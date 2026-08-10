Hillstone at Bal Harbour Shops closes without warning

Another major South Florida restaurant has apparently closed its doors without warning, following the shocking closure of Yardbird in South Beach.

Hillstone, the wildly popular restaurant overlooking the Bal Harbor Shops, has permanently closed on Monday, August 10, after diners with reservations began receiving phone calls informing them the restaurant had ceased operations.

One of those diners, Miami TikTok creator MarkJax22, shared a voicemail from the restaurant saying:

“Wanted to reach out personally and let you know that we have permanently decided to close our operations… I see you have a reservation tonight and we will not be able to accommodate you. I’d be more than happy to make a reservation for you at one of our other locations, North Miami or Coral Gables. And I wanted to say thank you very much for your patronage and business over the years.”