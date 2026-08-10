Hillstone at Bal Harbour Shops closes without warning

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Another major South Florida restaurant has apparently closed its doors without warning, following the shocking closure of Yardbird in South Beach.
Hillstone, the wildly popular restaurant overlooking the Bal Harbor Shops, has permanently closed on Monday, August 10, after diners with reservations began receiving phone calls informing them the restaurant had ceased operations.
One of those diners, Miami TikTok creator MarkJax22, shared a voicemail from the restaurant saying:
“Wanted to reach out personally and let you know that we have permanently decided to close our operations… I see you have a reservation tonight and we will not be able to accommodate you. I’d be more than happy to make a reservation for you at one of our other locations, North Miami or Coral Gables. And I wanted to say thank you very much for your patronage and business over the years.”
The restaurant doesn’t reveal why, leaving fans scrambling
The voicemail appears to confirm the closure is permanent. Moments later, New Times discovered that Hillstone Bal Harbour’s website solidifies the closure. The website currently reads, “Hillstone at Bal Harbour has closed. We would like to thank our guests who have chosen to dine with us over the years. We hope to have the opportunity to serve you at one of our other restaurants.”
As of Monday afternoon, multiple diners are reporting to New Times that they are unable to book reservations at the Bal Harbour location. Instead, they are curently being redirected to Hillstone’s other South Florida restaurants.
New Times has reached out to Hillstone Restaurant Group for comment and confirmation of the closure but has not received a response by publication time.
A stunning loss for Bal Harbour
The closure comes as a shock for Miami’s dining scene.
For years, Hillstone has been one of the hardest reservations to score in South Florida. The Bal Harbour location, perched above the luxury shops with views overlooking Collins Avenue, became a favorite meeting place for everyone from local business executives to tourists and longtime regulars. Known for its famously consistent service, French dip, sushi, spinach and artichoke dip, and Hawaiian rib-eye, the restaurant developed an almost cult-like following.
The Hillstone brand itself has earned a fiercely loyal customer base nationwide, making the apparent closure of one of its flagship South Florida restaurants especially surprising. The company continues to operate nearby locations in Coral Gables and North Miami.
Another abrupt restaurant closure
The news arrives just days after the unexpected closure of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Miami Beach, another longtime South Florida dining institution that shut its doors with little public notice.
Now, questions remain about what happened at Hillstone. Were employees given advance notice? What prompted the sudden decision? And what comes next for one of the most coveted restaurant spaces in Bal Harbour?
It seems that one of the latest Google reviews was posted on Sunday, August 9, by an employee at the Rolex store within Bal Harbour Shops. This means even nearby businesses may be as shocked as longtime customers are.
New Times is working to learn more and will update this story as additional information becomes available.
Hillstone at Bal Harbour Shops. 9700 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, at Bal Harbour Shops; hillstonebalharbour.com. Now closed.