. Pro move – pair the deal with happy hour, $10 cocktails and $9 wines from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday, or all night on Mondays, to stretch the value further. Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink. 130 NE 40th St., Miami; michaelsgenuine.com. $50 dinner menu available nightly; $40 lunch available Monday through Friday.
Motek
Motek Brickell, the Israeli-Mediterranean spot whose pita-wrapped Arayes Burger won Burger Bash at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, puts out its $50 Miami Spice dinner Monday through Thursday and Sunday. The best order is tuna tartare or hummus prime beef to start, both $24 a la carte, paired with chicken shawarma or Turkish lamb kebab, $32 each, and Turkish baklava for dessert, $8. Add it up, and those three courses run $64 a la carte, a $14 savings, or nearly 22 percent off. A $40 lunch is also available Monday through Friday. Most of Motek’s other Miami-area locations, including Coral Gables, Miami Beach, South Beach, and Aventura, are offering similar menus, though exact days and hours can vary by location. 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; motek.com/brickell. $50 dinner menu available Monday through Thursday and Sunday; $40 lunch available Monday through Friday.
Zuma
Inside the Kimpton EPIC Hotel in downtown Miami, this modern Japanese izakaya group offers its $65 Miami Spice dinner Monday through Thursday and Sunday only. Diners choose two starters from a raw-forward lineup that includes the tuna tataki, normally $27 a la carte, with chili daikon and ponzu, and the yellowtail sashimi, $25 on the regular menu, with green chili relish, then move to an entree like the barley miso-marinated baby chicken roasted on cedar wood, $38 a la carte. Tally those three dishes and they hit $90 à la carte, a $25 savings before dessert is even added, or nearly 28 percent off. 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; zumarestaurant.com/miami. $65 dinner menu available Monday through Thursday and Sunday.